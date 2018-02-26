Investment Lessons From 'The Phil,' 'The General' And Warren - Weekly Blog # 512

Introduction

I look for valuable investment lessons from exposure rather than only from annual reports, company statements, and the financial media. I often find lessons learned from beyond the investment arena as more meaningful. Over the last weekend I was blessed to have three exposures which gave me valuable insights. The three were: The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, General George Washington, and Warren Buffett.

Investment Lessons from "The Vienna Phil" Friday Night

They played an all Brahms Program beautifully. I will let others in the packed audience comment on his Academic Overture (university drinking songs), eight variations on Haydn's masterful work, and his long-delayed symphony No 1. But sitting in Carnegie Hall Friday night, two important observations came to me. The first with the aid of The Playbill was that it was very difficult to produce high-quality music in very different musical formats. In particular, it was said at the time no one liked his first symphony, except that over time it became viewed as the best first symphony ever written. Further, Brahms was considered the best composer of his era and the best successor to Beethoven's crown.

In thinking about the comments on his work, it is somewhat parallel to what we and many others do in assembling a portfolio of managers or securities. At any given point in time, one or more managers or securities fail to do well in the period and we are deemed to be less good investors to those highly concentrated portfolios of only the most winning holdings in the period. From a career risk standpoint we get penalized for this underperformance, yet similar to Brahms, taken overtime the complete work through multiple market cycles can produce much more credible "lifetime" results. The lessons are that diversification can hurt results, particularly in short time periods, and we should therefore pick clients more carefully as to their time frame focus.

In addition, there was another critical observation that came to me Friday night at Carnegie Hall. When I was a college student sitting in the cheap seats in the highest balcony, the audience below looked a bit like a bunch of fury animals, with women and some men encased in full-length furs. Friday night, at one of the highlights of this season's top concerts, I did not see one human draped in furs. Clearly, there has been a major change in the audience's thinking. It was an important reversal. Sitting there, I started to look for a similar reversal from today's investment fashion. I began to wonder whether in a number of years "intelligent" portfolios will own index vehicles or even this year's model of ETF/ETNs? The lesson for all of us is to think what will be different when our children or grandchildren have our investment responsibilities.

"The General" Speaks and Too Few Listen

Each February, my wife Ruth and I attend a birthday celebration for President George Washington. This year I had the pleasure to spend some time with a young but noted historian. I asked him about the "Whiskey Rebellion" where President Washington had the task of dealing with an organized bunch of angry western Pennsylvanian farmers. At the urging of Alexander Hamilton, the largest American army formed since the Revolution was raised to deal with the rebellious farmers. I asked the bright historian what was really going on in this rebellion. I knew that the excise tax being levied was a small six to nine cents a gallon. He agreed with me it was not the size of the tax, but the resentment of the western farmers to the easterner's wealth. (Sounds somewhat familiar to the resentments between the blue and red states today.) Hamilton's solution through negotiation was to have the central government assume all of the war debts of the various states, which lowered the tax burden of many and led to a sound national debt policy.

The reason for my question is that I am seeing the potential for a surge in indirect taxes. These are sales, use taxes and fees paid to the government. Once these indirect supports to a government are in place they are difficult to reverse, except with enormous popular demand. I am told that today in Egypt they are still collecting an excise tax that ancient Pharos initiated! My concern is that Federal, State, and Local politicians will gravitate to increased use taxes to reduce any shortfall created by changes in the income tax. For some jurisdictions indirect taxes equal about half of corporate income tax payments.

Many years ago the late chair of the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee asked me about his favorite tax raising approach, the Value Added Tax. I replied, did he want to convert US citizens to French citizens who at that time had made an art form of not paying their share of taxes? It did not go forward then, but is being raised again now. I hope we don't as a nation have to go back to The Boston Tea Party and the Whiskey Rebellion to express our concerns for these sly ways to take more money from us. We need to be on watch.

Warren's Investment Policy Lesson

As most every investor knows, on Saturday morning Warren Buffett issued his annual letter portion of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual report. I believe very few of the media pundits caught what I believe is a very important affirmation to his and Charlie Munger's thinking. The letter revealed that Berkshire began a slow but deliberate program to eventually buy 80% of Pilot Flying J (PFJ), which has about 750 locations that we used to call truck stops. I am sure that it is a good business, but to me it reinforces what has become a major tenet of their thinking in terms of many of the operations. They seem to be drawn to products that need to be shipped by trucks, trains, or pipelines. While they do own some service companies beyond insurance and finance companies, it seems that goods production and transportation tend to be rather unique vehicles which are often built and owned by entrepreneurial families, which at their current stage are producing excess cash flow to their growing needs. Most of these are domestically located. The greater volume they do, the more closely their results will parallel the Gross Domestic Product, but they will grow faster because of smarter use of leverage and freedom from normal corporate disciplines.

In Conclusion

From a long-term investor's viewpoint there are a lot of positive factors. I am not too concerned that the recent recovery appears to me to be a weak test of the recent lows. I wonder for 2018 whether we have seen both the highs and lows for the year or possibly neither, but in the long run it may not be important either way.