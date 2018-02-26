A Steepening Yield Curve Context For Chairman Powell's Upcoming Testimony

(Source: Daily Shot)

The level of paranoia and related market volatility has reached new levels, in which the semantics of Fed guidance has created dissonance. The latest indicator of this semantic dissonance involves the debate over whether the FOMC’s choice of the word “further” signals the expected three interest rate hikes this year or more. Ambiguity in communication, which may once have given the Fed some needed flexibility and breathing space to take stock of incoming data and market reaction, has in fact had the opposite effect in the short term. For those in need of longer term context and the bigger picture, a steepening yield curve is creating a sharper image to focus on.

The last report noted the chaos being created by Unholy Trinity of a weak US Dollar, perceived FOMC Hawkish bias on interest rates combined with an initiative to target an overshooting of the inflation target. To add to its own misery, the Fed is also pre-committed to unwind its balance sheet, effectively giving interest rates another nudge higher. An expansionary budget, contradicting President Trump’s horror at such a policy as a candidate, and its potential to create more Dollars and nudge interest rates higher has also been added to the discounting mix.

(Source: Bloomberg)

A weakening US currency and increased borrowing in said weaker currency both translate into a higher premium for US debt. The Fed cannot fight these fundamentals. All that it can do is to enable a less destructive transition to a weaker Dollar and higher interest rates, by appearing to be in control of the normalization process. As was stated in the last report, the Fed is going to have to raise its communications game this year, to avoid the recent carnage in capital markets becoming so commonplace as to undermine the global economy. Recently, the Fed has caught a lucky break.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Capital markets chose not to sell-off further, on receipt of new US CPI data which showed inflation accelerating. Indeed, risk assets showed signs of reversing their correction despite a further weakening of the US Dollar and rises in US interest rates. In true behavioral economic style, observers are now coming up with rational ideas to support their market observations. Missing so far from this process is the old maxim that “stocks are the best hedge against inflation”, but no doubt it will appear in due course.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The weakening US Dollar and rising interest rate fundamentals are no longer either a surprise or a concern for Mr Market. Incoming Fed Chair Powell just got very lucky. To capitalize upon this good fortune, some nuanced communication was still required however.

Since Fed Vice President contender John Williams is at the heart of the inflation targeting debate, it is perhaps only fitting that he should have had the first opportunity to address the February market chaos. Things had taken a further turn for the worst after the January Employment Situation report, as risk-off turned into a total capitulation and reversal of trades that had done so well in January. The Fed needed to get into the discounting mix, to frame market perceptions in a more positive way.

Williams had been seen in the last report to be preaching orthodox monetary policy, in the form of three more rate hikes as his baseline for the year. It was assumed, that this embrace of an orthodox baseline was to provide a secure market reception of the bombshell, to be dropped in the form of allowing an inflation overshoot of the 2 per cent symmetrical target policy directive. Evidently, Williams was aware that timing and execution are tricky; and that there existed no framework in terms of guidance to prepare the market for the new inflation targeting policy. The February collapse of bond and equity markets showed that his concern was well-founded.

Seeking further remedial action, Williams took ownership of the situation post-employment data and bravely reiterated that his baseline remains the same and that this will not lead to an economic slowdown. Bringing this baseline a little closer to execution, he also intimated that the next rate increase may come in March. He then pushed his luck a little further, by speculating that four rate hikes may be justified because the economy and hence the capital markets are strong enough to take an extra one in their stride. Rationalizing this speculation, with some kind of economic theory he extemporized (without empirical evidence) that the neutral rate of interest may be in fact slightly higher than current opinion (also created initially by him) suggests.

Williams’ remedial work was mirrored by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who said that more than three interest rate hikes could still occur this year. As we shall see later, Kaplan is one of those leaders who follow. His utility and credibility are thus severely limited by data and/or Fed policy consensus. The dissonance in communication between the two speakers highlights the point made in the last report, that the Fed really needs to raise its game in guidance. The dissonance has materially contributed to the market chaos. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester was also noted as preparing a reform of Fed communication modus operandi to become more clear and coherent. She really needs to get moving on this, based on the current suboptimal communications status quo. John Williams’ recent reference to the higher neutral rate, certainly suggests that her call to provide Fed rules of thumb in communication has found one initiate.

Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari, whilst a voting FOMC member last year, had become infamous as a dissenter against further interest rate increases. Now that he is no longer in the voting spotlight, he has changed course based on his reaction to what he sees as the “first signs” of wage inflation signaled in the January Employment Situation report. In his opinion, a continuation of this emerging pattern into a trend could then materially impact the path of interest rates going forward. His opinion thus pushes interest rates higher. His lack of detail on timing does not however change the shape of the yield curve. Since he has been a noted Dove, one could perhaps infer that the interest rate increases he envisages will come later. Thus at best, he is a curve steepener.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard is evidently made of stronger stuff than Kashkari. Contrasting with Kashkari’s flip-flop on inflation, despite having seen the latest employment data, Bullard adheres to his analysis that the Phillips Curve has lost its relevance.

After having the weekend to mull over the employment data and then being upstaged by the resolute Bullard, Kashkari flip-flopped again and re-qualified his position; by saying that the uptick in wage inflation doesn’t necessarily mean accelerated interest rate increases just yet. No doubt the plunge and then bounce in equities, plus a reminder from his colleagues that the Fed should not be making the volatility situation worse with loose words also had an effect on Kashkari’s change of view. The Fed needs cool heads and clear speakers more than ever. Kashkari’s showboating falls well short of standard required. It does however confirm that he is a yield curve steepener at heart.

John Williams is clearly aware of the damage done by the employment data and Kashkari’s frame of reference that it could lead to an acceleration in interest rate hikes. Swiftly moving further to embrace the situation and provide a soft landing for markets, he reiterated that there is not going to be a stronger Fed reaction to any further data strength. After all, overreacting would be in conflict to his other pet project of letting inflation overshoot the symmetrical target. Williams is also steepening the curve with his words.

Outgoing New York President Bill Dudley mirrored Williams’s message by classifying the current market sell-off as “small potatoes”, thus establishing that the Fed will not react to the weak equity market either. He then obfuscated further, by saying that there was a range of one all the way to four potential rate increases for Mr Market to discount as probabilities this year. This range introduced by Dudley, into the market discounting process, has the effect of obscuring true Fed intentions by being vague. It is not exactly the kind of clarity that Loretta Mester wants; however it does introduce a dynamic equilibrium that sets a wide range within which Mr Market can exhaust himself discounting whilst going nowhere. A nice volatile equilibrium has been set up, whereby the Fed neither has to overreact to stronger inflation data nor weakening equity market signals in the short-term. The markets can gyrate until speculators have lost enough money and enthusiasm trading sideways. One should expect nothing less from the President of the New York Fed, who is at the nexus of North American and global capital markets. Dudley turned the market on itself. His commentary should not impact the shape of the yield curve.

The subtlety shown by Dudley is not something that Kansas City Fed President Esther George is known for; consistency is her stock in trade by contrast. There was however a modicum of concession, to the current uncertainty in markets and data, in her latest guidance. Said uncertainty only strengthens her resolve to establish a baseline scenario of three rate increases for the year and three more in 2019.

New Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic seems to strike the appropriate conditional tone with his guidance. Conditional upon continued improvement in growth and inflation numbers, he still advocates a gradual rate increase process which he classifies as “carefully calibrated”. Interestingly, such positioning would ideally suit the Fed’s alleged initiative to adopt a symmetrical inflation target as discussed in the last report.

Although he does not vote this year, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans did his bit for the team in order to manage interest rate expectations. Whilst admitting that he would not be averse to four interest rate increases this year, if inflation data endorsed the moves, he drew market attention to his opinion that the Fed is ahead of the curve because inflation is still sluggish. Applying his reasoning, the Fed therefore still has cushion to delay the next interest rate hike until the middle of the year. In terms of the yield curve, being ahead of the curve has flattened it so, pausing will steepen it.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick T Harker, dispelled notions of accelerated interest rate increases further. He reminded his audience that he is still on two rate hikes for the year; and may stretch to three if the inflation data obliges. He also reminded that this stretch to three faces the hurdle of his own preference for an overshooting of the inflation target. Curve steepening stuff!

