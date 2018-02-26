Roku: Analysts Are Wrong, $74 Target

I believe that my estimates are much too low; however, my base case target is $74/share.

Big Wall Street brokers universally panned Roku (ROKU) as “overvalued.” Despite the post-earnings drop, the stock is still almost a triple from its IPO price of $14/share.

At a glance, their bearishness isn’t unreasonable. Currently, Roku is trading at 9.6x price to sales and has no earnings. Many investors have even compared the company to Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO) (which I was very bearish on), as they all sell hardware. However, I believe that this simplistic view completely misses company’s business model. Furthermore, I believe that Wall Street analysts have zero incentive to issue overly optimistic ratings (a la TSLA, NFLX, etc.) because unless there is a strategic acquisition, the company will not need a single penny from Wall Street, again, in sharp contrast with other Wall Street darlings.

Understanding Roku

My investment philosophy has always been value-oriented. How can a stock like Roku be a value stock? To fully appreciate a company’s fair value today, we must try to understand how the company will fare over the long term; not how much the company will earn next quarter, but how much the company will earn in 10 years time. To get that far we must understand existing industry dynamics and how they will change in the future.

Cord-cutting is a very real trend. It is a problem that is plaguing cable companies. But those people are not going anywhere from a content perspective. People are still consuming content, just not as much on traditional linear television.

Why? Because almost all the content that is available through cable or satellite can now be streamed. Currently, there is a cost advantage as many content producers/content consolidators are pricing their OTT offering at very competitive rates to grab share in this fast growing area of content distribution. Pricing aside, streaming also provides a much better TV watching experience by making it more interactive and convenient as opposed to static channels. Streaming is also highly appealing to advertisers as highly targeted and engaging ads are now possible.

Evidently, streaming is appealing to the two parties that pay to support the ecosystem (advertisers and consumers), and in my opinion is also better for content producers as they can better customize the viewing experience. Everybody is happy, and as such, I think it is fair to say that streaming will be the standard way of consuming content in the future.

Where does Roku fit in all of this? Roku is essentially a distributor of content, not unlike cable incumbents. Just because Roku sells an affordable hardware through which one can consume content does not make it a “hardware company” as so many have claimed. Roku is as much a hardware company as your cable company who rents you a set-top box (i.e. hardware) to receive content.

As a distributor, Roku acts as the middleman between three parties (consumers, content producers, and advertisers). Whenever money flows through Roku’s platform, Roku gets a cut. It is that simple, and this model isn’t even new (see existing cable industry). The hardware is an enabler of money flowing through Roku’s platform, it is not a product on which Roku earns a significant profit. In my view, it is a negative cost more than anything. Roku is able to earn a positive gross margin on its hardware (9.5% in Q4), meaning that it is basically getting paid to acquire customers.

How profitable is this “platform” business? Platform gross margin was 75% in Q4, so it is a lucrative business. Platform business encompasses any revenue that is not hardware. As the management revealed on the Q3 earnings call, ads account for 2/3 of the pie, with the other 1/3 mostly being content distribution, and the remainder being the licensing business.

Just as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened the floodgates for digital ads, the same revolution is happening to TV ads. By making the content consumption process digital, Roku enables advertisers to target users much more efficiently. This alone should increase Roku’s appeal to advertisers. Furthermore, TV ads can now be interactive instead of a plain video. This increase in engagement also makes advertising on Roku highly appealing.

To get a sense how much Connected TV (e.g. Roku) advertising is growing, we can look to the most recent report from Trade Desk (TTD), a programmatic player in the advertising space. According to Q4 results, Connected TV spend rose by 535% year over year. Furthermore, spend rose 1,000% year over year in the month of December. Of course, these numbers don’t translate one for one to Roku, who “only” grew platform revenue by 159%, as Trade Desk is likely starting off from a small base. Nevertheless, I think this speaks volume about the adoption of streaming ads in the advertising industry.

Asset Light

A good business needs a good ROI. What is Roku’s cash needs outside of operating expenses? It’s basically zero. In 2017, the company just spent $9.2 million on capex. Growth on both sides of the business does not require cash outflow that isn’t reflected on the income statement already. Hardware manufacturing is outsourced, so volume growth doesn’t require capital investment to expand any factories. The platform business is purely a software business, so any growth there is similarly void of any capex.

While the management is guiding for cash flow breakeven, this is only the case because they are consciously allocating cash inflows to R&D or marketing to drive incremental growth. For example, R&D was up 61% year over year in Q4 from $19.5 million to $31.3 million.

As such, Roku is unlikely to need Wall Street’s help to maintain growth.

Valuation

I think it is pointless to look at near-term numbers. Analysts rarely look beyond two years, and if they are too lazy to understand the business’s long-term profitability, which is what ultimately matters, they slap on a sales multiple and call it a day. For example, Morgan Stanley’s analyst arrived at his $32 target by applying a 1.5x sales multiple on Roku’s 2019 hardware revenue and 6x sales multiple on the platform revenue. Only if investing was this easy.

