Continental Resources (CLR), continued to be led by the iconic Harold Hamm, continues to make progress to revive the business and its share price, although investors are still considerably underwater compared to the 2014 peak.

The company is back in full swing, as it is growing earnings and production, while lack of oil hedges and tax reform provides a further boost to the earnings and cash flow generating power of the business. This makes that both earnings metrics and leverage metrics are improving a great deal and almost look appealing, certainly after shares have come down a bit in recent weeks.

While I am convinced that Continental is a premium player in the American energy renaissance and valuations are becoming more appealing, I have not forgotten the painful lessons of the past. The reliance on oil and gas and absolute zero "openness" to friendlier alternatives (in terms of the environment) makes that oil and gas could see long-term headwinds.

For now, the near- to medium-term outlook for shale players remains very favourable, although a transformation in the energy sector remains hard to time but could have big implications for names like Continental.

Hitting The Growth Button Again

The rise of Continental has been very impressive, as production jumped from 50,000 BOE in 2010 to more than 200,000 BOE in 2015, after which it actually fell a bit in 2016 after the company hit the brakes on capital spending. Production has just reached a fresh record in 2017 and came in at 242,000 BOE for the year.

For 2018, the company has outlined a $2.3 billion capital spending program (compared to $2.0 billion in 2017), sufficient to boost 2018 production to 285,000-300,000 BOE, with a projected exit rate of 310,000 BOE, plus or minus 5,000 BOE. It should be said that Q4 production in 2017 totalled 287,000 BOE, already surpassing the lower end of the 2018 guidance.

What is good about Continental is that it has made some savvy hedges (this time). After the company took off its hedges too early during the tumultuous years of 2014 and 2015, it has hedged 80% of anticipated gas production this year at nearly $2.90 mcf, while it has no oil hedges in place.

What About Current Profits?

Continental's fourth-quarter results were pretty "clean". It reported revenues of $1.05 billion, including just a very modest $8 million in hedge gains. The company reported operating profits of $310 million, which includes a near-$60 million litigation settlement expense, largely offset by a $55 million gain on asset sales. These two items and modest hedge gains made that operating earnings of $310 million are pretty realistic.

The company recorded fourth-quarter depreciation and impairment charges of $504 million, which is offset by the $2.0 billion annual capital expenditure budget, running at $500 million a quarter. Even more impressive, the budget for 2017 was sufficient to let annual production increase by 12% to more than 242,000 BOE and boost production by 37% in Q4, with the share of oil increasing to 59% of total production. The rapid growth amidst flattish net capital investment (capital spending minus depreciation charges) is in part driven by greater efficiency in the production and drilling process, as well as relative low capital investments required to complete the so-called "DUCs".

With interest expenses hitting $75 million a quarter, the $310 million operating earnings numbers yields $235 million in earnings before taxes, which could result in net earnings of $201 million if we apply a 38% tax rate, for earnings of $0.54 per share, with 373 million shares outstanding.

If we annualise this result, the valuation multiples based on earnings and cash flows yields reasonable multiples. Even more important, the balance sheet is improving a great deal, as the company is actually cash flow-positive amidst growing production. Net debt has been cut to $6.3 billion, for a 1.9 times leverage ratio based on annualised performance in Q4, as debt has been cut by another $95 million in January and free cash flows are seen at $800-900 million this year.

The company itself reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, roughly thirteen cents lower than the calculation above. What is important is that tax reform could be key driver for the business, as statutory tax rates will be cut 14 percentage points to 21%. Based on the annualised operating earnings power of $1.2 billion, a 14% cut in the tax rate could boost after-tax earnings by close to $170 million, or $0.45 per share. If we use numbers provided by Continental, annualise them and add back the impact of tax reform, adjusted earnings could hit $2.10 per share.

2018 Outlook?

As mentioned above, Continental sees growing production and has no hedges in place for its oil production, while it has hedged natural gas prices, being a great move with the benefit of hindsight. Realised prices excluding hedges amounted to $51 in terms of WTI in the final quarter of 2017 and $3.30 mcf in terms of gas.

With oil trading about $12 higher than realisations in Q4, or roughly $8 if we account for differentials in realisations versus benchmark prices, we can construct a preliminary income statement for Q1. Note, by the way, that differentials for oil coming out of the Bakken versus benchmark WTI prices continue to come down nicely, driven by a better infrastructure, among others.

Oil production hit roughly 167,000 BOE in Q4, or roughly 15 million barrels for the quarter. The $8 per barrel in higher realisations based on current prices therefore amounts to additional revenues of $120 million a quarter. This is only partially offset by lower gas prices of roughly $0.40 per mcf versus Q4 realised prices, which amounts to just a $25 million quarterly headwind.

All in all, this still yields additional revenues of $100 million in Q1. if we account for some inflation in costs as well, it should easily translate into a pre-tax boost to earnings of $50 million, which, after 21% tax, easily works out to $0.10-0.11 per share in additional earnings power, boosting the annual number to an annualised number of $2.50 per share or a bit more.

If we take into account modest production growth (compared to the strong end to 2017), there exists even modest upside from this number. Trading at $50 per share, this implies that equity is valued at market-equivalent earnings multiples as both net debt and leverage ratios come down.

What Now

Shares of Continental have continued to see significant volatility after hitting a peak of $80 in 2014, followed by a low of $20 in early 2016. Shares rallied to nearly $60 by the end of 2016, which was too much, too fast (especially given the fundamentals), as they fell back to $30 again last summer. They hit a high of $58 in January, but have now fallen back to $50 as the market has not been very pleased with the Q4 results, while oil prices have fallen a little bit as well in recent weeks.

This creates relative appeal given the earnings momentum, growth and reduced leverage, although the company is probably one of the last in the world to adapt to changing winds in terms of becoming a more "green" society. The opening remark from Mr. Hamm on the call says it all as he welcomed the audience from a "cold and frozen-over" Oklahoma City in which the company burned a lot of natural gas and hoped the audience was doing the same.

Comments like these show the focus on the short term by management and disregard the changed operating realities for energy players in the coming decades, although a transformation is very hard to time. While I appreciate the great prospects for the business in the coming months, years or even decades, long-term concerns about the business prevent me from buying shares unless they can be acquired at a great discount compared to the market.