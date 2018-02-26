Manufactured Housing: Still The Best Kept Secret

Risks still remain, however. In addition to being highly interest rate sensitive, these REITs are exposed to damages from major hurricanes and fundamentals could be upended by large-scale entitlement reform.

Performance was predictably solid in 2017 and may actually reaccelerate in 2018. Tax reform and renewed strength in the “blue-collar” economy should give these REITs more room to push rents.

While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures.

REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce readers to one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our manufactured housing index, we track the three manufactured housing REITs which account for roughly $15 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Above we show the characteristics of the three REITs. While all three REITs are fairly diversified across the country, we note that ELS has a higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in Michigan. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachia shale region. There are roughly ten million manufactured housing sites in the US and REITs own less than 3% of all sites.

Residents overwhelming own their home and the average monthly lease to set their home on the site can range from $300-$1,000 per month. These REITs also rent units, but the economics of renting their own units are less favorable to the company. Both SUI and ELS are engaged in initiatives to encourage rental residents to become owners through their new and used home sales programs.

While a growing percentage of manufactured housing parks are upscale communities, in most regions, manufactured housing is typically the least expensive non-subsidized housing option. Non-resort communities are generally in rural areas or on the outskirts of smaller towns and cities. Building new manufactured housing communities in moderately high-value areas is notoriously difficult, a function of local politics and restrictive zoning regulations. The total supply of manufactured housing sites is estimated to have grown at a rate of 0-1% per year over the past decade, compared to 1-2% per year supply growth in the major real estate sectors.

Finally, we should note that ELS and SUI are noted for their strong operational performance and solid corporate governance, but corporate governance is an issue at UMH and the firm uses significantly more leverage and invests in lower-quality properties than its peers. In a feature unique to the firm among REITs, UMH own a $100M portfolio of REIT equities.

Recent Performance

2017 was a stellar year for manufactured housing REITs. The sector returned more than 25% on a total-return basis compared to 5% return for the broader REIT sector.

So far in 2018, however, the sector has been dragged down by a broader REIT sell-off. Rising interest rates have depressed REIT valuations to the lowest level in the post-recession period. While the REIT sector is down more than 9% in 2018, manufactured housing REITs have declined a more modest 4%. The performance of ELS and SUI have been almost identical while UMH has dipped more than 18% amid a broader flight-to-quality seen across the real estate sector.

Quarterly Performance and New Developments

Manufactured Housing REITs were among the standout performers during 4Q17 earnings season. Fourth quarter results were roughly as-expected, but 2018 guidance was surprisingly strong given the backdrop of slowing fundamentals across most of the REIT space. Same-store NOI growth averaged nearly 6%, boosted by rising same-store occupancy that is at-or-near record levels for each REIT. ELS sees 4.3% SSNOI growth in 2018 with 4.1% comparable rent growth while SUI sees 7.3% SSNOI growth with 3.8% rent growth.

The remarkable consistency in fundamentals is best illustrated through the robust and tight range of same-community rent growth over the past half-decade, which has averaged 4%. Limited supply growth and steady demand have created a fundamental environment that is currently superior to nearly all other real estate sectors. We'll discuss below some of the reasons for the limited supply and robust demand seen in this sector.

Core FFO growth averaged more than 9% in 2017 and is guided to slow slightly to just under 8% in 2018. Again, we note the remarkable consistency in Core FFO growth from Equity Lifestyle. Sun Communities has significantly improved the quality of its portfolio in recent years to a level that is nearly on-par with their competitor. Core FFO growth from SUI has matched ELS since 2016 and is expected to see slightly stronger growth in 2018.

Several new and developing trends were discussed on earnings calls this quarter. Executives continue to be optimistic about the sector and see similar performance in 2018 as in 2017.

External Growth Pipeline Remains Strong

Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth should provide a continued tailwind in 2018. ELS expanded their total revenue-producing sites by 3% in 2017 while SUI expanded their total sites by 2%. Site expansions continue to be a positive catalyst as both REITs control a land-bank large enough to grow total sites by roughly 2% per year for the next five years.

The growth of the home sales program has also provided an incremental tailwind over the past several years. After the recession, these REITs were forced to expand their rental programs to attract residents needing a more affordable option. The economics of these rental programs are less attractive for these REITs, and in recent years, they have been able to transition rental sites into owned sites through conversions (used home sales) and through new home sales into expanded sites. Site expansions and rental-to-ownership conversions should boost AFFO growth while also improving margins.

