3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: February 25, 2017

Allergan birth control supplemental application accepted

Company: Allergan (AGN)

Therapy: Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system

Disease: Pregnancy

News: AGN announced that its supplemental NDA for its contraceptive intrauterine device, submitted on behalf of its partner Medicines360, was accepted by the FDA. The supplemental application deals with extending the use of the IUD to five years from four years, which is based on findings from the ACCESS IUS study demonstrating prolonged contraceptive activity in women with a wide range of characteristics (BMI, age, race, etc.).

Looking forward: In an increasingly competitive space like the hormone-dispersing IUDs, players like AGN need every bit of differentiation that they can get. If something like Mirena lasts five years, but Liletta lasts only four, then patients are going to be drawn to Mirena. For that reason, I think this particular application has importance for AGN in the space.

Still, Liletta sales are one small piece of a massive machine for AGN, so I wouldn't buy on this news alone.

Apellis provides a crucial update on its dry AMD study

Company: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Therapy: APL-2

Disease: Non-exudative (dry) age-related macular degeneration

News: APLS announced an update to the FILLY trial results, extending observations into 18 months. Patients being treated with APL-2 continued to experience decreased geographic atrophy lesion growth, even though treatment had stopped (12% reduction in lesion growth compared with sham injection). Furthermore, the rate of conversion to wet AMD did not appear to accelerate.

Looking forward: If you happened to catch my article on APLS, you know that there is some controversy with respect to the conversion rate of dry to wet AMD being increased with APL-2. This is indeed concerning, although there are effective treatments for wet AMD available. Durable benefit in terms of GA lesion growth is going to be key for APL-2 in the near future, and it is heartening that benefit persists into the 18-month follow-up. However, this wasn't as strong a benefit as when patients were being actively treated, so it seems that continuous treatment is more the way to go.

All in all, these findings present a bit of a mix bag, and I would be cautious about jumping into APLS too early based on these findings.

Mallinckrodt gets its shot with the FDA in hyperbilirubinemia

Company: Mallinckrodt (MNK)

Therapy: Stannsoporfin

Disease: Hyperbilirubinemia

News: MNK announced that the FDA has accepted its new drug application for stannsoporfin in the treatment of severe hyperbilirubinemia in neonates. If approved, it would be the only agent indicated for this condition. The FDA has granted a PDUFA action date of August 22, 2018, to the application.

Looking forward: Much of the time, jaundice does not need to be treated in neonates, but if elevations in bilirubin develop, they can be toxic. MNK hopes that by blocking production of bilirubin in these patients, they can prevent complications. Such an approach has been shown to enhance declines in bilirubin levels in high-risk neonates and reduced the severity of hyperbilirubinemia.

It seems as though MNK has a fair shot to get this approval, although it is difficult to judge the market size here. 750,000 infants get jaundice each year, but it is unclear to me how many of them are considered "high risk."

