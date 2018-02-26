HP Inc.: Distancing Further As A Winner In The Space
About: HP Inc. (HPQ)
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
HP has once again shown that it can thrive in an environment of tight competition and compressing margins.
Each sub-segment contributed consistently to total company top-line strength, although the Samsung acquisition provided inorganic upside.
I see short-term and long-term catalysts that, given the stock's low valuation, suggest HPQ is a name worth considering.
It has become "business as usual" now.
Despite the slow-to-no growth personal computing industry, HP Inc. (HPQ) has once again shown that it can thrive in an environment of tight competition and compressing