Tax Reform Expected To Provide A Boost

Tax reform is expected to provide an added tailwind to the sector in 2018 and perhaps provide an extra cushion to be able to continue to push rents. We noted last quarter that economic optimism among the demographic segments most commonly living in manufactured housing communities has surged higher since the 2016 election. There is hope that this optimism will translate into higher rates of rental to owner conversion and more robust new home sales. From this quarter's ELS call:

“In most instances we see our typical customer getting some tax savings. The estimated dollar amount could be in a range from a couple of hundred to maybe a thousand dollars or more annually. So we think overall there is a modestly favorable impact on the customers when we think about the impact to their income.

Private Market Valuations Have Increased

Perhaps after more than a decade of robust fundamentals, the secret has finally gotten out. Private market valuations of manufactured housing communities have increased materially in recent quarters, fueled by newfound interest from institutional investors, which had essentially shunned the sector until recently. Cap rates have compressed, which has made acquisitions less attractive for these REITs. We still think these REITs can and will add value through selective one-off acquisitions but note that the environment is undoubtedly tougher than in years past. From this quarter's SUI call:

We continue to see a contracting cap rates. I think that fundamentally there is a lot more interest in the asset category from both public and private investors. Generally, we talk about cap rates in the 5 to 7 range. And I can share with everybody that we have seen transactions 100 basis points to 150 basis points below that range and a lot less discernment between the quality of the assets and even the fact of whether they’re age-restricted, all age or in fact RV communities. So we're very disciplined in what we're doing, but the expectation from the existing pipeline will just continue selectively actively acquiring properties as we've done over the past few years.

Supply Growth Remains Almost Non-Existant

The supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. The lack of new supply growth continues to be a unique feature of the MH sector, particularly compared to other apartment REITs where supply has increased considerably in recent years. Low levels of supply growth tend to keep rental markets tight and push rents and occupancy higher. From this quarter's SUI call:

There's certainly very little new Greenfield development although there is a pocket here or there we're starting to hear about right now. On the expansion side, I would say it's really unchanged. I can't point anything on that John that it’s different today that we see expansion wise across the general board. But I can't really sit here and tell you that we are aware of a lot of other expansion taking place out there.

Hurricanes Resulted In Only Minor Damage

First, the effects of the strong hurricane season remain a central focus of discussion, but these two REITs escaped relatively unharmed. The only major disruption has been to Equity Lifestyle's two seasonal RV properties in the Florida Keys that remain closed. Each REIT incurred modest recovery and cleanup expenses, most of which will be offset by an insurance recovery. From last quarter's ELS earnings call:

"While the storm impacted a larger number of properties than we had experienced in the past, aside from the time to restore operations at our two properties in the Keys, there aren't meaningful differences between Irma and our prior storm experience."

3 Reasons To Be Bullish on Manufactured Housing REITs

1) Consistent Organic Growth From 'Sticky' Resident Base

Since 2002, same-unit NOI growth for manufactured housing REITs has outpaced both apartment REITs and the broader REIT index, and the trend has been more impressive in the post-recession period. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option, the resident base tends to be 'stickier' than in apartments or single-family housing where residents can find cheaper opportunities. To compound that, as most residents own their house, there is added incentive to stay to avoid costs associated with moving or selling their unit. The average manufactured housing resident stays in their unit for more than a decade.

2) External Growth Continues To Be Accretive

External growth comes in two forms: existing site expansion and acquisitions. For both SUI and ELS, site expansion continues to fuel growth as these REITs have the optionality to expand many existing sites to meet new demand. For SUI, a 100-site expansion results in IRR of 12-14% over 5 years. Acquisition-fueled external growth also continues to add value as these REITs trade at 15%+ premiums to Net Asset Value, giving these companies a green light use their "cheap currency" to accretive expand through external growth. The operating efficiencies of these REITs are unmatched in the private sector. SUI has increased its sites by 175% since 2011.

3) Lack of New Supply

One of the distinct features of the MH sector is the complete lack of new supply expected to be constructed. With essentially zero net supply coming online for the foreseeable future, manufactured housing is relatively immune from the oversupply fears that encumber other REIT sectors. Across the country, zoning commissions continue to have a sharply unfavorable view of manufactured housing communities. Getting approval for a new development is nearly impossible. Local residents argue that MH communities decrease the value of their own home and bring crime into the area. Zoning boards point out that tax revenues from MH communities are far less than traditional apartments or homes and that MH residents put a disproportionately higher strain on local public services, particularly schools.

2 Reasons To Be Bearish On Manufactured Housing REITs

1) Entitlement Reform & Stronger Economy Could Hurt Fundamentals

While it varies significantly between different communities, compared to the broader population, a significantly higher percentage of residents out of the workforce (retired, disabled, or unemployed) and are on some form of government assistance. The growth of government entitlement programs over the past decade has been a steady tailwind for the industry and has contributed to the remarkable consistency in fundamentals.

