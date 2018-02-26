Meet The Team: The King Is Dead. Long Live The King! - Part IV

It's now to reveal the new teams: I(ncome)-Team, R(IC)-Team, G(rowth)-Team, and S(peculative)-Team.

We put the original A-Team to sleep at the end of 2017.

Background

The original A-Team was launched at the end of Q1/2016, with ten names making its lineup:

The original A-Team had two very simple goals:

Short term (12 months): 10% total return target. This goal had been met quite easily as the first anniversary results prove.

Long term (60 months): 50% total return target. This goal has been met during April 2017, through May 2017 and June 2017.

It's important to note that we made quite substantial changes in 2017, and over the past six months, we were left with only three names out of the A-Team: NRZ, GAIN, and NEWT.

Not a bad decision when you look at the performance of these three stocks over the past few months as well as since March 31, 2016:

This trio has easily outperformed anything that you may wish to compare it to:

Main indices: S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA)

Business Development Corporations ("BDCs;" BIZD, BDCS); relevant for GAIN and NEWT.

Mortgage REITs ("mREITs;" REM, MORT); relevant for NRZ.

Nonetheless, since the targets of the original A-Team have been met and since we only hold three names (out of the original ten), we've decided that it would be better to put the original A-Team to rest.

This (original A-Team) king is dead.

Meet The New Team/s

For 2018 (and possibly beyond), we've decided to come up with four new teams. These teams reflect our current holdings and/or convictions but they serve different themes, time horizon, and goals. As such, they are also offering different levels of risk and total return targets.

Just like the original A-Team, each of the new teams has ten constituents.

The I(ncome)-Team ("I-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Minimum 5% coupon/yield.

No more than one security per issuer; i.e., ten different tickers/issuers.

Duration (for the entire team) < 5 years.

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

Publicly-trading corporate bonds, both investment grade ("IG", AGG, LQD) and/or High-Yield ("HY", HYG, JNK), usually issued by large-cap companies, where par = 100.

Baby bonds, usually issued by smaller companies, where par = 25.

Preferred shares. In 99% of cases, par = 25.

Close-Ended Funds ("CEFs").

Goal/s:

Total return of 5% per annum, for the team (as a whole; equal weightings), over both short (12 months) and long(er) term.

Draw-down of no more than 5% at any point in time.

The I-Team already had been covered in part I of this series.

The R(IC)-Team ("R-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Minimum 7% coupon/yield.

No more than 3 constituents belonging to the same type of RIC (see below).

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

A Regulated Investment Company ("RIC"), e.g. BDCs, mREITs, Equity REITs ("eREITs"; VNQ, IYR), Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs," AMLP, AMJ), a mutual fund ("MF") or an exchange-traded fund ("ETF").

Goal/s:

Total return of 7% per annum, for the team (as a whole; equal weightings), over both short (12 months) and long(er) term.

Draw-down of no more than 7% at any point in time.

The R-Team has already been covered in part II of this series.

The G(rowth)-Team ("G-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Minimum past (at least 2-3 years back) and (expected) future 10% growth on both top, i.e. sales/revenues, and bottom, i.e. EPS, lines.

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

No restrictions

Goal/s:

Total return of 10% on average per annum, for the team (as a whole; equal weightings), over the next 3 years.

The I-Team already had been covered in part III of this series.

The S(peculative)-Team ("S-Team")

Parameters/conditions:

Market-cap smaller than $1.7B (An increase of the originally intended maximum market cap level of only $1B)

Multi-bagger potential.

Types of securities that are allowed into this team:

No restrictions.

Goal/s:

Total return of at least 40% over the next 2 years.

Long live the (new teams) king!

The S(peculative)-Team

In some ways, the "S" (from the "S-Team") can stand not only for the word "speculative" but also for "small caps". Whether we like it or not, the smaller the market-cap of a certain stock - the more speculative it is.