The last report noted some Fed speakers, who were referred to as the “Overheaters”, visibly worried by the disconnect, between high asset prices and economic reality, if interest rates increases were delayed. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan was identified with this cadre. It was therefore only fitting that Kaplan was the first Fed speaker to address the recent market carnage directly. Consistent with his view of overheating, he saw the carnage as a much needed “healthy” correction to reflect economic reality. We are now to assume that 6 per cent plus slides in equities are also part of the new normal of economic reality. James Bullard called the carnage “the most predicted selloff of all time”, which could be interpreted as a sly dig at the “Overheaters”; whilst recognizing the need to deflate the real economic risks from the bubble without precipitating a deeper market correction.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester was observed to be a member of the “Overheaters”. She was also noted as being keen to reform Fed communications to become more transparent about the rules-based decisions it makes in relation to monetary policy. Consistent with this communication initiative her latest commentary was verbatim consistent with her January message. She still sees the need to keep raising interest rates, despite the slow progress on inflation, to avoid falling behind the curve in the face of a further tailwind from Trump tax cuts and related fiscal tailwinds. The market correction, symbolic of her desire to avoid overheating, is not troubling enough to her for any pause in the rate increase process. Allegedly, Mester is also in contention to become Vice Chairman. Her straight talk and commitment to introduce communication best practice can have done her chances no harm.

Speaking after his bruising market reception, as new Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell equivocated in classic Chairman style. Evidently, the gradual normalization is still on; but if this develops into another equity rout it may swiftly be put on hold. If this is the best that he can do under the circumstances, his credibility is already in early deficit with market observers. As will be seen later, he will have an opportunity to correct this perception in front of both houses. The uncertainty in Powell’s equivocation was then compounded by the Janet Yellen’s legacy in the ensuing release of the January FOMC minutes.

The FOMC minutes revealed that on balance, members have taken a more positive bias towards their economic projections and thus the potential for “further” interest rate increases.

Consistent with the tone of the FOMC minutes, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick T Harker then opined that, whilst his baseline is set at two interest rate hikes this year, he is quite prepared to nudge this higher if the data and conditions provide the supporting evidence.

Post FOMC minutes, non-voting member Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan was unable to provide any detailed analysis of the number of interest rate increases required; other than to say that whatever their number they should be applied gradually. He did caution against the pro-cyclical Trump tax plan, which he feels is unnecessary with the economy already showing healthy growth, but then discounted his own caution by saying that its impacts will be short-lived. His analysis implies that he sees a slight risk of overheating and also that the Fed may fall behind the curve which has been moved along by this fiscal stimulus. Although he talks gradual, Kaplan clearly emphasizes the risks of being gradual, in a way that will allow him to be swayed the growing consensus for a more Hawkish application of monetary policy going forward. Kaplan has no clear view and can easily be persuaded by data one way or the other. He is a follower who feels uncomfortable in this position, because he doesn’t want to fall behind the curve, but lacks any motivation than to be anything else. Data dependent is a nice way of describing his lack of conviction.

The degree to which the recent uptick of inflation has surprised and disconcerted the Fed was evident in St Louis Fed President James Bullard’s recent opinion. Up until the latest inflation blip, Bullard had been a one rate hike this year and done baseline adherent. Suddenly he has been compromised enough to cover his tracks by saying that, whilst 120 basis points of rate hikes looks excessive to him, he believes that the Fed will be data dependent going forward.

In the absence of clear guidance from the new Fed Chairman and voting members, markets adopted the sentiment from the minutes which mean expectations of swifter and potentially more interest rate rises than previously expected. Chairman Powell needs to improve the quality of his own guidance and that of his colleagues, even though they are uncertain as to how many interest rate increases are coming. Further announcements of a tolerance for further inflation overshooting of the 2% target at this time will be counter-productive, as will be the related discussion of inflation targeting itself.

