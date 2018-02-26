Halcon Resources: The Case For A Strong Buy
About: Halcón Resources Corporation (HKRS)
by: Laurentian Research
Summary
Following a review of Halcon land acquisitions in the Delaware Basin and an analysis of its operations, I attempt to value the company in this article.
The intrinsic value of the company is estimated and compared with its southern Delaware Basin pure-play peers.
An analysis of near-term catalysts and medium-term growth outlook is presented.
An actionable investment thesis is given at the end of the article.
Why Halcon Resources?
Consider stocks in an industry cyclical downturn. Then a major motivated seller comes along and sells the stock regardless of its intrinsic value. On top of all those unfortunate events, add some