Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Bullish Q1 Storage Balance Continues

With seasonal weakness largely behind us, we see higher oil prices ahead followed by the bullish Q1 storage balance we expected.

The big variant perception continues to be our view on OPEC and non-OPEC's production cut agreement versus the consensus.

The sentiment in the market is that oil prices will remain lower for longer despite prompt oil prices at $63/bbl.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 3.25%.

Following Thursday's bullish EIA oil storage report, we started to see a decoupling of the previous week's correlation between the EUR/USD and WTI/BRENT.

This week was also a big positive for oil on several fundamental factors. For the first time since early January, we are starting to see signs of physical spreads strengthening. In Europe, the first two-weeks are expected to be much colder than normal and the increase in heating demand will prompt Brent spreads to tighten.

On the US side, lower than expected crude build further added upward pressure in price, and this continues to circle back to our preliminary thesis for Q1 2018 to show a very bullish storage balance.

For next week, we are forecasting a build of 1.76 million bbls with the Q1 balance storage change to look like this:

As we said two weeks ago, the change in crude storage balance can easily swing between a draw and build depending on where crude imports and crude exports are, so do not be surprised if we see a rebound in this week's crude imports followed by lower crude exports.

Lower for longer oil price thesis is going to have issues

We think the big highlight this week comes from the excellent report written by Robert McNally titled, "Shale oil will contribute to future crude price instability." If you have not read this, we highly encourage you to do so.

This article nails the point that continues to paralyze the oil markets today:

Investors and analysts believe that oil prices will stay lower for longer due to US shale growth.

This sentiment was recently portrayed in three sell-side reports we read from Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch, all proclaiming that "there is near-term upside risk to oil prices, but the long-term remains lower for longer."

Merrill is forecasting oil prices to averages $50 - $70 through 2023.

Citi is forecasting 2019 to look like 2014.

And Goldman is forecasting for near-term upside in Brent to $75, but fall back to $60 by 2020.

The issue with all three forecasts is that they share the view OPEC will eventually increase oil production back to the pre-cut level, and this diverges greatly from the contrarian view we've held since the end of 2016.

We continue to believe that OPEC's production cut is not a real cut at all, but a mere pullback from max capacity. Here was the interview that we gave for Seeking Alpha in June 2017 illustrating our contrarian view:

OPEC and non-OPEC producers have agreed to extend production cuts to the end of Q1 2018. The misunderstanding, we believe, in the market is that this isn’t really a production cut. If we look at production data leading up to the November 2016 producer meeting, OPEC and non-OPEC producers like Russia ramped up oil production. In our view, and this is where we differ greatly from the consensus, the cuts currently in place by both OPEC and non-OPEC are really just a pullback from max production output. This differentiating view is important because it sets the precedence for how participants expect OPEC and non-OPEC to act post the production cut agreement. If in fact, OPEC and non-OPEC were producing at maximum capacity, and the production cut agreement was just a disguise for tapering off production, then markets should expect the “production cuts” to last well into 2018 as well.

At the end of 2017, OPEC and non-OPEC did announce an agreement to extend the production cuts to the end of 2018, and we forecasted this as well in this article.

If our preliminary thesis that this is in fact not a production cut, and that the market participants have it all wrong, then the underlying premise for sell-side analysts to assume a gradual increase in OPEC production post-2019 will turn out to be just as bad as their forecast for no deal extension to the end of 2018.

We continue to believe our understanding of OPEC and Saudi's incentive will be a key factor for why our view for "higher for longer" will win over the "lower for longer" crowd.

Conclusion

The decoupling this week between oil and macro markets was very positive to see. The physical market is also tightening and signaling prices will keep moving higher from here.

On the US crude storage side, we will see gradual builds in crude storage for the next 3-weeks before refineries increase throughput again. We believe on a fundamental and technical basis, the oil weakness is largely over and the uptrend will be back in short order.

This bodes well for investors that have added to energy stocks over the last two-weeks, and with the seasonal weakness largely behind us, we expect much higher oil prices ahead.

HFI Research Premium For those of you who have found our articles insightful, interesting and different, we think you should sign up for HFI Research. Our incentive is aligned with our readers as we put our money where our mouth is, and our contrarian analytical framework was what set us apart when we made the $65/bbl Brent call in June 2017 and $60/bbl WTI call for the end of 2017. For more information about our service, please click here. We look forward to seeing you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.