Valeant: Can Bulls Stomach Double-Digit Revenue Declines?
About: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)
by: Shock Exchange
Summary
VRX reports quarterly earnings Wednesday.
Can VRX bulls stomach more double-digit revenue declines?
Asset sales have helped pare debt and reduce corporate overhead. Asset sales could be halted for he moment.
Debt/EBITDA hovers around 7x. If LOE exceeds revenue from new products then VRX's credit metrics could deteriorate.
At 9x EBITDA VRX is a sell.
Valeant (VRX) reports Q4 earnings February 28th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.17 billion and eps of $0.98. The revenue estimate implies a 2% decline Q/Q and a 12% Y/Y. Investors should focus on