Ladies know strong, powerful brands when it comes to what they like. They also love another particular home goods store, the candles, the towels, you name it, there is one very popular place for these items. What two brands am I referring to? Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. Two iconic brands in the United States and one that I see has consistently infiltrated into people's lives. I cannot even imagine the number of times I have seen "PINK" on someone's leggings or sweat pants or even sweatshirt. Further, the number of times I have seen Bath & Body Works lotions and candles are endless when I visit family members and friends' homes. I thought to myself - who owns these brands and how strong of a company are they? Insert L Brands, Inc. (LB).

L Brands, Inc. has been around for over 55 years and houses a few of these iconic brands, as well as other powerful international brands. They are headquartered in my hometown state of Ohio, in the young, hustle-bustle city of Columbus. Over 50,000 employees work in their corporate office and stores and the reach is extremely deep. It's interesting, per their most recent press release, they had a net increase in stores by 33 (with most of them coming from Bath & Body Works. Enough about the background, how about financial performance?

In that linked press release, their net sales for the 53-week ending year on 2/3/2018 were $12.632B versus $12.574B on 1/28/2017 for 52 weeks. Therefore, on a strict comparison, the extra week in the recent fiscal year helped them, but when comparing to the prior 53-week period, their sales were down 3%. They updated the 4th quarter earnings guidance to suggest earnings per share of $2.05, which was up from the earlier earnings release of $2.00. From review of this release, they state this is not including the impact of the tax reform, which I am assuming has negatively impacted earnings due to a deferred tax asset prior to the new tax legislation. The stock has been pummeled, by the way, by almost 20% year-to-date, but has improved to being down only 4.47% in the last 52 weeks. Since they have not fully released their Form 10-K, I only have their 3rd quarter Form 10-Q to go off of for balance sheet review and annual earnings expectations. Earnings per share through 9 months ended were $1.12, and with an expected earnings for the 4th quarter of $2.05, this equates to $3.17. Revenue appears flat, especially given the comments above, and their costs are slightly increasing, putting pressure on earnings. From a review of the balance sheet at 9/30, their current ratio was well over 1, at 1.45x; with a quick ratio at 0.60. Both metrics have declined since the prior year-end, where the quick ratio actually was over 1. Looks like things have been tough for LB.

Now, being the Dividend Diplomats, we must run it through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener! Here, I'll break down its price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and payout ratio. These metrics when combined together - along with the assessment of the additional investments it's made and its financial performance - help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company in conjunction. Let's go through each factor below.

1) Dividend Yield: The current dividend of $0.60 per quarter or $2.40 per share equates to a 4.93% incredible dividend yield, at the current price point of $48.71, and is well over the S&P 500 on average. This is a VERY strong dividend yield and would pack a punch to any dividend investor's portfolio. However, we are smarter than to base the decision on one metric, so let's continue on.

2) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $3.17 expected annual earnings per share and the $2.40 dividend being paid, the payout ratio equals 76%. Ouch, agh, come on LB! I guess we could say that if net income stays flat, and their effective tax rate has been around 32-34%, that we would expect with the new statutory rate of 21% that they'll be around 20% on an effective basis. So if they experience the same results, earnings would be approx. 30% higher. However, how long could this last?

3) Dividend Growth Rate & History: This is where it gets even more tough. L Brands has not increased its baseline quarterly dividend since February of 2016, when they went from 50 cents to 60 cents per share per quarter. On top of that, sadly, that was the last year they paid their annual special dividend, which was $2.00 in 2016. It makes sense why L Brands could not continue to do that, considering they don't have the current earnings to back it. Therefore, one cannot count on or expect a special dividend every year. L Brands' dividend history definitely is murky now and appears it will continue.

4) Price to earnings (P/E) ratio: For this metric, we look for the company's P/E ratio to be lower than the broader market's ratio to assess the current valuation of the company. Currently, the S&P 500's P/E ratio is in the mid-20s area. At the price of $48.71, the price to earnings ratio is 15.36 when using $3.17 earnings per share. Not too bad and does appear undervalued, and if revenue & earnings stays flat/constant, that tax reform should bump up earnings per share going into their new fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc. Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

Tough dividend stock analysis here. Strong brands, iconic brands actually, and loyalty is high with individuals. However, so many retail stores also scares me, given the state of retail. I know their shops are different, at least for Bath & Body Works, but Victoria's Secret's stores are typically in malls and those are the places/positions that have not been performing so well. Further, revenue is flat/slightly declining from year to year. In addition, I do not like to see expenses go up year over year, with no additional top line punch.

Now, from my dividend mindset - you get a great yield with a little bit of dividend cushion. However, no room for special dividends nor increases has me staying away from L Brands. Though there are strong and loyal customers, the direction the financials have produced have not been one to make a dividend investor's stomach settle the right way. I hope that L Brands is able to have a strong year, but at this time, I will not be purchasing stock in this Ohio-based company. Tough call, but I believe it is the right one for me.

What do you think? What are your thoughts on the analysis above and the iconic clothing and house good producer currently? Anything I am missing or not seeing from the financial statements? Do you think they will have a better year? Think that their position in retail is different or their strategy is different than the other parts of retail that aren't performing as well lately? Thank you for stopping by. Good luck and happy investing!