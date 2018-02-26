Summary

As previously stated, Teva has multiple expansion opportunities in its generics business after the purchase of Actavis and other companies throughout 2016 and 2017.

With debt being a major headwind, I go through maturities and issuances and provide thoughts on its sustainability throughout the company's turnaround phase.

As Teva expects to cut around $3 billion through next year and continues to launch new generic drugs, I reiterate my bullish stance on the company and remain bullish.