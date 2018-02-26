Adamis Arrests Its Fall With An Update On Partner Negotiations
About: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Includes: TEVA
by: John Engle
Summary
Shares of Adamis were brutalized once again on Feb. 22, falling nearly 10% by the close.
I spoke the same day with Mark Flather, Adamis’ director of investor relations.
On Feb. 23, Adamis issued a press release providing an update on its search for a commercialization partner for its Symjepi epinephrine injector; shares shot up 31% on the news.
The news has arrested the panic fall, but Adamis must still deliver on a deal soon if it does not want to see continued deterioration.
It appears that a deal is, at last, near at hand.
Talk about whiplash!
February 22nd saw shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) plummet throughout the trading day, testing new lows at several points. Eventually, shares recovered ever so slightly from a low of