This Hawkish sentiment and the destabilizing potential, of the self-reinforcing loop it creates if it is adopted by voting FOMC members, is starting to worry Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari. He urged his voting colleagues not to overreact to the incoming data in the same way that market observers are doing.

The last report discussed the capture of the Fed by the White House, by nature of the President’s nominations of the Chair and Governors to vacant positions. Whilst Chairman Powell’s first comments were neutral in terms of indicating any presidential influence, the same cannot be said of Fed Governor Randal Quarles. Quarles’ first public speech was notably partisan and signaled a very visible invisible hand of the White House on the tiller. He spun the tax cut package as positive in terms of growth, but not so positive as to unravel a benign term structure of low interest rates through overheating. Quarles will be a gradualist, which loosely translated in the Trump vernacular is a “low interest rate kind of guy”.

On regulation and supervision, which is his bailiwick, Quarles was even more partisan. He made his case for rolling back regulation as a necessary initiative; based upon the burdensome complication of the plethora of rules and regulations that have sprung up post-Credit Crunch. Quarles will thus be a light-touch kind of guy in relation to regulation. His views on monetary policy and regulation are therefore highly pro-cyclical.

Secretary Mnuchin followed Quarles with his own spin to frame perceptions of the US economy’s performance and hence how the Fed should conduct its monetary policy going forward. Having raised the specter of weak US Dollar driven inflation at Davos, Mnuchin swiftly moved to mitigate the risk that he had created. According to him, US wages will rise but this will not translate into higher inflation. The spike in yields caused from a weakening Dollar, combined with a fiscal stimulus and rising inflation expectations will therefore not occur if Mr Market buys into Mnuchin’s scenario. If Mr Powell buys into Mnuchin’s scenario, then he will indeed be the White House’s “low interest rate kind of guy”. The White House’s wishes are thus Mr Market and Mr Powell’s command. If only real economic life were that simple!

(Source: Bloomberg)

The immediate feedback from Mr Market is that he doesn’t buy into Mr Mnuchin’s story. Nor does he fully buy into the emerging Hawkish consensus that the FOMC will have to do more in terms of rate hikes this year. Mr Market senses an innate Fed tolerance of inflation overshooting its target. This may have something to do with John Williams et al’s communications about inflation targeting at the beginning of the year. The recent inflation spike is therefore consistent with this overshooting agenda. As a result, the yield curve is steepening. The Fed is viewed as running behind the curve, but deliberately so. Bonds are taking the hit to reflect this. Gold retains its bid, because of the assumed tolerance for higher inflation. Equities remain conflicted by rising yields raising valuation concerns, versus the fundamental bid for equities based on the assumption that they are the best inflation hedge.

(Source: Bloomberg)

When it comes to inflation hedges, there are some US companies that fit the bill. Indeed high wage-cost stocks are outperforming; presumably because there is still growth in their sectors and/or they can pass on higher wages because they have pricing power. Secretary Mnuchin is certainly correct about this group of companies; although applying them as a halo across the whole economy is somewhat disingenuous. As these stocks outperform however, they will drive the performance of equity indexes that they make up; thus Mnuchin’s story becomes self-fulfilling as cap-weighting, sector rotation and momentum investing kick into Mr Market’s discounting methodology. This scenario would be consistent with the “late cycle” environment that the pundits are currently opining. Currently it is being played out and still has some legs.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Thus far, there is no weak economic growth data to factor into the discounting mix, so the yield curve can continue to steepen. Ultimately the US Dollar may even catch a bid from rising US bond yields, at which point the implied future tightening of monetary policy becomes a real economic headwind and the curve steepening phase can end. Once again this resonates with the fin de siècle of the “late cycle” story, but it is still some way off.

