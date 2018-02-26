The strength in HP Inc.'s (NYSE: HPQ) first quarter results, in part, were foreshadowed by the January-dated IDC report which detailed upbeat conditions for the PC market in the critical holiday season. Beset by a yearslong noise that PC replacement cycles were elongating and hardware makers like HP would eventually die out, HP investors have long been awaiting a return to growth - and it seems that time has come.

Despite the fact that good results were more or less expected, that didn't stop HP shares from rallying nearly 10% after first-quarter beats to both revenue and earnings. Strength was driven primarily by the PC business, which saw a 7% y/y increase in unit shipments (rare for a company that has seen units decline for an extended period of time), though HP's other behemoth - Printing - also saw strong performance in the quarter.

I've been long on HP for a while despite the general perception that the mundane maker of PCs and printers would eventually fold. Since splitting from its enterprise software and services arm, HP Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) - led by the now-ousted Meg Whitman - HP Inc. has surprised investors by being the better-performing of the two stocks. Its much simpler mix of boring businesses has contributed to outperformance, whereas HPE has been beset by a confusing string of acquisitions and divestitures, the majority of which never really worked out.

Even through the recent uptrend, investors have still been cautious on buying HP shares, which trade at a substantial discount to the broader market. HP trades at a forward P/E ratio of just 11x (versus the S&P 500 at 16.5x) and yields about 2.5%.

There's still plenty of opportunity to catch upside in HP shares as the company gets back on its feet and returns to growth mode. In the past two years, HP has leaped ahead of Lenovo as the #1 manufacturer of PCs, with a huge 23.5% share of the market in the last quarter of 2017 (according to IDC), a 130bps lead over Lenovo. This positioning provides a solid foundation for HP to deliver above-average earnings growth for an extended period of time.

Q1 download: unit sales, ASP on an uptrend

Here's a quick snapshot of HP's Q1 results, taken from the company's earnings release:

Figure 1. HP Inc. Q1 results Source: HP investor relations

As seen in the chart above, HP grew revenues by 14% y/y to $14.5 billion, representing an acceleration over the 11% growth it saw in Q4. HP's growth has returned solidly into double-digit territory, and while it's true that most of the technology sector typically sees much higher growth rates, it's important to remember HP's behemoth scale and dominant position in the PC market.

Analysts were only expecting $13.5 billion in revenues, or about 8% y/y growth - making this a huge quarter in terms of revenue beat.

As previously noted, the bulk of the strength in the quarter was driven by HP's Personal Systems division, which houses its PC arm. The company saw 7% y/y growth in unit shipments, with strength across both notebooks (laptops) and desktops: notebooks saw 8% y/y unit growth and desktops saw 6% y/y unit growth.

Part of the reason why I'm bullish on HP is that it has a complete lineup of PCs - by that, I mean HP has a PC at almost every price point. Its higher-end Spectre lineup (which just got a refresh last October) caters to customers in the ~$1,000 price range, while mid-tier models like HP Envy and lower-end models like HP Pavilion help HP to compete with Lenovo and other cheap Chinese OEMs. Clearly this strategy is working, and having a model for every tier of customer helped HP race ahead of Lenovo in the market share rankings.

Desktop net revenues are up 17% y/y and notebook net revenues are up 14% y/y, both eclipsing unit growth. Total Personal Systems revenue is up 15% y/y versus total unit growth of 7%. This suggests that ASPs have gone up, implying that HP is mixing more into its higher-end, higher-margin systems.

It would also be remiss not to mention that the other half of HP's business, Printing, also rose in tandem with Personal Systems. Consumer hardware units are up 7% y/y, and the more important and margin-rich side of the Printer business, supplies, saw 10% y/y unit growth. Despite widespread fears that tablets and laptops would reduce the need for printers and paper, HP's results seem to defy that foregone conclusion. Commercial printing results, in particular, saw a huge boost, with 73% y/y unit growth. In total, the Printer division saw 14% y/y growth in revenues.

Top-line strength in both of HP's core businesses has flowed generously to the bottom line. HP generated GAAP operating income of $973 million, up 14% y/y and showing an operating margin of 6.7%, flat versus the prior year's quarter. I'm keen to view flat operating margins as an achievement - component pricing for computer hardware has been on the rise over the past year, with both NAND and DRAM pricing (for flash storage and volatile memory, respectively) seeing spikes in 2017. Shortages in NAND have even caused minor hardware makers like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to air-ship NAND memory chips in a rush to deliver units and sacrifice margins in exchange. As supply of chips catches up with the demand later this year (as predicted by Micron (NASDAQ: MU), a leading supplier of both NAND and DRAM), HP should see an opportunity to lift its operating margins.

The implementation of the Trump tax bill causes a lot of noise in HP's GAAP net income (as with almost every other major company), so its pro forma earnings are the better yardstick to measure performance. Last quarter, HP had guided to PF EPS of $0.40-$0.43 - the company actually delivered $0.48, also beating analyst consensus of $0.42.

How should investors react?

I view Q1 as the beginning of an uptrend in HP's performance as well as its share price. After seeing flatness in PC unit sales over the past several years, the industry looks poised to see positive y/y comps for the first time - if trends from the 2017 holiday season extend into 2018, hardware companies like HP can be in for a windfall.

And while such initiatives are still nascent, I'm encouraged by HP's push into VR with the launch of a "mixed reality headset" earlier this month. Of course, these products won't make up a meaningful contribution to HP's financial results for a long time, but it reinforces the narrative that HP is still innovating and far from becoming irrelevant like IBM (NYSE: IBM).

Despite the obvious turnaround that's coming in the stock, HP can still be had for a bargain. With the trough in PC sales evidently over, it's a good time to bet long on HP.