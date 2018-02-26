Summary

Shares of Adamis were brutalized once again on Feb. 22, falling nearly 10% by the close.

I spoke the same day with Mark Flather, Adamis’ director of investor relations.

On Feb. 23, Adamis issued a press release providing an update on its search for a commercialization partner for its Symjepi epinephrine injector; shares shot up 31% on the news.

The news has arrested the panic fall, but Adamis must still deliver on a deal soon if it does not want to see continued deterioration.

It appears that a deal is, at last, near at hand.