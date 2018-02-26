Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Israel

Teva: Don't Be Too Worried About The Debt

by: Pinxter Analytics
Summary

As previously stated, Teva has multiple expansion opportunities in its generics business after the purchase of Actavis and other companies throughout 2016 and 2017.

With debt being a major headwind, I go through maturities and issuances and provide thoughts on its sustainability throughout the company's turnaround phase.

As Teva expects to cut around $3 billion through next year and continues to launch new generic drugs, I reiterate my bullish stance on the company and remain bullish.

In my previous article Teva Pharmaceutical: Generidiculous!, I highlighted the generic giant's growth avenues and valuation metrics, which I concluded to be undervalued. Since the release of the article, even though it wasn't all