Within the Net Lease REIT sector, most all companies are in the penalty box, despite better credit ratings and dividend increases. The free-standing (Net Lease) sector trades well below the RMZ average while it has consistently outperformed (based on fundamentals).

The Net Lease space in aggregate trades just north of lodging and about even with malls, and it deserves far better.

Within the Net Lease REIT sector, there are a number of companies that are considered “cheap” and what I mean by that is that shares are trading below the average sector multiple of 13.0x.

Keep in mind, some of these REITs deserve their “cheap” status, namely I'm referring to Global Net Lease (GNL), Spirit Realty (SRC), and Lexington Realty (LXP). Also, VEREIT (VER) screens cheap too, but this company has a well-documented litigation overhang.

As I ponder W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), I am reminded of a line from the legendary comedian, Rodney Dangerfield,

“I get no respect”.

Today, I will provide a detailed analysis of W.P. Carey in hopes of identifying why shares are mis-priced and potential catalysts that the market could be missing. Furthermore, I will examine the 4-pillar methodology that I have described in previous articles HERE and HERE.

Pillar #1: Cost of Capital

Profits attract competitors, and competition makes it difficult for companies to generate strong growth and margins over the long term. Having a cost advantage is critical in the REIT sector, as having a low cost of capital advantage supports stable cash returns that are expected to last years into the future.

WPC has executed on its commitment to maintain a strong and flexible investment grade balance sheet, which is reflected in both interest savings and strong balance sheet metrics.

During 2017, WPC’s interest expense declined by $18 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year as the company continued replacing mortgage debt with unsecured borrowings. WPC’s weighted average cost of debt for 2017 declined to 3.6%.

During the year, the company repaid mortgage debt with a weighted average interest rate of 5.5%, reducing consolidated secured debt to gross assets to 13.4%, down from almost 20% a year ago.

WPC also has ample liquidity through cash and available capacity on its credit facility. The near-term debt maturity is very manageable with $198 million due in 2018 and $51 million in 2019 on a pro rata basis. Furthermore, the company’s limited near-term debt maturities and moderate use of floating rate debt limits exposure to interest rate volatility.

WPC maintained discipline by electing to be a net seller for 2017. During the fourth quarter, the company disposed of 5 properties for $59 million, bringing total dispositions for 2017 to $192 million.

Through asset management activities in 2017, WPC maintained a weighted average lease term of close to 10 years with minimal leasing costs and the company has made meaningful progress addressing near-term lease expirations. The company lowered vacant space by approximately 700,000 square feet, eliminating vacant carrying costs and bringing occupancy to 99.8% (best occupancy in over a decade).

WPC expects sellers to become more motivated allowing buyers to regain some leverage in 2018. Coupled with the outlook for higher interest rates, the company anticipates a more favorable acquisition environment in 2018, which is reflected in guidance.

Acquisitions in 2018: between $500 million and $1 billion;



Dispositions in 2018: between $300 million and $500 million

During 2017, WPC announced a strategic decision to exit retail fundraising and the investment management business altogether. This business was clearly an overhang and exiting this business should move the company to a simpler and predictable enterprise. As WPC’s CEO, Jason Fox, explained:

“We believe that over time this will further enhance our cost of capital, allowing us to grow earnings at a faster pace through accretive investments.”

WPC has managed its balance sheet conservatively with limited near-term maturities and currently has over $1 billion of availability on its credit facility. As I have suggested in the past, WPC’s CPA:17 REIT is likely to monetize in 2018 or 2019, as evidenced below:

WPC is obviously a logical buyer for CPA:17 that has a similar portfolio to WPC. CPA:17 has $5.7 billion under management. CPA:18 is around half the size of CPA:17 and is not expected to liquidate until 2020 or later.

Pillar #2: Diversification

WPC is a leading global Net Lease REIT that provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. As of Q4-17, the company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion. As illustrated below, the company generates around 80% of AFFO from its owned real estate operations and 29% of AFFO from its investment management business.

Prior to converting to a REIT in 2012, WPC was structured as an MLP and since that time, the company has evolved into a diversified enterprise focused on six key priorities: (1) Organic growth - through acquisitions for our Owned Real Estate portfolio, and new and existing Investment Management products, (2) Diversification - of income, capital sources and within our real estate portfolios, (3) Operational efficiency and excellence, (4) Balance sheet strength and flexibility, (5) Proactive asset management, and (6) Transparency - through disclosure and investor outreach.

At the end of Q3-17, WPC's owned real estate portfolio consisted primarily of 887 properties (85 million square feet) across 19 countries. The portfolio primarily consists of industrial, office, retail and warehouse facilities with 210 tenants; top 10 tenants represent 32% of ABR.

