Why REITs Could Crush The Market Over The Next Year

That's because today is literally the best time since the dark days of the financial crisis to buy this beaten-down sector.

In fact, based on the most accurate 12 months REIT total return prediction model, REITs are potentially poised to crush the market in the coming year.

Many investors fear that rising interest rates could continue to pummel the sector for months or even years to come.

(Source)

If you're a fan of REITs (VNQ), then it's been a miserable 18 months or so. Interest rates coming off their lowest levels in history have caused the high yield sector to massively underperform the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and Nasdaq (QQQ). Worse yet? REITs are down about 10% to start the year, potentially indicating the first losing year in a decade.

VNQ data by YCharts

(Source: NAREIT)

However, this is precisely the time that a contrarian value, high-yield investor such as myself is most interested in a beaten-down sector such as this. In fact, I've been buying REITs for my high-yield retirement portfolio by the bucketful for the past six months or so.

Am I crazy? Do I not know that rising rates could potentially crush REITs for months, if not years to come? Well, as I already explained in a previous portfolio update, a few weeks ago it was the best time in six years to buy REITs.

That's because over the long term there is no correlation between REIT total returns and long-term interest rates. In fact, REITs, like most stocks, tend to do best in a rising rate environment. That's because a strong economy means that REITs can raise rents on their thriving tenants.

"To heck with the long term! In the long-term we're all dead! REITs are gonna get slaughtered as long as rates keep rising!" That's a common theme I hear from many readers, and it's true that REITs can, and do, become highly rate-sensitive at times.

However, REIT rate sensitivity is both cyclical (volatile) and mean reverting (it cancels out over time). This means that the absolute best time to buy quality REITs for your income portfolio is when rate sensitivity is high.

Today is one of those times, but it also means that REITs are now at multiples (specifically P/FFO) that are trading at mouth-watering levels.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Recently, some readers have been asking me to do something that I normally never do. Predict how REITs might do in the next year. Normally I avoid doing such things, because while over the long term the market is a weighing machine, in the short term it's a popularity contest. One in which prices are ruled by often irrational investor sentiment and unpredictable animal spirits.

That being said, I am a student of market history and believe that, as the saying goes, "history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes".

That's why I've done extensive analyses of past market cycles, including:

In other words, while I consider most analyst one-year price targets to be largely educated guesstimates (or outright guesses plucked from thin air), I'm willing to consider any reasonable analysis that is based on longer-term market studies. Of course, that's with the caveat that such research is merely a guide for long-term investors and not a means to try to day-trade your way to champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the short term.

Well, I recently came across an interesting historical report written by NAREIT's Brad Case. Mr. Case has done just such a long-term analysis, and his findings could be immensely profitable for long-term high-yield investors who are willing to "be greedy when others are fearful".

Why REITs Might Crush The Market Over The Next Year

According to Mr. Case's research, the single best one-year total return prediction model for REITs, going back to 1990, is the spread (difference) between REIT yields and yields on Baa (investment grade) corporate bonds. In fact, over the past 17 years, the correlation coefficient for this spread-forward total return has been greater than 90%, indicating that this spread could potentially explain (i.e., "predict") 80-85% of REIT total returns over any forward 12-month period.

(Source: Brad Case, NAREIT)

Basically, it works like this. Since 1990, equity REIT yields have averaged 1.3% below Baa bond yields, with a range of -0.8% to -1.3%. When this normal spread is in place, REITs averaged 13.44% and beat the Russell 3000 by 2.53%.

When this REIT-Baa bond spread was below -1.8% (REITs overvalued), REITs tended to average 6.98% total returns and underperform the market by 1.84%.

When the spread was above -0.8% (REITs undervalued), the sector's average total return over the next year was 20.81% and REITs beat the market by an average of 5.67%.

At the start of the year, the REIT-Baa yield spread was -0.29%, and since then it's actually shrunk even further to about -0.2%. That indicates that, according to the single best historical REIT total return prediction model we have, REITs would be expected to generate about 22-23% total returns over the next 12 months. They would also be expected to beat the broader market by about 6-7%, or 30%.

That's all well and good, but models can be built to say anything, and thus justify any investment thesis. What matters is if they actually have true historical predictive power over time. And so we must ask the question, "Do the fundamentals of the REIT industry fundamentals backup this kind of prediction?" And more importantly, what could go wrong to potentially invalidate this model's predictions (it's only right 80-85% of the time after all)?

