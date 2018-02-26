Avoid Most REITs, But Buy Realty Income
About: Realty Income Corporation (O)
by: Dividend Stream
Summary
Realty Income expects solid acquisitions in 2018 despite higher interest rates.
Realty Income's retail tenants have performed well despite the rise of e-commerce.
Valuations have dropped to their ten-year average and Realty Income is a solid buy right here.
If interest rates are going higher, REITs could be in for some rough riding. This is not only because dividends from REITs must compete with higher yields from bonds, but also because many REITs are