Such short-term analysis completely ignores the company’s margin profile; furthermore, it fails to account for the company’s long-term potential. While any forecast today will most certainly be wrong, it is worthwhile to at least try and see if the current valuation makes sense.

In my base case, I am assigning $0 value to the hardware business. As I mentioned earlier, hardware is just a means to acquire users, so its profitability will be negligible. The platform business is the crux of my investment thesis. By year 2027, I am forecasting $4.8 billion of platform revenue.

Does this make sense? Adjusted for 3% inflation, this translates to $3.6 billion in today dollars. From Q3’s earnings call, we know that roughly 2/3 of the platform business are ads, the other 1/3 mostly being content distribution, the remaining portion being Roku's licensing fees. Assuming the mix doesn’t change, advertising revenue would be $2.4 billion. The company already reports advertising revenue on a gross basis. However, for the sake of conservatism, we can gross up this amount by using the 30% inventory cut that Roku gets if the content producers decide to monetize via a third party, which would imply $8 billion gross spend, or about 11% of the $70 billion domestic TV advertising market at present.

I assumed that by year 2027 Roku would amass 67.3 million active accounts. Because it is possible to have multiple accounts per household, I don’t believe that this is comparable to the number used by traditional cable companies. Adjusting this by the average household size of 2.54 gives us an adjusted active accounts number of 26.54 million. Given that 79% of current US households have pay TV subscriptions, this means that the domestic addressable market today is 99.7 million households based on 126.22 million total households. Growing at 1.5% a year means that by year 2027 the number of addressable households will increase to 115.7 million, meaning that my estimate implies a 23% market share, which implies a contraction from Roku’s current share of streaming platforms of 37%.

Using the adjusted active accounts of 26.54 million, the remaining $1.2 billion of content distribution revenue implies an ARPU of just $45. This compares to Charter’s (CHTR) ARPU of $365, or Altice USA’s (ATUS) ARPU of $355. Cable companies’ ARPUs are calculated by subtracting programming costs from the gross video revenue, divided by end of quarter users. This conforms to Roku’s revenue recognition which is on a net basis for content distribution. Evidently, if streaming were to takeover, Roku is currently earning just a fraction of its potential ARPU. The content distribution ARPU will increase as more content becomes available on the Roku platform and after the initial wave of land grab ends. Understand that the nature of content distribution has not changed at all, which is why I am comparing Roku to cable incumbents.

One advantage that Roku does have over cable is that its addressable market is global. The cable industry does not enjoy this advantage. Currently, much of its international growth is driven by Roku-Powered, through which local content distributor incumbents can quickly initiate a streaming offering. Currently, the licensing business is not material to the bottom line. However, this means that there can only be upside.

Given the above, I believe that my estimates are highly conservative.

Assuming an operating margin of 32% and tax rate of 25%, we arrive at earnings of $1.15 billion in 2027. Applying a 20x multiple yields $30 billion of market cap, discount that at 10% yields present value of $8.87 billion, or $74/share.

If Roku is able to bring its platform ARPU to the ARPU of existing cable providers, say $320, and we apply our earlier arithmetic, the result would be $2.04 billion in earnings in 2027, $15.72 billion of present value, or $132/share.

While I believe that my base case projection is highly conservative, it does hinge on Roku’s longevity.

Will Roku Become A Major Distributor of Content?

None of my projections will materialize if Roku fails to become a major player. Currently, the company faces competition from Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google, LG, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Despite this seemingly impossible competitive landscape, Roku is still the market leader with a 37% market share.

How does Roku win? As the CEO explains it, Roku is purpose built for TV entertainment whereas other streaming devices are porting phone operating systems. This allows Roku to optimize its device from both a performance perspective and a cost perspective. While I have not verified this claim, the CEO claims that competitors regularly subsidize their devices (i.e. running device sales at a loss, which one could make a case for illegal predatory pricing). I suspect that cost advantage is why many TV manufacturers have chosen to use Roku as their TV’s operating system.

For a company to be successful in a nascent industry, the quality of the management is of paramount importance. Considering that the CEO, Anthony Wood, introduced DVR way back and created BrightScript (programming language specific to Roku) from scratch, I believe that he has in-depth knowledge of the media landscape and the competitive dynamic.

Based on the current competitive landscape, I fail to see how Roku will get crushed by the tech giants. Consumers are voting with their wallets (as evidenced by Roku’s market share), so unless something changes dramatically from a technology perspective overnight, I believe that Roku will continue to be a major player.

Conclusion

While profits will not materialize in the short term, I believe that the company has an incredible runway ahead. As streaming proliferates, I believe that Roku will hold its spot as one of the key content distributors.

I believe that my 10-year estimate is highly conservative, as such, I believe that today’s share price dramatically undervalues Roku’s stock and ignores any further upside that I did not account for such as licensing and audio.