We highlight an interesting dynamic: while short-term rental rates tend to increase as the blue-collar economy improves, the longer-term demand trends may exhibit countercyclical trends and may actually hurt fundamentals in the MH sector. In our economic research, we talk a lot about the "slack" that remains in the labor markets and how a sizable percentage of the working-age population remains on the sidelines of the labor market. A sizable percentage of manufactured housing residents, we believe, are part of this slack and may reenter the workforce as wage growth and economic confidence improves.

Based on the 2016 Manufactured Housing Institute survey, roughly 80% of MH residents are working-age (18-60), but just 32% are currently employed full-time or self-employed. With unemployment down near 4%, over the next several years, if job growth continues to impress, it will be because this category re-entered the workforce in significant numbers. In theory, improving job prospects and higher wage growth should bring this slack off the sidelines, but there are structural issues to consider including the opioid epidemic and generous government assistance. If or when this segment gets off the sidelines, we believe that it is less likely that these residents will continue to live in the MH communities, which tend to be farther from city-centers and employment hubs.

We believe that this renewed economic confidence will translate into improved short-term operating performance among these manufactured housing REITs, but that longer-term trends are potentially threatened if a sizable percentage of residents decide to re-enter the workforce as the economic recovery continues into 2018 and beyond.

2) Hurricane-Related Uncertainty Remains

While it appears that these REITs escaped a potential worst-case scenario during this storm season, there is a renewed awareness that a sizable percentage of these REITs' assets are in regions most exposed to future Atlantic hurricanes. While building standards have improved for manufactured housing REITs, these structures are notoriously vulnerable to high winds and storm-related damage. With these REITs owning a higher percentage of MH units than in years past, these companies are even more exposed to strong hurricane seasons than in years past. If we are indeed seeing an increased incidence of extreme weather, REIT investors may have to hold their collective breaths through future hurricane seasons.

Valuation of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs trade at a modest premium across most metrics. The sector trades at 23x FCF (aka AFFO, CAD, or FAD). When we take into account the sector-leading growth rate, however, MH REITs appear more attractive. MH REITs trade at a 15% premium to NAV, the widest premium to NAV. A healthy NAV premium can have positive effects on fundamentals, particularly for REITs focused on external growth, as these REITs can fund this growth with "cheap" equity.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, Sun Communities looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear to be willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle's slightly higher-quality asset portfolio. UMH trades at a persistent discount to the sector due to its corporate governance issues and lower-quality portfolio.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Manufactured Housing REITs reveal an interesting and counterintuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, sector-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. The sector is the fourth most sensitive to interest rates and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market. The sector is the fourth-highest interest rate sensitive sector, which can be a significant concern for investors that fear rising interest rates.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology)

We characterize Equity Lifestyle and Sun Communities as a Yield REITs, and UMH Properties as a Growth REIT. We note that Yield REITs tend to get sold-off more significantly as interest rates rise, which may result in a disconnect between fundamental valuations and pricing. Disciplined investors, we believe, can take advantage of this mispricing and buy high-quality REITs at a relative discount after an interest rate-driven sell-off.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Manufactured Housing REITs come towards the bottom of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 2.6%. Manufactured Housing REITs pay out just 60% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for future dividend growth than other sectors and have more capital to fund external growth or buybacks.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the three firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios. We note that UMH is able to achieve a high 5.9% yield by paying out nearly 96% of their available cash flow.

Bottom Line: Still The Best Kept Secret

While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures. No real estate sector commands a larger economic moat than manufactured housing REITs. Local politics and restrictive zoning regulations have made it nearly impossible to add new affordable housing supply.

Performance was predictably solid in 2017 and may actually reaccelerate in 2018. Tax reform and renewed strength in the “blue-collar” economy should give these REITs more room to push rents. Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth should provide a continued tailwind in 2018. Site expansions and rental-to-ownership conversions should boost AFFO growth while also improving margins.

Risks still remain, however. In addition to being highly interest rate-sensitive, these REITs are exposed to damages from major hurricanes and could be upended by large-scale entitlement reform. Manufactured housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. As traditional home prices continue to remain at elevated levels due to the high cost of land and construction, more marginal households will look to cheaper alternatives as an intermediate step between full homeownership and rental housing.

From a demand perspective, over the next decade, there will be incremental demand from downsizing boomers and millennials trading up from low-end rental housing or shared housing arrangements. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option available, there is a natural floor on demand from the tens of millions of low-income households. The complete lack of new supply is the most interesting characteristic of the sector. Never underestimate the simple economics of supply and demand in the REIT space.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We view Sun Communities as the better option at these valuations, followed by Equity Lifestyle, and UMH Properties. For further analysis on all fifteen real estate sectors and how they all stack up, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Data Center, Student Housing, Malls, Hotel, Cell Tower, Single Family Rental, Industrial, Healthcare, Apartment, Mall, Net Lease, Shopping Center, Office, and Storage.

