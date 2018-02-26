FTS International Is Fracking Its Way Out Of The Downturn
About: FTS International, Inc. (FTSI)
by: Callum Turcan
Summary
Checking out FTS International Inc.
Larger revenue streams and better gross margins are a powerful potion for earnings growth.
More completion crews are expected to be reactivated this year on the back of rising onshore North American oil & gas activity.
FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now a publicly traded company after going public this February. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services to American oil & gas producers. Upstream companies use FTS International