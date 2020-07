Summary

After Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for the first time, the shares of the latter jumped as much as 11 percent in after-hours trading.

Besides Berkshire, other institutional investors also made major moves in Teva and Mylan. For instance, Capita Group bought more shares in Teva than Berkshire.

The moves by the "big players" indicated a clear preference for Teva over Mylan in the last quarter.