This doesn't mean that one can't find speculative bets among medium and/or large-caps. However, hardly ever a speculative buy with a market cap greater than $5B would offer a multi-bagger potential. For example: SCANA Corporation (SCG), a South Carolina utility company, that is currently offering both significant upside (over 20%) and also (some say mostly) a downside potential (surely greater than 20% too) and both outcomes are entirely subject to the faith of the all-stock merger that Dominion Energy (D) proposed almost two months ago. SCG - now a company with a $5.6B market cap - will move up or down a lot, based on the merger outcome. However, the move would be far below the magnitude of the potential move that any of the below-mentioned stocks (that are part of the S-Team) offer.

Here are the 10 constituents of the S-Team sorted according to market-cap (from largest to smallest):

TIVO Market Cap data by YCharts

As we did with other teams, the idea is to present as a diversified as possible team and not necessarily to assemble a maximum potential return (with an even greater risk than there's already in such a) team.

Here are the 10 constituents of the S-Team sorted alphabetically according to sector/industry designation:

Sector: Communication >>> Industry: Media

TiVo (TIVO)

Sector: Energy >>> Industry: Oil and Gas

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF)

Sector: Healthcare >>> Industry: Biotech & Pharma

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

BioLineRx (BLRX)

Sector: Healthcare >>> Industry: Medical Equipment & Devices

MiMedx Group (MDXG)

Sector: Industrials >>> Industry: Aerospace & Defense

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Sector: Technology >>> Industry: Hardware

Quantenna Communications (QTNA)

Sector: Technology >>> Industry: Software

AppFolio (APPF)

Sector: Technology >>> Industry: Semiconductors

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Our coverage (below), however, runs by ticker, from A to Z

AAXN

Axon Enterprises is not a too familiar name. If you know it, it's likely to be by its former name TASER International. The company is most famous for its TASER stun-guns, however, but last year management decided to make a major change by shifting towards police body cameras.

2017 was a tough year for Axon that included i) losing a body camera contract with the NYPD, ii) having a dispute with Digital Ally over patents, and iii) dealing with the SEC that looked into its revenue-booking procedures.

These unfortunate events probably played a role in Axon deciding to try an innovative strategy: Giving away body cameras and a year's subscription to Evidence.com - a platform for storing and analyzing police footage that supposes to assists law enforcement better deal and manage with digital evidence - free of charge.

In the short-run, this (free of charge policy) is hurting profitability. However, Evidence.com is potentially a recurring revenue machine, once the free one-year contracts are coming to an end. Furthermore, as time goes by that new platform is getting more attention. So much so, that Axon is expected to shift from negative into positive free cash flow (with no long-term debt interfering in the way)

ACLS

Officially, this is a semiconductor company that sells equipment to manufacturers of semiconductor chips. Truth is that ACLS isn't so much a semiconductor company as it is an outfit that serves semiconductor manufacturers. It makes a variety of equipment used by chip companies so it's safe to say that its future is more or less the same as that of chip makers.

The Purion Ion Implanter is Axcelis leading product, for which the company received large orders from several top chip makers and the future looks bright(er) than ever before.

Although the ~50% revenue growth in 2017 won't repeat itself this year. As a matter of fact, analysts expect a growth in the mid teens for 2018. While this may not sound like a lot, the semiconductor boom is expected to continue and lift revenues - as well as the stock price - over time.

APPF

AppFolio, like many companies nowadays, adopted the SAAS (Software-as-a-Service) model: Once you have a product, i.e. software, that other companies wish to use, they upload it to the cloud and run a very thin cost operation.

With low overhead costs and updates/upgrades being installed within a blink of an eye the SAAS model has become a dream comes true (that of course if you're successful in implementing it...): Low expenses against relatively high usage/income. Efficiency at its best.

APPF is doing just that for both property management companies and legal professionals alike. With APPL's software, landlords and law firms can find and run everything they need using a single platform. Services include lease agreements, maintenance, management, billing, and accounts.

