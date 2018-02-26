8 Industrials Top Gainers: Tsakos, Atento And Triton Of 50 By Broker February Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield ten Industrials stocks showed 26.33% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low price stocks paced February's Industrials.

The industrials sector has 23 component industries. Top 50 firms selected by yield represented 17 of those industries.

TNP led Industrials with an estimated net gain of 55.43% calculated 2/23/18, by 13 analysts, while NAP was top stock by yield at 18.74%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Calculated 22.9% To 55.43% Net Gains From Ten Top Industrials Stocks

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Industrials, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 23, 2019 were:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) was projected to net $554.34, based on the median of target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the overall market.

Atento (ATTO) was projected to net $539.18, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% opposite the market as a whole.

Triton International (TRTN) was projected to net $506.32 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TRTN.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) was projected to net $476.89, based on a target price estimate from nine analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $343.48, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. he Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Covanta Holding (CVA) was projected to net $308.03, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% under the market as a whole.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) netted $289.93 based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FTAI.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $265.15 based on dividends, plus target estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was projected to net $251.90, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) was projected to net $229.02, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these could be, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 February Industrials Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Industrials Stocks

Top ten Industrials Sector stocks ranked as of 2/23/18 by yield represented 6 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [1] was one of six shipping & ports industry representatives. Others placed fourth, fifth, and, eighth, through tenth: China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY) [4]; Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [5]; KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) [8]; Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [9]; Capital Product Partners (CPLP) [10].

Second place was secured by the lone engineering and construction representative, NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY) [2]. An airports and air services firm placed third, Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) [3]

Finally, sixth place went to the lone conglomerate on the top ten list, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) [6], and the seventh represented pollution & treatment controls, Advanced Emissions (ADES) which completed the top ten February Industrials list by yield.

Actionable Conclusion (21-30): Ten Industrials Showed 17% To 51.6% Upsides To February, 2019





To quantify top upside rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided "market sentiment" gauges of up/downside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Detect A 26.33% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Industrials Sector Stocks

Ten top Industrial dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 2/23/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of twenty-three industries composing the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Industrials Dogs Delivering (31) 24.21% Vs. (32) 19.17% Net Gains by All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Industrials sector by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 26.33% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced Industrials top yield stock, Capital Product Partners (CPLP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 47.69%.

The five lowest-priced Industrials top yield dogs for February 23 were: Capital Product Partners (CPLP); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Advanced Emissions (ADES); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY), with prices ranging from $3.22 to $18.93.

Five higher-priced Industrials dogs for December 20 were: Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP); China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY); Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC); Icahn Enterprises (IEP), whose prices ranged from $20.20 to $56.99.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES, BGSF, GV, GE, EEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.