For the past year, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has been a bit of a hot air balloon that seemed to go in only one direction: up. When I last wrote on the company, I had pondered taking a bullish position on the premise that the company was a steady gainer with no cause for pause. Q2, however, proved me wrong, when Intuit's soft results sent shares into a mild pullback.

There's been a bit of a tacit understanding between Intuit and its investors: trading at a P/E ratio of greater than 30x, Intuit is hardly a cheap stock. But investors have been willing to pay such premium multiples because Intuit has always beaten earnings without fail, and by a wide margin as well. In Q2, however, Intuit barely beat consensus expectations with a dime to spare, leading investors to worry that the same weakness could extend into the company's all-important fiscal Q3, which includes the tax season.

This is more than just an idle concern for Intuit investors. As seen from the company's quarterly trends sheet below, in FY17, Intuit generated about half ($2.5 billion) of its total revenues in Q3.

Figure 1. Intuit quarterly results

Source: Intuit investor relations

Further underlining the financial importance of Q3, Intuit generated more than 100% of its operating income in FY17 in Q3 (every other quarter had been negative), as well as all of its EPS for FY17. As much as Intuit is to be applauded for having diversified its revenue base into more stable enterprise software, it still hinges heavily on consumers in April to drive revenues for its flagship TurboTax product.

On the bright side, Intuit did recently announce a major update in introducing TurboTax Live, which allows taxpayers to chat live (hence the name) with a tax assistant. Intuit's game plan, after already being saturated in the DIY tax prep market, is to go after the people who usually file taxes with a CPA by providing live support. While this allows TurboTax an entry point into a different tier of customers (a $20 billion opportunity, according to the earnings call), it's unclear how successful the efforts will be come Q3.

The less-than-usual beat in Q2, combined with mixed guidance for Q3 (revenue outlook was okay, but EPS estimates were a quite a bit below Wall Street's targets - considering that Intuit relies on Q3 for almost all of its EPS, this isn't a pretty sign), has investors worried that the stock may be in for a rude awakening as its growth decelerates.

Despite the modest "pullback" (if you can even call it that) after Q2, Intuit is still up more than 40% over the past twelve months, and in recent trading sessions has recovered most of its lost ground and is back to trading above $170. Though I'm still fundamentally positive on the ubiquity and dominance of Intuit's business, I no longer believe the stock is as attractive with so many unknowns in front of it. A weak Q3 could send the stock into a deep correction; and looking longer term, it's unclear whether the massive tax changes and simplification enacted by President Trump and the Republican Congress will drive more business toward TurboTax or push people away from it. At current trading levels, Intuit's risk-reward profile has become unappealing.

INTU data by YCharts

Q2 download

Here's a look at Intuit's second quarter results:

Total revenues grew 14% y/y to $1.16 billion, in-line with analyst expectations. The word in-line is a frightful one for growth investors, who are accustomed to seeing a regular pattern of quarterly beats. While Q2 isn't really a significant contributor either to the top line or the bottom line, it's still too close for comfort.

The bright spots were in the company's Small Business segment, where Quickbooks saw a 51% y/y increase in subscribers. Given how heavily seasonal Intuit's business is, the continued growth of Quickbooks - which is a year-round stream of subscription revenues - is of crucial importance to the company. But with 2.8 million customers already on QuickBooks Online, it's not clear how much more of a market Intuit has left to go after. Its designated arena is in the SMB space, where Quickbooks towers over nearly every other competitor. Unfortunately, expanding upmarket doesn't seem to be a choice for Intuit, where solutions like Netsuite (now owned by Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL)), BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) and SAP (NYSE: SAP) reign supreme. Quickbooks doesn't have the functionality or complexity required for corporate accounting departments, and even if Intuit were to expand into an enterprise-ready ERP/finance suite, its reputation as a small business and consumer software provider will probably mar its chances with buyers in the big leagues.

On the bottom line, Intuit came in essentially in-line as well. Pro forma EPS of $0.35 just barely beat consensus of $0.34 by a hair. Again, for a company that's trading at such a rich P/E multiple, investors are looking for much more. Q2 doesn't really make that much of a dent in Intuit's overall bottom-line results, but investors are hoping the softness in Q2 doesn't carry forward into Q3.

From Intuit's guidance ranges, however, it appears that the outlook isn't that bright. The company's revenue guidance is fine - it's pointing to a top line of $2.785-$2.835 billion, or a growth range of 10-12%. This is better than the $2.75 billion that investors had penciled in. Note, however, that low double digit growth is still a bit of a bummer for a stock that's trading so richly (we'll check in on valuation shortly).

The company's EPS guidance, however, has investors worried. After a quarter in which Intuit's EPS results just barely beat consensus, a soft earnings outlook is disappointing to see. Intuit is forecasting adjusted EPS of $4.57-$4.62 in the quarter, below the $4.68 that analysts were hoping to see.

Valuation

When a stock is trading as richly as Intuit, there's little room for execution hiccups like this quarter. As seen in the chart below, Intuit is currently trading at a forward P/E of 32x and forward EV/revenue multiple of 7.7x.

INTU EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Let's look first at the P/E multiple. 32x is a fine multiple to pay if it came with solid earnings growth. It rather appears, however, that Intuit's earnings growth will disappoint this year. Its full-year FY18 pro forma EPS target of $5.30-$5.40 implies, at the midpoint, only 21% y/y growth over the $4.41 it achieved last year. For a stock with an earnings multiple nearly twice that of the S&P 500 (which is hovering around a 16.5-17x forward P/E), we would expect much better than ~20% earnings growth.

Calculating a PEG multiple on Intuit - the 32x P/E divided by 21% earnings growth - yields a PEG of 1.52x, indicating that Intuit is overvalued even when weighing its earnings growth.

The revenue multiple conveys a similar story. 7.7x is a common multiple that high-margin software stocks trade for - in fact, companies like Workday (NYSE: WDAY) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) trade closer to 10x forward revenues. But these companies are also generating robust top-line growth on the order of 30% or more, thus warranting such a rich revenue multiple. When Intuit's revenue growth forecast of 10-12% for its most important quarter is only barely above industry averages, it calls to question whether Intuit deserves to trade at a revenue multiple of nearly 8x.

Key takeaways

After such an extended period of gains in Intuit stock, the stock was ripe for a breather. With Q3 at risk and many unknowns in front of it, I believe Intuit stock will trade sideways for a while.

Stocks trading at premium valuations like Intuit need a consistent stream of "beat-and-raise" quarters that outperform current quarter targets by a wide margin as well as raise guidance for future quarters. Without the strong underlying performance that growth-chasing investors seek, companies like Intuit lose the justification for their premium multiples.

There's no doubt that the tax landscape is changing - the doubled standard deduction will greatly simplify taxes for many Americans and shrink the already-small number of itemizers. But whether this change will drive previously tax-assisted preparers to TurboTax, or drive current TurboTax users away from the software (which, without a special deal, isn't exactly cheap) and onto pen-and-paper, isn't yet clear. Looking longer term, I think Intuit will be fine, but with growth creeping into the single digits and with many near-term uncertainties, the stock will be challenged to continue outperforming the broader market like it did in 2017.