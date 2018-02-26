It caught me a bit by surprise.

On Friday, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced that it would acquire Wilton-based pet food company Blue Buffalo (NASDAQ:BUFF-OLD) for a beefy 41x forward earnings. The $8 billion deal, in my view, is an outside-the-box move to create inorganic top-line momentum that combines scale (Blue Buffalo is nearly 10% the size of General Mills in revenue terms) and growth (Buffalo's 2018 revenue growth expectations of 10% is impressive for a company of its size in the packaged food industry). The deal happens right as General Mills' revenue contraction seems to have slowed down more substantially after a series of several tough quarters.

But the acquisition is not without its drawbacks. In this article, I will review what I perceive to be the main pros and cons of this sizable deal.

Credit: images from Gateway Supermarket and Powder Bulk Solids

The pros

Blue Buffalo is by far the largest and also fastest growing player in the natural pet food sub-sector of the packaged goods industry. Acquiring the company means that General Mills will enter the market through the front door, and will immediately become the number one name in what appears to be a solid business riding mostly favorable macro trends in natural and premium products -- something that can not be said of the company's large but under-performing yogurt and snacks ventures.

GIS data by YCharts

A look at the graph above suggests that, over the past 18 months and despite the stock market's bull run, General Mills has seen its stock get punished largely for the company's lack of revenue growth. Blue Buffalo's projected $1.39 billion in revenues in 2018 might seem like a small number compared to General Mills' $15.7 billion. But on a reported basis and conservatively assuming no top-line improvement driven by the acquisition, I calculate that Blue Buffalo alone should contribute to a nine percentage point upside to General Mills' revenue growth in the next four quarters. On an organic basis, I estimate that the Minneapolis-based food giant will see a 1.2% top-line increase over the 12-month period following the acquisition that would have otherwise been a much more modest 0.5% without the new pet food division.

See charts below.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports and Yahoo Finance

While logic alone suggests that inorganic growth should be deeply discounted if not ignored by analysts and investors assessing General Mills' growth profile, I believe Blue Buffalo might be the key psychological factor that the company needs to leave behind concerns over unimpressive revenue performance and the incentive for investors to start supporting the stock once again. A few years down the road and assuming the more profitable Blue Buffalo portfolio (25% adjusted EBITDA margin) could benefit from General Mills' robust distribution channel, the top-line benefits could very well trickle down to earnings, helping to finally push EPS growth beyond the 10% mark.

The cons

My main concern about the deal pertains to General Mills' balance sheet. The graph below illustrates how debt-to-equity and debt-to-asset ratios had been rising since mid-2016, right around the time the company experienced some of its most challenging quarters of decreasing revenue and op profit trends. While the leverage ratios have stabilized over the past year or so, the newly-announced $8 billion deal will be largely paid with cash and debt (with $1 billion raised through equity), which should impact the balance sheet unfavorably. The company expects pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to rise to a fairly rich 4.2x immediately following the deal, with a reduction to 3.5x not anticipated until 2020.

Until General Mills is able to deleverage, stock repurchases will pause, which should create a drag on EPS growth. And while I have no reason to believe in a potential credit rating downgrade, it is worth noting that General Mills' debt currently sits near the edge of investment and speculative grades. A misstep that displeases the rating agencies could, therefore, hurt the company's bond and stock holders.

The Street's reaction and my final words

Upon the acquisition announcement on Friday, investors were quick to pick sides. While BUFF shares appreciated 17% during Friday's trading session to end the day at the target acquisition price of $40/share, GIS' -3.6% slide was enough to erase the same $1.1 billion in market value that its acquiree gained following the early morning news.

In my opinion, General Mills' move is bold and relatively risky. Yet, I see it with mild optimism, and believe the portfolio diversification move towards a much more promising sub-segment of the packaged foods sector is a positive development. I believe management will need to do an exceptionally good job at managing the balance sheet to ensure the $8 billion cash outflow does not have a negative impact on the company's financial health. But once that hurdle is cleared, I believe General Mills will likely see investor support over more robust top- and bottom-line growth prospects.