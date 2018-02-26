Adamas (ADMS) is a commercial-stage biotech company. The company’s Gocovri was approved by the FDA last year and is targeting a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. ADMS shares though have come under significant pressure recently amid concerns that the approval of Osmolex will dent Gocovri’s commercial potential. We recently noted in a recent article that concerns over Osmolex are overblown as it is not approved in levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), the specific label for Gocovri. Last week, the company held a post-earnings conference call. During the call, the Osmolex issue, not surprisingly, came up. While we feel that the management’s response was not very convincing, we still see Adamas as having a favorable risk/reward profile. In this article, we will mainly focus on the opportunity with Gocovri in LID. The company though is also pursuing a second indication with its lead product candidate, walking impairment in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. We will cover this and Adamas’ other pipeline candidate in a separate article.

Gocovri in levodopa induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s patients

The key value driver for Adamas is Gocovri.

Gocovri was approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. The approval was based on data from two phase 3 clinical trials in Parkinson’s disease patients with dyskinesia.

A chronic neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated 1 million people in the U.S. alone. Parkinson’s disease is commonly treated with levodopa and dopaminergic therapies. Long-term levodopa usage though has been associated with dyskinesia. In fact, 90% of patients on levodopa will experience dyskinesia over time.

In the U.S. alone, an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 Parkinson’s patients have dyskinesia. The prevalence rate is similar in Europe, where an estimated 1.2 million people suffer from Parkinson’s disease. Given the aging population in the U.S. and Western Europe, the incidence of Parkinson’s is expected to double by 2015.

Generic amantadine has been used off-label for treating dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease patients. However, amantadine immediate release has not been very effective and there remains a significant unmet need.

Gocovri is better than generic amantadine in LID treatment

Gocovri is an extended release version of generic amantadine. As we noted the immediate release version of amantadine has been prescribed widely in LID, however, it has not been found to be very effective in Parkinson’s disease patients with dyskinesia. Gocovri though has been formulated to deliver significantly higher levels of amantadine in Parkinson’s patients during waking hours. This makes Gocovri a more effective treatment for LID.

Having said that there are no studies comparing Gocovri and generic amantadine immediate release. In the two pivotal phase 3 studies, Gocovri was compared to placebo. In study 1, Gocovri showed a 37% reduction in Unified Dyskinesia Rating Scale or UDysRS total score compared to 12% in the placebo arm at the end of week 12.

In study 2, patients administered Gocovri showed a 46% reduction in UDysRS total score compared to 16% in the placebo arm at week 12.

A secondary outcome measure in the two pivotal studies was reductions in ON time with troublesome dyskinesia In Parkinson’s patients, ON time refers to periods when the patient is free from main symptoms of the disease with levodopa therapy. During this ON time, patients still suffer from troublesome dyskinesia. In the two phase 3 studies, Gocovri treated patients on average saw 1.3 hours of troublesome dyskinesia. In two separate trials, patients administered generic amantadine on average saw 2.4 hours of troublesome dyskinesia. (Fabienne et al, 2014). As we noted earlier, there are no head-to-head studies between Gocovri and generic amantadine in LID. But using the secondary outcome measure from Adamas’ two pivotal studies and data from separate trials with amantadine, we can do a trial comparison. And this comparison makes it quite clear that Gocovri is a better drug.

Commercial potential in LID

Post the approval, a great deal of speculation was being made on how Gocovri would be priced. We believe that at $28,500 annually, Adamas has priced Gocovri competitively. Using this list price and the low end of estimates for Parkinson’s disease patients with dyskinesia (150,000), the commercial opportunity for Gocovri stands at $4.275 billion. Even if Gocovri takes a 30% share of this market, we are looking at sales of more than $1 billion. This is just the U.S. opportunity.

The 30% share though is our base case scenario. We will discuss the potential impact of Osmolex in a separate article focusing on valuation. However, we do believe that even in the worse-case scenario of Osmolex having a negative impact on Adamas’ share, the potential upside is still significant after taking into account Gocovri’s potential in the second indication and ADS-4101, the company’s pipeline candidate.