The main two things that make this company attractive are:

1. Revenues growth. In early 2014 quarterly revenues were ~10M. Now they are ~40M. Four years and a 300% growth.

2. High switching cost. The company publishes something called "dollar-based net expansion rate" (DBNE) annually (FY 2017 hasn't yet been released), which represents (per the company's website) "Our ability to maintain and grow relationships with our existing customers can be measured by our annual DBNE for a given fiscal year, which compares the revenue generated from the sale of our core solutions and Value+ services in that year and the preceding year, from our base customers. The company reports that "As of December 31, 2016, our annual DBNE was 113% for our property manager customers and 99% for our law firm customers. This compares to 115% and 99%, respectively, as of December 31, 2015"

AVAV

Drone. That's basically all you need to know...

Anyone who is anything in the retail arena - from Amazon (AMZN) to Alibaba (BABA) - is thinking, checking, examining or developing its drone abilities. The idea is to make deliveries faster, more efficient and hopefully (at some point) cheaper.

However, drones are just the beginning of this flying tools mania and we've only scratched the surface of how products that used to be exclusive for military purposes are now being used for commercial purposes and becoming a civilian hardware.

The exact same evolution is true when it comes to AVAV, which now expanding its civilian market customer base, on top of what it's traditionally known for: supplying flying hardware for the military.

AeroVironment unveiled in December 2017 a $16,500 autonomous drone for the use of farmers that can analyze crops and ultimately improves crop yield. In January 2018 the company announced a new joint venture and solar high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aircraft system development program

This is only the beginning of a new era that can last for many years to come. Once organizations realize what a drone can do and become more comfortable with the utilization of drones, AVAV is perfectly-positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.

All in all, it seems like things are certainly flying in AVAV...

BLRX

Instead of us making the case for this $100M-only market-cap biotech allow me to reference two recent works on the company that were published by SA authors:

In a blog post dated January 9th, Hawkinvest writes the following:

There is a lot to like at BioLineRx: With this company making progress on its high potential pipeline, and with it having a strong balance sheet, I don't think this stock will remain this undervalued forever. Analyst price targets of $3 to $4 per share suggest very significant upside potential, meanwhile, potential downside risks appear low, especially for a $1 stock in the biotech tech sector. As discussed earlier, small cap and low-priced biotech stocks can make very large moves, going from about $1 per share, to much higher levels. If I had to pick a single biotech that could have this type of potential, it would be BioLineRx as it clearly has an excellent risk to reward ratio. The 52-week high for this stock is $1.38 per share, and based on the potential this company has, I won't be surprised to see that 52-week high being taken out in the near future. Top biotech funds are invested and world class biotech and pharmaceutical companies have partnered with this company. At some point, I believe the market will take the same level of interest that these investors and industry leaders have taken in BioLineRx. When that happens, it could be very rewarding to have this stock in my portfolio.

In an article dated January 29th, Jeff Hetmansperger concludes that:

The company has been making significant progress since Philip Serlin was named CEO of BiolineRx in August 2016. This progress accelerated in 2017, and the momentum is carrying into 2018 positioning the company for a substantial increase in valuation. Any biotech having reported the strong clinical results of the last two weeks on top of what was achieved in 2017 could have doubled or tripled in valuation. Many current BLRX owners are disappointed about the stock performance thus far, and many might have left early in search for greener pastures. But I believe there are reasons for it, and once the sentiment changes, BLRX will reach new highs. With the company making significant progress on its high-potential pipeline, having a strong balance sheet, and with the next 12-18 months replete with potentially powerful catalysts, the stock will not remain this undervalued forever. Analyst concur with this statement as their price targets of $3 to $4/share suggests very significant upside potential. The potential downside risk is low since the company is trading only 30c above cash value. Personally, I don't know of any sub-$5 biotech and sub $500M market cap that offer a more diversified and promising pipeline portfolio than BioLineRx offers. I've cited Idera (NASDAQ: IDRA) as an example, but I can also think of AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ: AVEO), Infinity Pharma (NASDAQ: INFI) and many other biotechs having a fraction of BiolineRX's pipeline with market caps 3 - 5 times higher. Also, there are no sub-$500M market cap biotechs that have partnerships and collaboration with three of the largest pharma companies in the world. The rest of 2018 is also loaded with major catalysts like topline Phase 2 pancreatic cancer with MRK's KEYTRUDA, results of BL-8040 trials with Genentech's Tecentriq, several clinical results for liquid cancers, initiation of AGI-134 in-human trials, and advancing several immunology programs with partner Novartis (NASH, diabetes, ophthalmology, etc.). The significant potential packed with BiolineRX is being noted by major investors like BVF Partners having invested almost $30M in BioLineRx after a direct $9.6M investment at $1.13 per unit, for ordinary shares and warrants with four-year terms. Because warrants are priced at $2 and $4/share suggests that this well-known investment firm believes this stock will eventually trade above $2 and even $4 per share. BLRX, as any stock in the market, and mainly because it can be a very volatile biotech stock, it can be very risky despite its potential. Investors should always review in detail all the risks and uncertainties as listed in the company's filings with the SEC.

