Consider Equity REITs For Your Next Investment: STAG Industrial
Summary
STAG Industrial has experienced exceptional growth since 2011.
The REIT has an 6% dividend yield and a conservative payout ratio (for a REIT).
See why STAG Industrial focuses on smaller secondary markets.
I recently wrote an article for Sure Dividend entitled “Consider Equity REITs for Your Next Investment“. In that article, I listed nine equity REITs (eREITs) for dividend