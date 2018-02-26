This 7.9%-Yielding Real Estate Finance Company Is A Strong Buy
About: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
Strong origination growth continued for Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter.
Excess dividend coverage and upside potential tied to the company's floating-rate assets are the two biggest reasons to buy BXMT.
Shares sell for 12.0x Q4-2017 run-rate core earnings.
An investment in BXMT yields 7.93 percent.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is a preferred income vehicle to hold during a rising rate environment. The real estate finance company benefits from strong origination growth, and it has built a large floating-rate