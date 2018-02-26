Don't kid yourself: Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the recent IPO that shot up >200%, has had this correction long coming. It's a classic tale of hype over fundamentals - investors greedily bought into Roku's story of cord-cutting and streaming without really thinking about the valuation implications of sending the stock up over $50. Even at $40, where Roku fell after reporting its fourth quarter and downbeat guidance, the stock is still vulnerable to further corrections.

ROKU data by YCharts

Little proprietary value in a very competitive market

As I wrote in a prior article, investors are too quick to draw comparisons between Roku and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and according to them both have the same benefit of the doubt when it comes to cord-cutting trends - when in reality, it's Netflix that has emerged as the big winner. Over the past quarter, the chasm of quality between Roku and Netflix has only gotten wider. Roku has shamelessly made every effort to encourage the Netflix comparison, publishing a "shareholder letter" with every quarterly earnings instead of a press release, a signature of Netflix's Reed Hastings. But while it's easy to see Netflix still around and growing in five years, it's hard to make the same case for Roku.

The primary reason for this is Netflix's huge library of proprietary content, which makes users flock to its service and form its unique competitive moat. For 2018 alone, Netflix has earmarked an $8 billion war chest for acquiring and producing content, and has spent a lot of that money on flashy deals, acquiring award-winning showrunners from Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story) and Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal), spending hundreds of millions on multi-year production deals with both of these Hollywood luminaries and prying them away from their incumbent networks.

Roku, on the other hand, is merely a distribution platform. The media industry has seen all the companies involved purely in distribution scramble as they fight for users and keep competing on price as content costs increase. And despite the fact that some of these traditional cable subscribers might choose to move to a service like Roku, Roku has plenty of competition for a very undifferentiated service - products like Google Chromecast (NASDAQ: GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon Fire Stick (NASDAQ: AMZN) can be had for essentially the same price with all of the same features.

Roku's recent price cuts and the introduction of the $30 Roku Express - as well as Amazon itself undercutting Roku and offering deep discounts on Roku players on Amazon.com - is a signal that the company is scrambling to compete by offering a more attractive price, which is seldom a winning strategy for any business that has a true moat. Once the initial wave of euphoria for cord-cutting dies down, Roku will repeat the story of cable companies' price wars again in its own form.

Platform company? Sure, but it's still dependent on hardware for customer acquisition

Roku's management and its Wall Street cheerleaders speak in breathless terms about the company's transition to becoming a platform company. Yes, even bearish investors have to concede that point - Roku is growing platform revenues at an impressive rate, and given that platform revenues are much higher margin, its strategy to focus on higher-value platform monetization is spot on.

The piece that bulls are missing, however, is the fact that Roku's primary channel for user acquisition is its hardware. Google and Amazon, on the other hand, have massive ecosystems outside of digital TV. Amazon, of course, has its giant online "everything store" as well as an array of smart home devices and e-readers. Google has its ubiquitous search engine, email, and a variety of hardware across smartphones, speakers and other miscellaneous products.

While its competitors have an endless array of customer acquisition channels, Roku is crutched to its single product. For this reason, declining hardware revenues are a concern - not for the revenues themselves, as player sales actually provide very little margin, but for the new users they bring in. Lower hardware revenues can't be ignored because they represent a slowdown in new user growth, which is the backbone that fuels Roku's >100% expansion of platform revenues. Roku's future can't be entirely divorced of hardware - where would its users come from? It certainly doesn't have the capital or expertise to build out adjacent features in a wider ecosystem the way that Google or Amazon can.

NAND issues

As reported by MarketWatch, another factor eating into Roku's muted results was the global, widespread shortage of NAND flash memory chips, an expensive raw input into Roku players.

NAND shortages aren't anything new - the whole hardware industry has been affected by demand exceeding supply for the ubiquitous memory chips. Even the PC giant HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has seen its margins sliced by higher NAND memory pricing.

