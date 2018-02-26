(Image Source)

In one of my recent articles, a commenter disclosed that he/she owned 100,000 shares of CenturyLink (CTL). This means this investor has nearly $2 million (likely the majority of their life savings) entrusted to the distressed regional telecom whose management team has a terrible history of capital allocation.

In fact, over the past three years, CenturyLink's greatest strength has only been in an impressively consistent track record of destroying shareholder wealth.

Since the goal of my high-yield retirement portfolio is maximum safe yield with strong long-term dividend growth, I generally avoid struggling businesses that I believe to be in terminal secular decline.

So, I've decided to take a look at CenturyLink once again. Specifically to see whether the company's largest deal ever, the $34 billion merger with Level 3 Communications, might indeed be enough to sustain CenturyLink's sky-high dividend (which has already been cut once).

After analyzing the most recent yearly results and management's 2018 pro forma guidance, I find a generally mixed bag of good, bad, and ugly news. Let's take a look at why the Level 3 acquisition, while undoubtedly the smartest move CenturyLink has ever made, isn't likely to allow management to maintain the dividend over the long term.

Or, to put it another way, discover why CTL remains an ultra-high risk stock that is best avoided even by the most risk-tolerant investors.

What's The Matter With CenturyLink?

CenturyLink's major problem is that since its founding in 1968, it's been focused on building an ever-expanding empire of legacy telecom services. Specifically, this means the landline voice phone service that has been in secular decline for the past 13 years and is likely going to zero as wireless phones make it obsolete.

So, CenturyLink has made some big acquisitions over the years with the goal of both consolidating smaller regional telecoms, as well as branching out into other businesses, such as internet, cable TV, and even data centers.

2008: $11.6 billion purchase of rural telecom operator Embarq

2011: $2.5 billion for Savvis (cloud computer data storage provider)

2012: $12.2 billion acquisition of Qwest Communications

However, while these splashy deals temporarily boosted sales, they haven't been able to stem the consistent decline in what ultimately pays the dividend: free cash flow per share.

This was due to two factors. First, the company had to take on a ton of debt in order to fund these purchases. It also funded the deals with lots of equity at unfavorable (and ultimately, non-accretive) prices.

Unfortunately, the company also greatly increased its dividend on the assumption that it could buy its way to growth. That was then followed by a painful dividend cut when the high debt load proved this to not be the case.

Well, in 2016, CenturyLink decided to double down on dealmaking with its biggest acquisition ever. Except that this time was supposed to be different. That's because CenturyLink would be merging with a far better-run company, one with a thriving global business.

The truth, however, is not nearly as rosy as management would have shareholders believe.

The Good

Level 3 Communications did two important things for CenturyLink. First, it's an enterprise-focused internet provider with a portfolio of over 200,000 miles of fiber optic cables (33,000 subsea) that connects over 350 cities in about 60 countries.

This meant CenturyLink would finally become a truly global company. One with a total of 450,000 miles of fiber optic lines, serving tens of millions of customers across five continents.

More importantly, Level 3 would help CenturyLink focus more on enterprise (big business) internet service and greatly reduce the company's reliance on its declining legacy landline business. For example, before the merger, 43% of CenturyLink's business was from its legacy landlines, but now that's down to just 29%.

In fact, the combined company would be the second-largest enterprise internet provider, second only to AT&T (T).

But wait, it gets better. Acquiring Level 3 provided CenturyLink with a much-needed infusion of talent. That's because Level 3 CEO Jeff Storey is now the COO of the larger company, and Level 3 CFO Sunit Patel is taking over that role at the bigger and better CenturyLink.

Best of all, though, is the fact that Level 3's core enterprise services revenue is growing like a weed. At least compared to CenturyLink's still-shrinking businesses. In fact, international core enterprise sales are growing near or at double-digits, especially in emerging markets.

Most importantly of all, Level 3's free cash flow is actually growing, an impressive 33% in the last quarter. Note that much of this growth is due to tax reform, as well as the company's tax shield (more on this later). But still, growth is growth, and it's something that CTL shareholders have been hoping to see for a long time.

CenturyLink Pro Forma Guidance

All told the new CenturyLink expects to generate about $3.25 billion in free cash flow in 2018, which would mean a 70% FCF payout ratio. That's half as large as last year's 142%, and indicates that the dividend is likely safe for this year.

So what's the problem? It looks like the Level 3 merger has done exactly what CenturyLink management promised. It diversified the company into a fast-growing business and global markets, all while being accretive to FCF and making the dividend sustainable.

Well, yes and no. Because the truth, as with most things on Wall Street, is a bit more complicated.

The Bad

First and foremost, let's talk about management's great 2018 FCF forecast. On the face of it, things seem excellent. After all, CenturyLink says it has another $850 million in synergistic cost savings that it can squeeze out of the combined company. If that's true (far from guaranteed), then CenturyLink's future FCF might go to $4.1 billion and its dividend FCF payout ratio would fall to a highly secure 56%.