GXOCF (GXO.TO in the TSE)

Granite Oil Corp. was founded in May 2015 through a Plan of Arrangement that divided DeeThree Exploration Ltd. into two pure-play companies, Granite Oil Corp. and Boulder Energy Ltd.

The company is a dividend-paying, junior oil producer based in Calgary, Alberta that owns and operates a large, recently discovered Alberta Bakken oil pool in southern Alberta. Granite was

The nature of Granite's producing asset has resulted in a business model that emphasizes:

Low technical and financial risks;

Low annual production decline;

Moderate capital investment aimed at maintaining overall production plus generating prudent growth appropriate to prevailing commodity prices; and

Generating sufficient funds flow from operations at current commodity prices to pay a sustainable dividend.

Taking into consideration its tiny market-cap, GXOCF has an impressive dividend history:

Source: Morningstar

Nevertheless, at the moment the company is paying C$0.023 per month following a circa 35% cut to its distributions as it's heading into 2018.

While this cut is severe - it's understandable that a small company like Granite may wish to save itself approximately C$4.5M per year in cash. Furthermore, even at C$0.023 per month and a share price of C$2.43, the dividend yield is still a whopping 11.36%.

Granite's 100-percent working interest Alberta Bakken pool at Ferguson has been substantially de-risked. The property includes complete company-operated infrastructure to produce and market oil and reinjects gas for enhanced oil recovery.

Granite benefits from experienced, technically able and proven leadership. This includes the same Board of Directors and many of the same senior managers who discovered, delineated and grew the Alberta Bakken play at Ferguson.

In the most recent SA coverage of the stock (currently behind paywall) Laurent Cadotte summarizes the current situation as follows:

The current sky-high Canadian heavy oil discount is temporary and should revert back to about $20 per barrel in the summer. Despite all the noise, and the pain to experience back-to-back drops, remember all the good reasons why you own the stock: The Bakken oil pool (which was discovered by current management) has just begun development: There is still a lot of oil to be pumped.

Despite trickling higher, debt is still under control.

Granite owns all the infrastructure.

Netbacks are very high, easily in the top of the Canadian oil patch, despite the company's small size.

Development was focused on infrastructures in the last years. The growth in production is expected in 2018.

We believe that Granite current price is not only attractive but offers both income and price appreciation over the next couple of years.

GXO data by YCharts

MDXG

Yes, I'm fully aware of the recent news and developments here. And yes, I agree that we may have not yet seen the bottom of this story (scandal?)

However, what I also see is an accounting issue and not necessarily an operational issue. The company remains profitable and the company remains an operation that has various proven products and patents.

A 50% drop as a result of an accounting issue is simply too much and too fast. Even if few of the executives will be removed due to the recent events - the company is neither dependent nor should suffer from changes within its senior management team. As a matter of fact, this may be the solution, not the problem.

Either way, we believe that the market reaction to the company's decision to postpone the release of its Q4/2017 results as well as to investigate "current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company" is overblown.

