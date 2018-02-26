Dynavax: All The Pieces Are Now In Place

Summary

Last week was great for Dynavax.

On Feb. 20, it announced that it had secured access to $175 million in non-dilutive financing.

On Feb. 21, a CDC advisory committee issued a recommendation for Heplisav-B, DVAX’s best-in-class Hepatitis B vaccine.

Later on Feb.21, CEO Gray shared further information on the Heplisav-B commercialization plan, as well as covering developments in the pipeline.

Market reaction to all the news has been fairly muted, but all the pieces represent major steps forward for the company, clearing the last regulatory hurdle and securing healthy financing.