But here's the problem. First, 2018's FCF figure excludes very real Level 3 acquisition integration costs, which were about $435 million in 2017. Even if we're conservative and assume those remain about the same for 2018, that would lower CenturyLink's FCF to about $2.85 billion in 2018 and result in a FCF payout ratio of 81%.

That's still safe, but not nearly as impressive. And then there's the issue of the high amount of debt the company had to take on to fund this deal: $10.2 billion, to be precise. And that's not including the $7 billion in Level 3 debt CenturyLink assumed, nor the $1.8 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.

All told CenturyLink, a company with a BB (junk bond) credit rating, now has $38 billion in debt. That means a pro forma leverage (debt/adjusted EBITDA) ratio of 4.3, nearly twice the industry average of 2.3. Now, if management can in fact deliver on its synergistic cost savings, then this will fall to 3.7. However, that's still much higher than CenturyLink's 13-year median of 3.1. And let's not forget that this period of time was one in which the company's high debt levels forced it to cut the dividend by 25%.

Another thing to consider is that Level 3's strong FCF is partially being driven by its $10 billion in carried forward net operating losses. This means that previous losses (from failed Level 3 acquisitions) are acting as a tax shield and boosting its bottom line. At some point, these will run out and CenturyLink's FCF will take a hit.

But wait a second! Even if the payout ratio is still 81%, the fact that Level 3 is growing so quickly means that the dividend should remain safe in perpetuity, right? Well, here we get to the heart of the reason why I can't recommend CTL. Because the truth is that CenturyLink's fundamental problems mean that it's still likely to cut the dividend, by perhaps 50%, in the next few years (likely 2019).

The Ugly

Level 3 may be doing well right now, but CenturyLink is most certainly not. For example, in 2017, its strategic services (internet, cable TV, enterprise) unit saw -4.6% sales growth, which accelerated to -6.1% in Q4 2017.

Now, in fairness to CenturyLink, this was largely a result of selling its data centers (at a $350 million loss).

Excluding this sale, strategic services actually gained 1.2% in revenue last quarter. But that weak growth was more than offset by the continued collapse of its legacy business, which saw a 9.9% decline in 2017 and an 11% decline in Q4.

Even factoring in the Level 3 merger, CenturyLink's results indicate that its failing broadband and voice businesses are likely to neutralize most of the benefit from Level 3's core enterprise service growth. And the recent organic growth may not be sustainable over the long term.

Remember that Level 3 is a relatively small player, both in the US and overseas (where it competes with giants like British Telecom and Vodafone). In recent years, enterprise services have become far more competitive, meaning that Level 3 may see much slower growth in coming years.

But even with Level 3's great year, on a pro forma basis, the combined company still saw sales fall by 2.7% in 2017. If we back out the data center divestiture, then the decline was 2%.

The issue CenturyLink has is that 29% of its current sales are likely to eventually go to zero (landlines). In fact, in the past year, the company's landline connections fell by 7.3%. And because maintaining landlines is expensive, as the customer base shrinks, the margins on this aging legacy business will continue to steadily erode, causing future FCF to fall.

But wait, it gets worse. CenturyLink is also losing internet customers (4.8% in 2017). That's both in consumer and small- and medium-sized business internet clients.

The problem that CenturyLink has is that 90% of its internet base overlaps with major rivals, including:

AT&T

Verizon (VZ)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Charter (CHTR)

Cox

And the company's internet offerings are usually rather weak sauce. For instance, just 35% of its internet is 40 Mbps or faster, the minimum needed for reliable internet video streaming. With CenturyLink's cable business also in decline (as is the entire industry, due to cord-cutting), internet is a business that the company can't afford to lose market share in.

However, because rivals are much better capitalized, they can afford to upgrade their services at a faster rate and also compete with CenturyLink on price. Then there's 5G, which Verizon and AT&T are already starting to roll out to test markets.

5G will theoretically allow for wireless 1 Gigabit per second internet that could help wireless providers like AT&T and Verizon to encroach on the local oligopolies that cable/ISPs currently enjoy. Or, to put another way, AT&T (whose capex budget is five times that of the new CenturyLink's) is potentially about to become a major competitive threat to the already struggling company's ISP business.

The bottom line is that I agree with most analysts that CenturyLink's overall sales, earnings, and cash flow are likely to continue to steadily decline. This will probably be at a slower rate, but increasing competition, falling pricing power, and rising capex costs are likely to continue the painful trend of falling EBITDA margins.

CTL EBITDA Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Declining cash flow when combined with a giant debt burden is ultimately what's likely to force a dividend cut. In fact, Morningstar analyst Alex Zhao expects the company to cut its dividend in 2019. That's a prediction I consider highly reasonable given the deteriorating fundamentals and dangerous balance sheet.

That's because CenturyLink has said that deleveraging is a top priority. New COO Jeff Storey has a history of being very aggressive with debt repayment. In fact, under his watch as Level 3's CEO, the leverage ratio fell from 7 to 3.

Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield data by YCharts

With interest rates now climbing and potentially set to climb much higher in the coming years, the company might very well need an extra $1.15 billion a year to pay off its debt quicker. That's how much FCF a 50% dividend cut would free up.

