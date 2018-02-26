Here Is The Rebuttal To My 'Chicken Little' High Yield ETF Argument

One of the challenges you have to overcome when you're writing about markets, and particularly when you're writing about markets at the asset class level, is the tendency to get so bogged down trying to incorporate all the available information that you end up succumbing to a kind of paralysis.

It's not "writer's block". In fact, it's the opposite of writer's block in many respects. It's not that you don't have anything to say or that you're not motivated to say something, it's that you've got so much to say and so much inspiration to draw on both from the data and from other respected sources that you simply can't figure out where to start.

Obviously, that condition is especially acute in macro analysis, and there are a whole lot of people suffering from it right now when it comes to the debate about the impact of higher yields on stocks. What ends up coming out (because if you're an analyst or a professional journalist, you can't not produce something) is work that betrays a discernible tilt towards either saying something that's so nebulous that it would impossible to critique it, or so specific/myopic that it's equally hard to criticize it. Because this post isn't about that specific debate, I'll leave it alone for now, but I'll show you what I mean later today or maybe tomorrow.

I don't generally suffer from the maladies mentioned above, and the way I deftly sidestep the problem is simple: I recognize that it is literally impossible to touch on everything that might be relevant when discussing a given asset class. For one thing, the extent to which anyone can be "right" or "wrong" about a given subject is, to a great degree, determined by how many sides to the argument there are. Economics is not a "hard" science. I'm formally (or "classically," if you want to make the word "formally" sound more impressive than it actually is) trained in it, and there's nothing definitive about it. Of course, numbers are pretty definitive if you take them at face value, and as it turns out, talking about markets requires you to talk about numbers. But here's the thing: all of those numbers, in one way or another, are an expression of what market participants are doing, and while there are indeed a lot of really smart people in the "market participants" category, they're still people - and I can tell you definitively that if you ever go out drinking with them one night, you'll quickly discover that they're just as fallible as anyone else.

So, with all of that in mind, I don't generally get stuck in the mud when I sit down to write something. I described my "process" in a Saturday piece, and if you read it, you know that my "process" isn't really a "process." My muse comes to me when it comes to me, and what I'll generally do is check the latest research and analysis to see what everyone is saying and then give you my take on it, which invariably blends humor, cynicism and, most importantly, a mixture of off-the-cuff analysis and common sense. When it comes to markets, that's the best anyone can do outside of peer-reviewed journal articles. Analysts are generally familiar with the extant body of research on whatever it is they've chosen to specialize in, but about the most you can reasonably expect of them is that they cite some of it in passing. If you've ever actually been in academia (or really, if you've ever just been at a decent grad school), you know the process that goes into researching and writing an academic paper. You can't do it in a week. It's impossible. So, to a certain extent, weekly analyst notes are not wholly different than what you might get from one of Bloomberg's macro bloggers (some of whom, incidentally, are distinct from Bloomberg's journalists). It's all just educated people with market experience essentially live-blogging the action.

Ok, so believe it or not, the reason I launched into that is because my recent commentary on the exodus from high yield ETFs has led to a veritable deluge of commentary and research hitting my inbox, and virtually all of it starts with some iteration of this opening line: "I read your blog, and re: high yield and also IG have you considered this?"

"This" is either some commentary in the body of the e-mail or else an attached note. To be sure, I greatly appreciate this type of feedback, and I couldn't do what I do without it. But in the context of everything said above, the answer to the "Have you considered this?" question with regard to corporate credit at this stage in the cycle is, "Well, yes and no."

"Yes" in the sense that by virtue of being some semblance of formally trained and by virtue of at one time having been an active market participant, I've "considered" everything.

But then again "no," because it's literally impossible to "consider" everything when the topic under discussion is how IG and HY will perform in a rising rates environment against a backdrop characterized by (i) unprecedented central bank accommodation that's artificially suppressing spreads and extending the cycle, and (ii) modern market innovations that have made it possible for retail investors to literally day-trade high yield.

So, if the question is "Where do spreads go from here?" or, in the same vein, "How will IG and HY perform considering these [fill in the blank with your best guesses] forecasts for rates?" then my answer is something akin to this: "Predicting that is mostly impossible, especially considering no one knows what the impact of ECB taper will be on € credit, and to the extent it is possible, all we can really do is plot IG and HY spreads and total returns during previous bond bear markets and try to extrapolate using historical precedent."

That kind of extrapolation is indeed interesting, and lord knows I've covered it on my site exhaustively. Maybe I'll write something about it in the week ahead for this platform.

That said, that kind of analysis is a dime a dozen. If you're a credit strategist and you haven't already written something about that, then you're derelict in your duty. What's far more interesting to me is the liquidity issue in high yield.

Regular readers know that I harbor what is probably an unhealthy obsession with the liquidity mismatch inherent in high yield ETFs which purport to do the impossible: they promise intraday liquidity against an underlying basket of assets that are inherently illiquid. The mechanism that makes that work seems to function pretty well, but the worry here is always the same: what happens when the ETF flows become unidirectional and portfolio managers can no longer manage flows simply by using the ETFs?

I've written so much about this that I couldn't catalogue all of the posts if I tried, but the latest for this platform was "Presenting: The New 'Doom Loop'." Regular readers will also recall that I am hardly alone in voicing concern over this issue. Carl Icahn and Howard Marks are probably the biggest names to flag it, but it's something that's been discussed exhaustively in sell-side notes, the best of which (in my mind anyway) was penned by Barclays back in 2015 (there are some excerpts from that note here).