As you can see below, the company is diversified with a majority of industrial (30%), office (25%), warehouse (14%), retail (17%) and self-storage (5%).

It’s important to note that WPC does not have substantial retail exposure (compared to Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Realty Income (NYSE:O)) and retail exposure has never been a core strategy for WPC. As viewed below, most of WPC’s retail exposure has been outside of the United States.

With 887 properties in the portfolio, WPC has a diversified model in which no one tenant accounts for more than 5% in revenue:

WPC’s properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Europe. The company has subscribed to the view that U.S. retail real estate is overbuilt; it has had little such exposure for years. Instead, another primary differentiator with Carey is its international exposure - the company has been investing internationally for 19 years, primarily in western and northern Europe.

As you can see, around 34% of its revenue is generated outside of the U.S. and the focus internationally has been in Germany (9%), France (2%), United Kingdom (5%), Spain (4%), and Poland (3%).

Carey has a long history of investing in Europe (since 1998), and the platform (built over the last two decades) requires expertise and experience that generates a flow of attractive deals. On the latest earnings call, WPC’s CEO, Jason Fox, explains:

“Diversification is another way that we differentiated from our peers. I firmly believe in the benefits of diversification for the net lease asset class. We have a long track record as a prudent allocator of capital over multiple real estate cycles proactively adjusting our portfolio composition by selling into strength when we believe markets are mispriced and buying into weakness when we see opportunity. It also inflates our portfolio from disruptions in a particular area of the market… Diversification also allows us to allocate capital to the geographies offering the best risk adjusted returns and spread opportunities, although we also balance this with the benefits of scale. In 2017, we opportunistically divested investments in Malaysia and Thailand exiting markets where we lapped a path to scale. And over the course of 2018, we plan to exit investments in other non-core countries refining our focus on North America and Europe. Proactive asset management also plays a central role in our strategy and 2017 was no exception.”

Pillar #3: Management

These management teams make good, solid decisions every day and treat their shareholders like they are investing their best friend’s money. They are conscientious and make real estate investment and management decisions by maintaining a strong relationship with their tenants, thereby ensuring stable cash flows and do not grow for the sake of growing.

These management teams are transparent and forthcoming on their business activities. They do not constantly change their reporting metrics to create a good story that sounds good at the time. If they fall short, which all companies will from time to time, they admit it and have a solution to rectify the situation.

They do what they say and say what they do. These are the management teams that trusted and warrant a premium trading price.

Last week, WPC announced AFFO per diluted share of $1.31 for Q4-17, representing a 7.4% increase over the year ago quarter. For the full year, AFFO per diluted share was $5.30, representing a 3.5% increase over $5.12 per share for 2016.

These results for the year demonstrate WPC’s commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value as the company increased earnings while improving both the quality of the portfolio and the composition of the revenue stream.

During 2017, WPC declared distributions totaling $4.01 per share, completing its 20th year of rising dividends, while maintaining a conservative payout ratio of 76% for the year. As you can see (below), WPC’s payout ratio has also declined.

Another advantage that WPC has is the unique quality of its growth drivers. Approximately, 95% of leases have either fixed or CPI-based contractual rent increases, with virtually no exposure to operating expenses.

By crafting leases directly with its tenants, WPC is able to negotiate leases directly, and this is a competitive advantage that allows the company to generate predictable rent growth. With close to 70% of ABR coming from leases linked to CPI, WPC has a built-in hedge against inflation, a differentiating factor among Net Lease REITs that is underappreciated by investors.

Pillar #4: Where’s the Respect?

Now, let’s take a look at WPC’s dividend yield, compared with the peers:

As you can see, WPC’s dividend yield is attractive (6.7%) and the company is forecasted to acquire between $500 million and $1 billion in 2018. Here’s the latest AFFO per share forecast (data from FAST Graphs):

As I ponder WPC’s latest quarter results, I am reminded of 3 things: (1) WPC has 34% exposure outside of the U.S., (2) WPC has limited exposure to U.S. retail, and (3) WPC is exiting its investment management business and CPA:17 is a logical seller for WPC. On the recent call, Jason Fox explained:

“…we have conveyed in the past and we are a natural buyer of those assets. We are well positioned to do it, but we underwrite it’s like any other deal. And at the same time we are also comfortable continuing to actively manage those assets until there is a liquidity event for those shareholders and really ultimately the decision lies with the independent directors. So when we have more concrete updates we will provide you with those.”

Given the year-to-date pullback in REITs, W.P. Carey has become a highly attractive alternative. The company outperformed most of the other Net Lease REITs in 2017 (due to the limited retail exposure) and I remain bullish in 2018. While most of the peers are also struggling for attention, WPC stands out as a great alternative that is just not getting any respect!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and WPC Investor Presentation.