The PES Bankruptcy

Before starting this piece off, I want to say that I'm not placing the bulk of the blame of the collapse of PES Holdings LLC on Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) or Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE). Through a merger back in 2012 with Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), Energy Transfer acquired a 33% stake in a refinery based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Around the same time Sunoco entered into a joint venture with The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to try and save the refinery (at the time Carlyle owned two-thirds of PES). While the JV did initially pan out favorably, in the end, PES Holdings filed for bankruptcy in January 2018. Let's dig in.

Energy Transfer Partners will own 8.13% of PES Holdings once it exits bankruptcy. A subsidiary of Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations, will provide PES with a $75 million loan to help it exit bankruptcy. Philadelphia Energy Solutions owns two refineries, the 190,000 bpd Girard Point facility and 145,000 bpd Point Breeze facility. Combined, the refining complex has 335,000 bpd of refining capacity. That makes it the largest refining complex on the East Coast. The Carlyle Group will own a 16.26% stake in the new entity post-bankruptcy.

The problems facing PES Holdings LLC are numerous, but can be boiled down to a few things.

How it happened

One of the refinery's biggest problems is that the Bakken-WTI differential shrunk to levels where shipping crude from North Dakota to the East Coast by rail was no longer economically viable. It used to be that refineries with rail terminals could ship in cheap Bakken crude at a huge discount to their competitors even when factoring in the higher transportation costs.

The downturn in oil prices, combined with new long haul crude pipelines that cater to the Bakken/TF plays coming online, since 2015 shrunk the WTI-Bakken differential from $10-15/barrel (at its peak) down to just a couple bucks per barrel. Ending the ban on most US oil exports was also a key factor, as the WTI-Brent spread shrunk which hurt US refining margins as gasoline and diesel prices are generally based off Brent to some degree.

A lot of the information in this next section comes from the great reporting done at Reuters which dug deep to find out why PES Holdings LLC went under.

The Carlyle Group spent $175 million in 2012 to acquire a two-thirds stake in PES Holdings, but in return it had to obtain full operational control of the company. PES Holdings was in desperate need of a capital injection at the time in order to upgrade its operations and stay relevant in the refining space.

Under new management, PES Holdings spent $100 million building a rail terminal to receive Bakken crude and $30 million upgrading that facility. By 2015, North Yard Logistics LP was spun off and Carlyle Group decided to buy a stake in the spin-off.

North Yard Logistics LP signed a minimum volume agreement with PES Holdings, where PES agreed to take in 170,000 barrels of oil per day for ten years through that terminal. PES would pay North Yard $1.95 per day to load and unload those barrels, which is equal to a quarterly minimum payment of $29.835 million or an annual payment of almost $120 million. Loading and unloading fees above that volume would be only $0.51/barrel. There were also inflation escalators built into the contract.

During the first half of 2014, the rail terminal's utilization rate was nice and high at 91%, but that was back when it only had 140,000 bpd of capacity.

Various SEC filings provide different capacity figures, as PES Logistics Partners noted that the rail terminal's capacity was going to be increased to 210,000-240,000 bpd, while Energy Transfer Partners LP noted that capacity was going up to 280,000 bpd. It comes down to what types of trains are carrying the crude across America, newer trains means the terminal can offload larger volumes of crude per day.

PES Holdings' utilization of that rail terminal dropped precipitously from 2015 to 2017. Recently, its utilization rate has moved below 30% as PES has only been shipping in 58,000 bpd through the rail terminal. PES still has to pay $120 million per year to North Yard, but that will probably change post-bankruptcy.

According to a 2014 SEC filling, North Yard also owned a pipeline that is connected to a third-party terminal. I'm assuming that oil pipeline enabled PES Holdings to receive oil from the third-party terminal to marginally expand its access to crude supplies.