Remember that CenturyLink has a junk bond rating. However, due to the lowest interest rates in history, its average interest on its $38 billion in debt is just 3.9%. But note that the yield on investment grade corporate debt has now soared to 4.6%.

That means that going forward, barring a sudden decline in corporate borrowing costs, the company will have to refinance its large debt load at 5-6%. And that's an optimistic scenario. Which ultimately translates into a long-term increase in interest costs of about 30-50%. That could add as much as $785 million a year to CenturyLink's annual interest cost, bringing it up to nearly $2.3 billion a year.

To put that in perspective, it would be about 10% of 2017's revenue for the combined company. This means that under the company's best-case scenario, in which it achieves 100% of its cost synergies, and grows FCF to about $3.8 billion or so, that would leave just $1.5 billion a year in excess FCF (after the dividend). It means 25 years to pay off its debt, assuming that the company can manage to stabilize FCF (unlikely).

If CenturyLink cuts the dividend by 50%, then it will be able to pay down debt at a rate of about $2.2-2.6 billion a year, or as much as 6.8% a year. With aggressive deleveragers Jeff Storey and Sunit Patel as the new COO and CFO of CenturyLink, respectively, this is the scenario I consider most likely to play out.

Valuation: Not That Attractive Given The Risks

CTL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Even including the dividend, CenturyLink's performance over the past year has been abysmal. But where some contrarians see a great buying opportunity, I see a well-earned slide that factors in the company's ongoing long-term risks.

Forward P/FCF Historical P/FCF Yield Historical Yield 6.8 11.9 11.9% 7.3%

For example, if we compare CenturyLink's forward price/FCF to its historical norm, we find that indeed the stock looks cheap. The same is true with the yield compared to its 13-year median norm.

However, I tend to avoid investing in companies whose businesses are in secular decline. After all, what good is a low P/FCF today when tomorrow's declining cash flow means that this ratio will rise even if the share price remains flat?

And as for the sky-high dividend yield? Well, any dividend that's not sustainable simply isn't worth owning. To highlight this point, let's use a forward-looking valuation metric, a discounted dividend model. This estimates the approximate fair value of a stock based on the net present value of future dividends (the only reason most investors own the stock today).

Projected Long-Term Dividend Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Dividend Growth Baked In Margin Of Safety $2.16 (best-case scenario) 0% $19.07 -1.2% 7% $1.08 (likely scenario) 0% $9.79 9.5% -86% $0 (worst-case scenario) 0% $0 -100% NA

(Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus)

I use a 20-year time frame and a 9.1% discount rate. That's because since 1871, a low-cost S&P 500 ETF (if it existed) would have generated this total return, net of expenses. Since this is a great default investment option, and what most investors benchmark off, I consider it the opportunity cost of money.

Because long-term DDM models require estimating smoothed-out future dividend growth rates, they are an imperfect valuation model (there is no perfect valuation technique). However, with CenturyLink, we have a somewhat unique situation in that the best-case scenario is that the company is able to merely maintain the payout.

A more likely scenario is that the dividend will need to be cut by half, and then is able to be maintained over the long term. The absolute worst-case scenario is that the combination of CenturyLink's 29% legacy landline business going to zero (or more likely sold for a pittance), combined with its high debt load, could force it to be eliminated entirely (a la Windstream Holdings (WIN)).

Even under a best-case scenario, I estimate that CTL share price is nowhere near the bargain that some investors think. In fact, even under a best-case scenario, where the dividend is not cut over the next two decades, shares are only about 7% undervalued. This is hardly the kind of margin of safety I would recommend accepting for a low-quality and declining company such as this.

And under the likely scenario? Well, in that case, CenturyLink is massively overvalued (by nearly two times). That's because the current price would indicate that after a 50% payout cut, the dividend would then proceed to grow by almost double digits (which it most certainly will not).

As for the worst-case scenario? Well, for investors buying CTL for the dividend (and there is no other reason to own it except for yield), a dividend suspension would render shares worthless.

The bottom line is that CenturyLink's valuation is not attractive. It's not a "deep value" or "dirty value" or contrarian high-yield investment. Rather, it's a very high-risk stock whose long-term declining fundamentals are not likely to turn around anytime soon, if ever. Thus, I avoid the stock personally, and recommend that you do the same.

Bottom Line: Safer, Superior High-Yield Alternatives Exist, And With Better Valuations To Boot, So Avoid CenturyLink

Don't get me wrong, I have no dog in this fight, and I am not rooting for CenturyLink to fail. I never want to see any investor lose money. The reason for this article is to simply point out that a popular high yield stock that some readers have apparently bet the farm on is, in fact, far riskier than it seems.

If you want to invest in high-risk/high-yield stocks, there are far better alternatives. This includes companies that yield the same but are far better-managed, thriving, and trade at more attractive valuations.

In fact, given CenturyLink's significant risks, I don't consider the current valuation to be attractive at all. This means even high-risk, "dirty value", contrarian investors are better off avoiding what's likely to prove to be a sucker yield stock.