Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Weather Won't Be 'That' Bullish

Lower 48 production will be the elephant in the room as we get closer to the end of withdrawal season.

The bullish weather forecasted for the first-week of March may only be temporary.

Natural gas prices finished the week up 3.87%.

In our weekly recap last week, we said that the trade set-up was to the bull side. We did initiate a DGAZ short position on Monday but closed it on Friday for a small loss of 2.47%.

One of the biggest reasons why we decided to take off the bullish position and wait on the sidelines was because weather models are showing moderating gas-weighted heating degree days towards the middle of March.

As you can see in the gas-weighted HDD table above, HDDs start to move back towards the norm after an early March spike.

We wrote in a piece mid-week titled, "March Is Starting Out Cold But For How Long?" The latest reduction in HDDs is what prompted us to wait on the sidelines again. Unless weather models indicate a high probability of a major cold trend resuming, we see rangebound price action for now.

The concern in the market continues to be the growth in Lower 48 supplies

The elephant in the room will increasingly transition from the weather outlook to the growth in Lower 48 production.

Originally at the end of January, we had a storage forecast of 1.23 Tcf by April. But due to a warmer than normal February, the EOS now sits at 1.41 Tcf.

This leaves a deficit of ~300 Bcf to the five-year average or a weekly deficit of ~9.68 Bcf. With natural gas supplies expected to be higher y-o-y by ~6.5 Bcf/d by April, market participants are increasingly worrying over whether production will be too high for injections this year. As a result, we are seeing summer gas prices average around ~$2.8/MMBtu.

While the weather will play an important role over the summer, the band with where natural gas will trade in summer will be dictated by how much Lower 48 production grows from here. If production reaches ~80 Bcf/d by summer, then we think the band will be around $2.6 + or - 25 cents/MMBtu. If production stays around ~78 Bcf/d, then we see the band averaging around $2.85/MMBtu + or - 25 cents/MMBtu.

For now, we have a cautious view on natural gas over the injection period this year with the view that Lower 48 production could keep trending higher. But given that we track Lower 48 production data daily, we will be reassessing our view on summer gas prices as we get closer to April.

