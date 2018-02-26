This Year's Update On A Simple Way To Value Berkshire Hathaway
About: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BRK.A
by: Ranjit Thomas, CFA
Summary
In the past two years, I have provided a framework to value Berkshire Hathaway based on year-end book value, free of accounting distortions that affect its net income.
I provide an updated valuation based on the company’s recently released results for 2017.
The recent reduction in the US corporate tax rate has greatly boosted the book value and valuation.
Introduction
In my article two years ago, I presented a simple way to value Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) based on a multiple of book value. The beauty of this approach is that it requires