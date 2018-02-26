On Wednesday, February 21, 2018, offshore drilling giant Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) announced its fourth quarter 2017 results. While these results were certainly disappointing, they were certainly better than we have come to expect from Noble in recent quarters. It is therefore nice to see that things are turning around for the company and this could provide further support for my convictions that the offshore drilling industry has finally begun to turn around.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble's fourth quarter 2017 earnings results:

Noble reported total contract drilling revenue of $321 million in the quarter. This compares favorably to the $260 million that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company achieved its best safety results ever.

Noble achieved a very respectable 97% revenue efficiency, the best performance ever in the company's history.

Noble had a contract backlog of $3 billion at the end of the quarter. Interestingly, the press release says that it "sustained" its backlog, even though this would actually be a decrease of approximately $200 million from the previous quarter.



Noble Corp reported a net loss of $25 million, which works out to $0.10 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $97 million in the previous quarter.

One of the more appealing things about this earnings report is the fact that the company's revenues increased quarter-over-quarter. This stands in stark contrast to other offshore drillers such as Seadrill Partners (SDLP) that saw their revenues decline quarter-over-quarter. It is worth noting though that some of Noble Corp's strong revenue growth was due to one-time items that will not recur again in future quarters. The first of these was a one-time $13 million payment that the company received as part of a 2013 contract dispute over the Noble Jim Day. The company has received several payments as a part of the resolution to this dispute but this latest one was the final one so shareholders should not expect to see the company's revenues boosted by these payments anymore. A second one-time event that boosted the company's revenues was a recovery of a contractual cost increase for the Noble Bully II that resulted in a $25 million payment to the company. The company's revenues still did increase even if we exclude these payments however, going from $260 to $283 million, which should please investors.

The company's revenues were also boosted by its record low downtime. As was mentioned in the highlights, Noble had a revenue efficiency of 97% in the fourth quarter, which means that the company actually earned 97% of its theoretical maximum revenue based on the contracts that it has. This is a result of the way offshore drilling rigs are compensated. A drilling rig is only paid for those days that it actually performed drilling operations and not for time that it spends out of service receiving maintenance or repairs. The improvement in revenue efficiency that the company saw in the latest quarter means that the company's rigs in aggregate spent more time working and less time out of commission, resulting in higher revenues quarter-over-quarter.

While far from being the worst in the industry, Noble has maintained a much higher debt level than some of its peers such as Rowan (RDC), Diamond Offshore (DO), and Ensco (ESV). Fortunately, the company has made some progress at improving this over the course of the year. At the end of 2016, the company had a total debt load of $4.3 billion. Noble managed to decrease this by $300 million over the course of the year, reducing its total debt load to $4 billion by the end of 2017. This gives the company a total debt-to-equity ratio of 75.81. Noble also successfully refinanced much of its near-term debt via a $750 million offering of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026. The company used the proceeds of this offering to purchase and retire $750 million worth of notes due 2018 to 2024. This thus pushes out the due date of its debt and removes the need for the company to come up with the money to retire this debt in the near-term. It also provides proof that the bond market believes that the company is strong and stable enough to survive until 2026 and make good on these notes.

In the past, I have almost never made mention of a company's safety record but I decided to make an exception in this case. As mentioned in the highlights, Noble had the best safety performance ever in the fourth quarter of 2017. This could be something that would endear it to its customers going forward and thus provide it with some advantages when competing for contracts. This is due to the fact that exploration & production companies have been placing a very high priority on safe operations, particularly since the Macondo oil spill of 2010 that resulted in harsh penalties for both Transocean (RIG) and BP (BP). It also led to a slew of regulations being passed in several countries. This heightened focus on safety could certainly result in Noble being awarded some contracts that may have otherwise gone to another contractor now that the company will likely promote its safety record earned this quarter.

Noble may see some slight improvement in its results during the first quarter of 2018. This is because one of the company's floaters, the Noble Bob Douglas, began work on a new contract in the Gulf of Mexico in November. This rig thus contributed between one and two months of revenues to the company in the fourth quarter. However, the rig will contribute an entire three months of revenue to the company during the first quarter. This revenue boost will be partly offset by the Noble Mick O'Brien and the Noble Houston Colbert. These two jack-ups both completed work on their previous contracts during the fourth quarter of 2017 and thus the two of them still generated some revenues during the quarter. This will not be the case in the first quarter of 2018.

Despite some of the signs of improvement, Noble still has some problems as evidenced by the fact that the company had a net loss in the quarter, albeit a smaller one than it has had in previous quarters. Ultimately, the company needs to get more of its rigs working and thus generating income. In the fourth quarter, Noble's floater fleet utilization was only 41%, meaning that the fleet only worked for 41% of the total rig days in the quarter. While this is an improvement over the 39% that the fleet had in the third quarter, it is still quite a low utilization rate. Fortunately, the company's jack-up fleet had much better performance and worked for 76% of the total rig days in the quarter but this is lower than the 81% that it had in the third quarter. This decline is largely due to the aforementioned Noble Mick O'Brien and Noble Houston Colbert, but both quarters' numbers are still quite low. The company will need to improve both these figures in order to reverse its fortunes.

Fortunately, there is reason to be optimistic about its ability to do that. Around the same time that these results came out, Transocean stated that it was seeing signs that the industry has begun to improve. Noble also pointed this out in its results announcement, with Julie Robertson, Noble's Chairman and CEO, stating,

"The steady rise in crude oil prices since June 2017 and significant progress to date by our customers in reducing offshore project costs are in part responsible for a growing number of offshore opportunities as project planning intensifies and new programs commence. Although the market for offshore rigs remains highly competitive, we are confident that a demonstrated preference by customers for premium, high-specification jackups and floating rigs with highly qualified crews will continue, leading to improving opportunities across our premium fleet in 2018."

This mirrors what I have been saying about the industry over the past year or so. The offshore drilling industry bottomed out in January 2017 and has been slowly improving since then, although contractors have yet to benefit from higher dayrates. Despite this, we do have reason to be confident that things will eventually improve for the company.

While Noble's fourth quarter results may have been rather disappointing at first glance, particularly given the net loss, there is also a lot in here to be pleased with. The company appears like it will be able to improve as the industry does and could deliver solid gains to investors at its current level. This would be a company to watch.