Unfortunately for Roku, it doesn't seem that its memory struggles will abate anytime soon. Micron (NASDAQ: MU), one of the dominant global suppliers of raw NAND, recently issued its FY18 outlook that stated it expected NAND pricing trends to remain favorable (that is, higher) for longer than it originally assumed, causing the stock to rally after a recent correction.

And for Roku, the trouble isn't just in NAND pricing alone - it's the fact that, this quarter (according to Roku's CEO), the severe memory constraints forced the company to air ship NAND chips to produce Roku players on time, cutting severely into the company's already-thin hardware gross margins.

A closer look at the quarter

As usual, Roku did a good job of managing expectations and eked out a small beat to Wall Street consensus, but a deeper examination of the quarter still uncovers some glaring issues. It all depends on the lens you choose to view the company from: bullish investors will only see the 129% y/y growth in platform revenues, but a more holistic view of the results reveals some tertiary problems that can have a real impact on the platform business:

Figure 1. Roku Q4 results Source: Roku investor relations

The key problem which we've already discussed, of course, is the decline in hardware revenues. Sales of Roku players slumped 7% y/y, in part driven by the company's price cuts.

Instead of being dismissive of the hardware business, however, investors have to realize that the decline in player sales has a bona fide impact on the platform business. Yes, the 44% y/y growth in active accounts to 19.3 million is still a robust growth rate - but it has decelerated from 48% growth in Q3. Ditto for streaming hours - 55% y/y growth in streaming hours is solid, but still marks a deceleration from 58% y/y growth in Q3.

Roku doesn't seem to have a way of climbing out of the hole when it comes to hardware revenues, which still represent more than half of its total revenue base. The dropoff in user and streaming hour counts are laggard casualties of the hardware decline - that is, the effects of the slowdown in player sales will have a more visible impact on Roku's user base multiple quarters, maybe years down the road. But with Roku's foundation and primary channel for user acquisition faltering, its future is very much uncertain.

Note also the huge compressions in Roku's margin. Hardware gross margins tumbled the hardest from 14.3% in 4Q16 to merely 9.5% in 4Q17, in part driven by the NAND air shipments previously discussed. At this point, Roku is essentially giving out these players at cost - and if it's counting on price cuts to drive unit sales growth and the related acquisition of customers, it doesn't have much further to cut in order to spur sales.

Also surprising is the fact that platform gross margins have sunk as well to 74.6%, down almost a full three points from 77.5% in the year-ago quarter. Note also that platform revenue growth itself has decelerated from 137% y/y in Q3 to 129% this quarter. With growth rates that high, deceleration is still fairly meaningless - but watch out for even more dramatic deceleration in the future as Roku's user growth slows down along with hardware sales.

None of these observations are particularly complex, but it seems that Roku bulls are blind to the basic issues that will give the company trouble down the road, preferring only to look at growth on the platform side of the business without thinking about the drivers of that growth. As such, bulls were also in for a rude awakening when Roku's Q1 guidance heavily missed consensus - its revenue guidance of $120-130 million is short of consensus of $131.7 million.

Valuation and key takeaways

Even after Roku's fall from grace, the company still carries a huge market cap of $4.1 billion. Valued against the company's FY18 revenue guidance of $660-690 million, that represents a forward P/S multiple of 6.1x.

There are software and internet companies with pure high-margin subscription revenues trading for a 6x multiple. Roku's revenue base, however, still carries about half its weight in hardware revenues, which at a sub-10% gross margin is practically without value. It doesn't make sense to be paying 6x revenues for such a company.

Being negative on Roku is an unpopular position. The company has accrued a raving fan base in the investment community, and even despite its scary >20% tumble there are many investors pumping money into the stock and buying the dip.

Don't follow their lead. Roku has done so well since its IPO because of its novelty and the fact that it was an exciting, high-profile IPO in the back half of 2017 that saw very few high profile deals. The IPO calendar for 2018, however, has a lot of unicorn heavyweights on it from Spotify (MUSIC) to Dropbox (DROPB) (NASDAQ: DBX) - and tech investors are notoriously fickle for moving on from one exciting thing to the next. Roku stock will soon lose its gusto, and the drop to $40 is just the beginning.