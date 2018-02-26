This Long-Term Treat For Investors Is Currently On Sale

Summary

The Hershey Company's dominant position in the US confectionery market gives it a high floor for business performance that is both recession-proof and strong against competitors.

Additionally, management carefully spreads its cash flows out in a four-point order of priorities that all add up to long-term intrinsic value growth for Hershey.

The stock has soured investors for years due to the hefty premium valuation that shares receive. The market is overlooking incoming benefits from tax reform and its recent Amplify deal.

Because of this, shares are actually a value at present time.