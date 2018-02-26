Looking 'Beyond The BRICs' For Income And Long-Term Capital Appreciation
by: DGI Journeyman
Summary
Emerging and so-called "frontier" markets are forecast to grow at a faster rate than their developed-market counterparts.
Investors who own a basket of dividend-paying stocks domiciled in these markets can receive current income while also reaping capital appreciation in the long term.
The Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF offers a 2.5% distribution yield as well as exposure to less-followed and less-overvalued emerging and frontier markets.
Emerging markets have finally managed to 'turn the corner' over the past year or so. After going sideways for the better part of 5 years and then taking a sudden plunge in 2015-2016, emerging markets