REIT Fundamentals Are Strong, And Inflation Fears May Be Overblown

Ultimately, any stock will be valued on its fundamentals, and fortunately for REITs, those remain strong. Same-store net operating income, or SS NOI growth, is expected to slow a bit in 2018, to 2.6-3%. That's potentially at, or just below, the lower range of the "goldilocks" zone for REITs, which is 3-4%.

Too low and REITs can't grow adjusted funds from operations or AFFO (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what pays the dividend)/share fast enough and payout growth slows.

But if SS NOI is higher than 4%, then developers can fly into a speculative frenzy, and overinvestment into new construction means that supply grows faster than demand. That, in turn, means that occupancy rates fall and pricing power (rental increase) slows. Thus, 3-4% is considered about ideal for strong, sustainable REIT growth with minimal risk of a bubble.

(Source: NAREIT)

Certain REIT industries (data centers, student housing, skilled nursing facilities, and senior assisted living facilities) are experiencing oversupply problems. But for the most part, the sector has avoided recreating the epic overexpansion that we saw coincide with the tech and housing bubbles.

This, combined with the potential of an accelerating economy and strongly rising wages, would potential set REITs up for a very strong year. Occupancies would either remain very high (we're at the all-time high right now) or climb for some industries, thus setting up stronger NOI growth for the future.

(Source: NAREIT)

Meanwhile, rising rates would actually help REITs grow because cap rates (cash yields) on new properties would actually go up. This would make it easier for REITs with low costs of capital to grow their property portfolios more profitably.

But here's the biggest potential catalyst for a sudden, and strong, reversal in REIT fortunes: interest rates rising are largely being driven by rising inflation expectations. Well, guess what? We've seen that before, and thus far they've been wrong - every single time.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The thing to notice in this chart is that 10-year inflation expectations have recently soared to 2.3%, the highest levels since mid-2014. However, the thing the Federal Reserve watches most closely is the core (ex food and fuel) PCE deflator, which is just 1.5%. That's well below the official 2.0% target it has set.

Now, the Fed's latest minutes indicate that the plan for a gradual increase in the Fed Funds rate is expected to continue. Specifically, we're on track for three hikes in 2018 and 2019 and two in 2020.

(Source: CME Group)

But remember that the Fed Funds rate is just the overnight interbank lending rate. It doesn't directly affect any borrowing rates we care about. Now, it's true that banks benchmark their prime rates, which then goes on to affect variable consumer lending rates (such as credit cards). But long-term rates such as 10-year treasury yields are purely set by the market.

Right now, hedge funds are betting big that the bond meltdown will continue, meaning that 10- and 30-year yields will rise sharply. However, as Jay Barry, an interest rate strategist at J.P. Morgan, points out, about 75% of the time when hedge funds make this bet, they are proven wrong.

That's because the biggest institutional buyers of treasury bonds (pensions, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds) have to match their long-term liabilities (payouts) to assets. So, they are quick to jump at the chance to snap up bonds at slightly higher yields.

In other words, if yields rise just a little, big institutional money that needs to buy treasuries on a relatively set schedule usually advances the buying to lock in the higher yield. This then increases demand for bonds, raising their prices and lowering the yield (i.e., interest rates).

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

We may already be seeing signs of this, as the very rapid advance in 10-year yields seems to be running out of steam. If core PCE fails to rise at an accelerating rate in the coming months, I wouldn't be surprised if 10-year treasuries rally. This would lower interest rates and thus set up REITs (and other high-yield stocks) for a nice recovery.

Combined with ongoing good fundamentals and the lowest valuations since the financial crisis, this does indeed potentially indicate that REITs could be set to outperform the currently overheated market.

Bottom Line: It's The Best Time Since The Financial Crisis To Load Up On REITs

Don't get me wrong, I'm not buying REITs because I think it might mean a quick (12-month) gain that I would lock in by selling. I'm a long-term investor, and my primary goal is maximum safe yield with fast (2 to 3 times the rate of inflation) long-term dividend growth.

So, regardless of whether or not interest rates end up falling and/or REITs end up crushing the market over the next year, I'll continue my strategy of buying what's most undervalued at the moment. That means buying off my ultra value list, a collection of quality low-/medium-risk dividend growth stocks trading at near 52-week lows. This is a strategy that history teaches will lead to excellent long-term total returns over time. More importantly, it will allow me to permanently lock in the best possible yield on cost, and thus meet my long-term financial objectives.

But since I know that something will always be on sale, I'm not opposed to REITs taking off and fulfilling the REIT-Baa yield spread model's predictions. That's because no matter what the market does in any given year, I'm setting myself up for market beating total returns over the years and decades to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.