All of Mr Market’s signals are rational and no cause for concern as yet. There is however a risk that both he and the Fed may have taken their eyes off the ball.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

During the transition of the Chair from Yellen to Powell, which mirrors the transition from Obama’s Fed to Trump’s, the emerging groupthink implied may have abandoned an important new line of economic thinking in relation to inflation. Towards the end of her term, Janet Yellen began to investigate what she termed the “mystery” of the missing American inflation. The Fed moves slowly on such things, unless there is a crisis that calls for grasping at straws; as was seen with the adoption of Keynesianism after the Great Depression and QE in its many iterations after the Credit Crunch. Yellen had reached the point of having the FOMC briefed by researchers (Fed Staffers) on this subject; and speakers like Charles Evans and James Bullard had begun to nudge the consigning of the Phillips Curve to posterity into the bounds of Fed doctrinal economic orthodoxy.

The minutes of the Yellen’s last FOMC report that a briefing on missing inflation was given, but that its absence was not viewed as statistically significant or empirically important. Fed staffers are viewed as academic chancers, who are trying to make a name and career for themselves, by the seasoned Fed Presidents and Governors who have been there and done the same before climbing up the slippery pole. It would seem that the research and its authors have now been dropped to avoid further embarrassment for the Fed’s seasoned professionals. The recent inflation spike may have been the fatal shot.

(Source: Theresa Lammon)

The cherished Phillips Curve survived and remained enshrined at Yellen's Fed. Slavish loyalty to the Phillips curve was then enshrined in the minutes and thus the halo effect emanating from them by default. The “mystery” ball has been fumbled by the Yellen Fed and may therefore not have been passed on to the Powell Fed. The recent inflation spike makes current Fed members even more inclined to dissociate themselves from chasing a unicorn. A weak US Dollar and the inflation it begets may further embolden the attempts to hide all traces of the disinflation unicorn.

The lack of global pricing power of labor and manufacturers has not however gone away. If and when it comes back, the current inflation spiked groupthink in both the markets and the self-reinforcing Fed guidance will be exposed as erroneous. Janet Yellen over at Brookings may pursue the unicorn and may ultimately have her day when she publishes on the matter during its re-emergence. Ben Bernanke is already there searching for his own mythical beast of redemption! The two of them have not finished writing their own legacies and may soon help each other add the final touches.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The beast of the angry prime-age American male, so attracted to President Trump’s invective, is growing into something that both previous Fed Chairs and incoming Fed Chair must deal with. The Kansas City Fed recently released a study, which shows that this angry cohort is leaving the labor force at a swifter rate even as the economy recovers. John Williams’ observation, that the neutral rate of interest may now be higher, should be put into the context of this depressing demographic fact. If the Fed justifies a more aggressive interest rate increasing schedule, on the basis that the labor force is shrinking in favor of higher paid jobs, it will in some way be abandoning the prime-age male demographic vector driving its decision in some part. It may not be the Fed’s job to socially engineer a solution for this cohort, but this cohort will note with some justification that the Fed created a solution for the bankers. Indeed this support for the bankers contributed to the support for Trump.

President Trump tapped into this angry male cohort and its affected spouses with great success during his campaign, and their growing ranks have stood by him behind his wall of protectionist rhetoric so far. As President thus far he has not economically ameliorated their plight or repaid their trust. Should his tax plan and fiscal expansion fail to support them, they could turn nasty.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

As Chairman Powell prepares his first semi-annual address to both House and Senate, the crack between the Yellen gradualist and the Powell inflation spiked FOMC is widening; just as the fumbled “mystery” missing inflation ball slips into it. The recently released Fed February 2018 Monetary Policy Report opined that U.S. labor market is near or beyond full employment, while some pockets of finance are showing signs of rising leverage and high valuations. This is all grounds for more than three rate hikes this year, to begin sooner than was anticipated on Yellen’s watch.

The fumbled “mystery” missing inflation ball was also included in the report, with reference to the observation that the neutral rate is in fact lower than John Williams’ recently said it was and also that inflation expectations still have a falling trajectory. Williams is thus contradicted and the recent inflation spike is put into the longer term context that Neel Kashkari would like to see his colleagues adopt.

The report may serve as the template for a new communication policy under Powell. As such, it should be scrutinized along with his verbal performance for signals to this effect. The forensic evidence from the report will also allow Chairman Powell to act and opine the role of President Truman’s infamous two-handed economist. Should he wave one hand stronger than the other, Mr Market will have to take note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.