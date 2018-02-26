Source: Economic Times

New Fear And Greed Opportunities Await

The VIX exploded back on the scene with a vengeance in recent weeks. After going through its most depressed period in several decades, the VIX quintupled in a matter of days during the S&P 500’s vicious 12% correction. Several lucrative trading opportunities arose in the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and other VIX derivatives amidst the incredible fear and panic that accompanied the unprecedented surge in the VIX. Moreover, compelling opportunities based on the VIX’s fear and greed dynamic remain going forward.

About VXX

VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (the VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first- and second-month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants' views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index.

(VXX decays heavily over time due to contango under most normal market conditions, and does not make for an efficient long-term trading vehicle. VXX is designed primarily for short-term trading, and is a very speculative trading instrument.)

The VIX’s Fear and Greed Dynamic

The VIX is often referred to as the “fear gauge”, as it surges in times of increased market uncertainty and volatility. However, another element to the VIX is that it can also be used as a “greed gauge”. On the flip side of increased volatility, fear, and uncertainty lie greed and complacency. The stock market is an arena filled with emotions, with the two most powerful ones - fear and greed - driving the action. Often, when one emotion seems to be at its most extreme, investor sentiment changes and the other emotion rapidly takes over. It’s at this time that sharp reversals in the VIX occur, such as the recent quintupling and the subsequent 65% tumble.

VIX 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

Unfortunately, the VIX cannot be traded directly, but there are various VIX derivatives that can be utilized to capitalize on the emotional shifts of investor sentiments. Various VIX derivatives, such as VXX, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY), the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (ZIV), VIX futures, and others, can be used to bet on the direction of market sentiment based on the amount of fear and greed present in the market.

So, What’s Next for the VIX and VXX?

Although the VIX has dropped precipitously since topping out at 50 several weeks ago, VXX hasn’t dropped nearly as much. This is predominantly due to an overall heightened volatility environment over the past few weeks, which has brought back the emergence of backwardation in the absence of contango. The VIX is down by roughly 65% from its recent top, but VXX has declined by only 27% from its highs.

VXX 1-Year Chart

If market conditions continue to normalize in the short term, and I believe that they will, contango will return to the VIX futures market, in which case VXX will resume its decay process at a more rapid pace. As volatility surrounding stocks continues to subside, I expect VXX to return to the $30 level within the next few weeks.

The market recently experienced a massive shock of fear and panic, and the likely emotion to take over now in the short-to-intermediate term is greed. Therefore, I expect the VIX to continue its decline, perhaps not to the 9-10 level like we witnessed before the crash, but a return to the 11-12 region appears likely. This decline will enable contango to re-enter the futures market, and VXX should experience a steep decay in the process. However, I must point out that I do not believe the VIX will stay subdued for long, thus this is a short-term trade idea and not a call for a prolonged short VIX strategy.

Why the Perpetual Short VIX Trade May be Dead

I’ve never been a proponent of the perpetual short VIX strategy. I have always said that it’s rewarding to short spikes in the VIX, but to keep a continuous short VIX trade on is extremely risky and could backfire at any moment. I even wrote an article about XIV last year, warning that a significant spike in the VIX could wipe out years’ worth of gains in the ETN. Well, the recent VIX spike literally broke the ETN after it experienced an 80%-plus drop in one session, seemingly wiping out all of its gains since inception. Other analogous ETNs experienced similar crashes due to their structure and the significant uptick in volatility. This is precisely why a perpetual short VIX strategy is so dangerous, especially in this environment.

XIV 5-Year Chart

Let’s face it, folks, we are likely looking at a recession/bear market scenario materializing within the next two years. Periodic flashes of heightened volatility are likely to be seen a lot more often going forward. And the last thing you want to have on in a bear market is a short VIX strategy.

When is a Good Time to Short the VIX?

Despite the perpetual short VIX trade being dead, this doesn’t mean that you can’t make enormous profits briefly shorting the VIX from time to time. At the height of the correction, when the VIX was at 50, I put out a VXX Trade Alert suggesting that a short-term opportunity for shorting the VIX appeared imminent. As fear and panic transitioned into greed, the VXX call options I shorted decreased by approximately 80% within the next two trading sessions as the VIX crashed by more than 50%.

When is a Good Time to go Long VIX?

Presumably, the only good time to be long the VIX is in a bear market, in a prolonged correction, or leading right up to a correction. Since we are not in a bear market, and are likely not in a prolonged correction, to make money in the VIX on the long side you must essentially know when the next major downturn is going to materialize. This, indeed, is very difficult. Trying to predict exactly when the next market downturn will occur rarely works, and in most cases, it does not. Also, because of contango, the position rapidly decays, whether you are holding VXX, UVXY, VXX call options, or VIX futures. I speak from years of experience, and I have learned that it is much easier to pick an approximate bottom in a correction than it is to pick an exact top in the market. In addition, you have contango and theta working in your favor when shorting VXX via call options.

The Bottom Line

Fear and greed are the two most powerful emotions propelling market sentiment. The VIX moves in conjunction with these dynamics, and present various trading opportunities along the way. The VIX is still quite elevated by recent standards, and as stocks push towards new highs, the VIX should continue to decline, possibly to the 11-12 region. At the same time, VXX’s decline should become more precipitous due to the contango phenomenon coming back on-line. Therefore, I am short VXX call options. However, this is a short-term trading strategy, and I do not plan to keep this trade on for more than several days. Also, I have a stop-out point based on the S&P 500 fluctuations.

In addition, I expect VIX surges to become more common going forward, and I think this makes the prolonged VIX short trade even more dangerous. I plan to short the VIX only on sharp surges and when stocks are coming out of a correction process, such as what we are witnessing now. This is the third time I am shorting the VIX since stocks have bottomed, and I plan to short the VIX again in the future, but only following significant upticks in volatility.

Warning: Shorting VXX options comes with risk to loss of principal, and in some cases, the loss can become significantly higher than your principal investment. Although this is the most effective way to short the VIX that I am aware of, there are other, less-risky strategies to capitalize on declines in the VIX. It is possible to buy put options in VXX and UVXY. You can flat out short these derivatives if you can find available shares. You can go long short VIX products such as ZIV, and you can short VIX futures. Please exercise caution when implementing this strategy.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.