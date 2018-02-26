Summary

Telenor ASA operates in numerous countries other than Norway, some of which are emerging markets with huge growth potential.

The reasons why emerging markets offer better growth opportunities for telecommunications providers is that many of the people there do not already have services.

Smartphones are far more profitable for mobile operators than standard voice and SMS, so the company naturally wants to grow the use of smartphones in these nations.

Bangladesh and Pakistan delivered solid YOY growth in the latest quarter, while other emerging markets such as Myanmar struggled.

Telenor is a dominant player in many of these large potential markets and so as telecommunications penetration rates increase and more people use the services, it should make more money.