The S&P 500 Can Rise To Over 3,000 Despite Rising Rates

The S&P 500 (SPY) has risen by nearly 16 percent over the past 52-weeks and could still rise by another 10 percent, taking it over 3,000, despite rising interest rates. The 10-year Treasury rate could rise all the way to 3.5 percent and at current levels, the S&P 500 would still be undervalued to bonds. It makes the narrative that rising rates are causing stock prices to fall, pointless.

If rates were to rise to say 3.5 percent on the ten-year Treasury over the next year, and the S&P 500 did nothing over the course of that time, the S&P 500 dividend yield would be at its present level around 1.8 percent. As a ratio, the 10-year Treasury yield would be trading at just about 1.95 times the S&P 500 dividend yield, and would still be below the historical norm. The ratio has averaged about 2.2 since December 31, 1961, with a stand deviation of approximately 0.87, putting the ratio in a range of 1.32 to 3.06.

A Rise To 3,000

Should rates on the 10-year rise to 3.5 percent over the course of the next year to two years, stocks could continue to rise to levels around 3,000 to 3,100 on the S&P 500, based on the current trailing-twelve-month dividend per share of $48.93, without becoming overvalued to bonds.

Steep Discount

Presently the S&P 500 dividend is at 1.78 percent and comes at a steep discount to the 10-year's yield of 2.88 percent. It means that the 10-year Treasury is nearly 1.47 times more expensive than the S&P 500. Which is well below the historical norm, and on the lower side of the standard distribution curve.

The chart above shows just how low the current ratio is historical, and how grossly overvalued the S&P 500 was to Treasury yields in the bubble year of the late 1990's and early 2000's. We can see in the chart above after the market bubble popped, the ratio returned to historically normal levels seen in most of the 1980's and early 1990's.

With the S&P 500 at current levels, 10-year treasury rates would have to rise back to 4 percent, to get back to the average level of 2.2 times.

It would seem that bonds became so overvalued to stocks, that the stock market could see Treasury yields rise for some time without being hurt or bonds appearing attractive to equity.