Rising RIN expenses

Rising RIN, Renewable Identification Number, expenses are also a factor in PES Holdings' bankruptcy. I've written about RIN expenses before, which can be quickly summed up as the cost of not complying with the Renewable Fuel Standards. If a refinery doesn't have a large bio-fuel division, it has to pay a per gallon figure to acquire RINs, with that cash ultimately being used to compensate the producers of bio-fuel which is blended with gasoline and diesel before being sold to consumers.

PES noted:

"We are subject to the Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS] issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] which mandates the blending of renewable fuels into the petroleum transportation fuels produced and sold in the United States. Under the RFS, obligated parties may either blend renewable fuels with refined petroleum fuels or purchase credits, known as RINs, in lieu of blending. We satisfy this requirement primarily through the purchase of RINs to the extent we are not able to blend our transportation fuels."

In 2014, PES Holdings incurred $130.41 million in RIN expenses. That slipped to $124.1 million in 2015 before jumping up to $255.8 million in 2016. Reuters noted that PES Holdings' RIN expense was just $12 million in 2012, and jumped up to $288 million in 2017.

This is a trend that the entire US refining industry has been grappling with, and it doesn't look like it will abate anytime soon. If anything, RIN expenses will keep rising for the entire industry as a whole.

Deteriorating financial performance

In 2014, PES Holdings LLC posted $143.63 million in net income on $13.319 billion in net sales. In 2015, PES posted $113.53 million in net income on $8.626 billion in net sales. By 2016, PES was only generating $13.77 million in net income on $6.905 billion in net sales. Over that three-year period, PES Holdings' net operating cash flow fell from $336.94 million in 2014 to $217.96 million in 2016.

Due to debt taken on to fund payouts to its investors, which the company refers to as "members" in its cash flow statements, PES Holding's net interest expense rose to $55.7 million in 2016 from $46.8 million in 2014. Add in rising RIN expenses and weakening crack spreads and you have the perfect recipe for bankruptcy.

What we learned

So here is what we learned. One, never sign a minimum volume commitment as onerous as the one PES Holdings signed with North Yard Logistics. How is a minimum volume payment of $120 million per year justified when PES Holdings only spent $130 million building the entire facility. This also brings me to my second point, always be attentive to possible conflicts of interest.

In 2013, PES Holdings issued out $550 million in debt in order to pay out $200 million to its "members", Carlyle and Energy Transfer. Another $250 million was issued out to its "members" in 2015, along with $10 million in advances to "members", which required PES Holdings to issue out a little more in $100 million in debt that year on a net basis.

Enormous and unjustified debt issuances pushed the firm to file for Chapter 11 in January 2018 with $600 million in debt and just $43 million in cash. Aggressively issuing out debt to reward shareholders at the expense of a reasonable capital allocation strategy will kill a firm.

At the end of 2016, PES Holdings had just over $400 million in cash and around $700 million in debt, implying that 2017 must have been truly a terrible year. Its voluntary bankruptcy petition notes it had between $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities when it filled Chapter 11, along with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets.

Final thoughts

The Carlyle Group made out like bandits. Energy Transfer Partners LP and through its stake in ETP, Energy Transfer Equity LP, also raked in a good amount from the various distributions made from 2012-2017. It was clear that the Energy Transfer family was either unable or unwilling to rein in The Carlyle Group's aggressive capital allocation strategy. Creditors took it on the chin, as did many of PES Holdings' employees.

At first, the 2012 rescue looked like it was going to pan out. Then unnecessary debt accumulation, shrinking margins, rising regulatory costs, and MVCs killed any progress that the venture made. The rail terminal is practically irrelevant now that Energy Transfer's Dakota Access and Energy Transfer Crude Oil projects are completed. One could argue that it was those projects that killed the PES refining complex, but they didn't come online until last year while the problems at PES can be traced back to 2013.

By this point, it is clear that I place most of the blame on The Carlyle Group, but to be fair, growing regulatory burdens, a seismic shift in the dynamics of America's refining industry, and a complacent Energy Transfer didn't lend a helping hand either.