There's no doubt that management handled the conference call held last Friday very poorly. One can't help wondering what was the purpose of this CC if not to clear the clouds hanging over the investigation

However, once you look beyond the clouds ("investigation smoke") one can't ignore the many positives:

growing sales (with 400 people in current sales force and another 50 that may be added down the 2018 road)

growing market share (AmnioFix sales are expected to peak at over $4B)

near-term catalysts: i) Promising AmnioFix phase 2b data, ii) Expected coverage decisions regarding AmnioFix, from two larger payers.

All in all, one needs to decide if this company is going under or is (only) going through a temporary difficult period. We find the former extremely unlikely and the latter - as painful as it may be - the most reasonable scenario.

It's hard-to-impossible to assign a valuation for a company in such circumstances. However, with EPS expected to rise 50% in 2018 (now probably less due to excessive legal costs) and an attractive pipeline - we believe that MDXG under $8 - and following an over 50% drop - is a buy.

PGNX

When it comes to biotechs - there are so many junctions and potential hazards along the road that to say that there are all sorts of complications would be an extreme understatement.

However, for PGNX and its leading ultra-orphan drug, Azedra, the road is almost as clear as one could ask/expect out of a biotech.

It's all relative of course - and many complications may lie ahead - so don't take me the wrong way. This is still a long shot, as any biotech at this stage is. However, compare to other biotechs at this stage, PGNX is as close to the (first) gate of success as one could hope for.

As an ultra-orphan drug, Azedra would be the only approved treatment for these rare cancers.

The FDA PDUFA date is scheduled for April 30th.

As an ultra-orphan drug that also carries "Breakthrough Therapy" designation, Azedra has very high chances of getting the PDUFA approval. This is perhaps the problem here as too many drugs followed the pattern of "buy the rumor and sell the news".

Azedra alone should be enough to lift PGNX price much higher. Yet, the company's pipeline offers more potential that only what Azedra brings to the table.

In many such cases, where drug is expected to get an approval, there might be a stock accumulation phase during the period leading to a PDUFA date. However, as the recent case of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) proved, the run-up pre-date may be followed by a run-down post-date:

SGYP data by YCharts

The consensus price target of five analysts (all with buy rating) for PGNX is currently $13.40, implying an upside of over 100% from current market price.

QTNA

Traditional telecom and video entertainment services are getting more and more mixed and what used to be distinctive borders are no longer relevant.

AT&T Inc. (T) already owns DirecTV and is waiting for regulators to approve its proposed merger with Time Warner Inc (TWX) soon. This is just another sign how anything under the definition of "telecommunication" and "streaming content" is being repackaged and bundled together nowadays.

Quantenna Communications designs and builds Wi-Fi platforms - something we all use and count on - for both consumers and corporations. As a matter of fact, you may be using QTNA services, indirectly, without even knowing about it.

While revenues are expected to rise over 20%, net income is expected to double:

TIVO

If QTNA is the master of Wi-Fi, TIVO is the master of cord-cutting. Many thought that cord-cutting is part of the past when in 2016, the cable television industry lost ~1.7M customers. However, then came 2017 and the industry added ~2.6M new subscribers as over-the-top alternatives and over-the-air options improve.

Cable customers are facing two main problems:

1. Switching between aerial antennas and OTTV boxes

2. Giving up on cable television boxes also results in giving up on digital video recorders.

This is where TIVO is stepping in. The same TiVo that powers the DVR portion of some cable and satellite television receivers is now offering a variety of air-wave receivers and over-the-top streaming boxes as well.

More cord-cutting = better results for TiVo.

The company's all-in-one solutions are combining the i) convenience of recording, ii) the option of airwave-delivered television and iii) the accessibility of VOD services such as Netflix (NFLX) or Hulu.

Bottom Line

The S-Team is the fourth and final team out of the four new teams that we introduce on the free section for 2018.

We aim at touching upon the teams on a monthly basis, but not necessarily on an end-of-month basis.

We believe that the S-Team can produce the necessary minimum required total return of at least 40% over the next 2 years.

We hope that you will follow this team - as well as the other teams - as they are being assembled, progress and evolve.