Now, tying everything said above together, as I was perusing all the latest credit research out this week (most of which focuses on the outlook for credit in a rising rates environment and also on the outflows from HY ETFs and, on the IG side, the LQD exodus), I came across something from Goldman that I think those of you who are skeptical of my warnings about HY ETF liquidity will like.

Simply put, this is the easy rebuttal to my contention that HY ETFs are fragile. And when I say "easy rebuttal," I mean that it clearly shows the underlying mechanism is not only functioning well, but in fact, getting more efficient over time.

Goldman begins by noting the obvious; namely that ETF outflows accelerated mid-month. They get into the breakdown on that, but if you read any of the posts linked above, you already know what that breakdown looks like.

Ok, so here's the important point, via Goldman:

But what has come as a surprise to many is the resilience of the ETF structure. Two observations illustrate this resilience. First, the price impact of the large outflows has been muted as spreads have remained overall well behaved, particularly last week when HY ETFs experienced over $3 billion of outflows. Second, the NAV basis - the difference between the ETF’s price and the net asset value of the underlying bond portfolio - has been moving within a tight range as shown in Exhibit 6. The relatively contained move in the NAV basis, coupled with the very modest widening in spreads despite increasingly volatile flows, provide further evidence of continued efficiency gains in the mechanics of ETFs. These efficiency gains essentially allow the ETF price deviation vs. its NAV to close relatively quickly without disrupting secondary market spreads, even as the flow volatility moves higher. As we discussed in previous research, the fast mean reversion in the NAV basis during volatile periods reflects the combined effect of a more aggressive liquidity provision and improving technology.





That seems to echo (or at least jibe with) the following from BofAML:

HY trading volumes, where Trace volumes expressed as 30-day trailing average as a percent of market size is currently running close the 90th percentile of its post-GFC range (Exhibit 1). HYG share trading volume has spiked to the 95th percentile. This pickup in trading volumes is a reflection of the ability of this market to “generate liquidity” at the time of stress.





Here's the thing about all of that. It's valid. It's accurate. And it's difficult to argue with unless you kind of pan out to a conceptual level, which is where the HY ETF debate always seems to kind of devolve into the absurd.

If you go back up and read the excerpted passages from Goldman, they have a kind of "First Citywide Change Bank" feel to them. I've used this analogy before. "First Citywide Change Bank" is a fictional bank that was the subject of a classic Saturday Night Live sketch that imagined what a commercial would be like for a bank that only provided one service: making change.

The beauty of the sketch is that nothing the bank's fictional employees say is technically "wrong" - it's just that the underlying model doesn't make any sense. At one point in the faux commercial, one of the fictional bank's spokesmen says this:

All the time our customers ask us, how do you make money doing this? The answer is simple: volume.

While it's not a perfect analog for high yield ETFs (amusingly, it's actually a better analog for the passive equity ETF business, where the expense ratios are now so low that the sponsors are basically providing the service for free), it underscores my overriding concern with HY ETFs, which is this: you cannot fix an inherently flawed model with "volume."

It's nice to know that the mechanism which transforms relatively illiquid assets into liquid securities is getting more efficient over time, but that efficiency (proxied by the rapid snapback in the NAV basis) doesn't ameliorate the liquidity mismatch.

I've used all manner of colorful stories to illustrate this, and invariably, the response I get from the people I've spoken to who operate in this space is something like this: "You do know it's more complicated than that, right?"

My response is: "Well yes, but actually not really, because while thinking about markets conceptually isn't conducive to short-term gains, things that are conceptually absurd have an almost inescapable tendency to break in acute situations precisely because they didn't make any sense in the first place."

Now let me show you one more thing. I've variously suggested that the outflows from HY ETFs represent everyone simply going where the liquidity is when it comes to expressing reservations about junk bonds in an environment where vol seems to be resetting higher. For IG, those outflows are probably down to duration jitters. Well, another place where there's more liquidity than in the cash market for corporate bonds is CDS indices. And guess what? This:

Here's some color on that from the same Goldman note excerpted above:

In the first six weeks of the year, cash indices outperformed synthetics by an impressive margin, especially in IG. By February 8, the spread ratio of the iBoxx IG cash index to CDX IG had compressed to 1.81 from 2.34 at year end 2017, and similarly in HY, the spread ratio of iBoxx cash to CDX HY compressed to 0.98 from 1.18 (Exhibit 9). After a brief pause, the outperformance of cash bonds appears to have resumed. One of the contributing factors to the outperformance of cash vs. synthetic has been the much more pronounced short selling pressure in synthetic space following the technically-driven dislocation in the equity vol market. As shown by Exhibit 10, net positioning in CDX IG for the week ending February 16 stands at -$15.6 billion, the largest net short position in the post-crisis period, which marks the first time net positioning has turned short since May 2012.

Leaving aside the nuance, that certainly seems to underscore the notion that people are dodging the cash market for the underlying bonds in favor of places where there's more liquidity.

Again, there's nothing "surprising" about that per se, and yes, the fundamentals in the cash market remain supportive, but the seemingly inescapable conclusion is that one of these days (think: when the cycle turns) it's going to become impossible to keep dodging the market for the underlying bonds. At that point, the mismatch between dealers' willingness to step in and provide a bid/cushion (a willingness that has been reduced in the post-crisis regulatory environment) and the market's souring appetite for duration (on the IG front) and risk (on the HY side) is going to get exposed.

Anyway, I thought this was worth expounding on because folks are really interested in this debate right now, and that excerpt from Goldman about efficiency gains in HY ETFs represents the counter-argument to my incessant warnings about these products.

As far as the outlook for corporate credit in general, that's a story for another time - where "another time" likely means "in the next few days," because now I'm motivated to subject you to that discussion too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.