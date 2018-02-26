Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) has a portfolio of commercial real estate loans which carry a substantial amount of credit risk. The common stock of RSO carries significant risk, but they trade at a significant discount to book value which gives them a decent safety cushion. The company also has higher operating expenses compared to other mortgage REITs. I will be primarily covering the preferred shares in this article. RSO is in the buy range for traders willing to take on very high-risk positions.

RSO recently issued new convertible bonds and it was a good move by management. The newer preferred share, RSO-C, carries a much lower dividend rate than RSO-B. Management of RSO continued their good moves and called RSO-B.

RSO calls RSO-B

Resource Capital Corporation issued a call on RSO-B. ALL of it. This is a clear positive for both the common shareholder and for RSO-C shareholder. While a prior arrangement was designed to temporarily (unless it is modified) protect management revenues during these calls, the fact that management is removing this preferred equity is extremely positive. Until RSO-A and RSO-B were both entirely retired, there was no way to take management seriously about their intention to improve RSO. I believe external managers should always be viewed as guilty until proven innocent.

If you owned shares of RSO-B, getting $25 plus the dividend accrual (to be about $.3208 per share) is a nice premium to the last price of $24.60. This goes to support the idea that management will simply call preferred shares and ignore the opportunity to buy them back cheaper. It's an extremely rare event. They must've felt the volume was simply too low for it to be worthwhile to run a constant program bidding on shares when they didn't have another productive use for the capital.

For RSO-C, the volume of capital on parity with the C series just declined nicely. The odds of a call for RSO-C when protection ends increased as well. Remember, RSO-C carries a higher coupon rate. If investors decide a call is highly probable, shares are bid up higher on the premise that there is "less risk". Call protection for the C series runs through 7/30/2024. Long RSO-C with a moderately large position. If prices run higher, I will consider reallocating to other preferred shares.

RSO-C is one of the riskier preferred shares and is currently in the hold range. We are a little over 60% to the next dividend so there is around $0.33 of accrued dividend. This puts the strip price for RSO-C around $25.25. The price is still over par, but there is call protection on the calendar until 7/30/2024. I don’t think the call protection is as important here because of the risks the underlying portfolio has. Further, while management seems to be on the right track, only time will tell just how good they are (for shareholders). Given the risk rating of “4”, I do not consider this a security for the buy-and-hold investor. Investor looking to get into RSO-C should be looking to trade if the prices jump up.

For the reason above, I wouldn’t put a buy rating on RSO-C unless the stripped price dropped about $0.58. Even then, I would suggest investors buy in with the intention to sell on a price bounce back.

Positive and negative for RSO-C

If RSO-C were to last until call protection ends, it would go to a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + 5.927%. While that is a strong hedge against rising interest rates, RSO should call these shares when call protection ends. This is a still a positive metric for RSO-C.

On the negative side, market capitalization over preferred share liquidation is only 1.19x and we’d like to see it around 5x at least. A large portion of RSO’s equity comes from their preferred shares which is a risky sign for the preferred share holder. Note, this metric will improve since they called RSO-B. I am not adjusting the leverage ratio until the call is finalized. There have been rare instances where a REIT cancelled a call after announcing it. It is extremely rare.

Final thoughts

The common stock of RSO is trading at a significant discount to book value. For that reason, RSO is in the buy range but carried a lot of risk. Pure buy-and-hold investors should stay away from RSO. The company recently called RSO-B which is a good sign for shareholders. RSO-C is within the hold range by a significant amount. RSO-C should be viewed as a riskier investment. Therefore, I believe it is better suited for traders.