Macquarie Infrastructure: OMG, Now What Are Investors To Do?
by: George Fisher
Summary
A dividend cut is preferred to a credit rating cut and is a risk when investing in highly leveraged companies.
Management should have been more forthcoming to shareholders about the potential weakness of its residual oil storage business.
I plan on using Uncle Sam’s offsetting capital loss harvest to my advantage in 2018.
Various Street firms chime in with their latest recommendations, sourced by thefly.com.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.'s (MIC) share price stabilized on Friday, February 23, however, not until crashing 41.2% on Thursday, February 22. While I like writing articles about stocks that subsequently squirt ahead by 40%,