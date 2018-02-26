Is Geopolitics The Next Investment X Factor?

Originally published February 12, 2018

From North Korea's nuclear program to expansion in the South China Sea, geopolitical risks are permeating the news cycle regularly. We inventory the risk landscape with Isabelle Mateos y Lago and delve into China's 19th Party Congress with Wei Li.

Transcript

DAVID BRODNICK: Lately, it seems like we've been constantly under the pall of geopolitical risk. Things like North Korea's nuclear program and China's expansion in the South China Sea are just a couple of examples of stories that seem to be permeating the news cycle. And to be clear, this feeling isn't imagined.

According to Stanford University's geopolitical risk index, global risk has climbed higher in the past few years than at any point in the past decade. This all begs important questions for investors. Is this sense of foreboding just an unfortunate fixture of 21st century life, or does it carry real implications for how we should invest? And indeed, could good political foresight help drive better investment outcomes?

We'll dedicate this episode of The Bid to finding out, inventorying they risk landscape with Isabelle Mateos y Lago, our chief Multi-Asset Strategist, and confronting developments in China with Wei Li, head of iShares ETF investment strategy for EMEA. I'm your host David Brodnick. We hope you enjoy.

Isabelle, thanks so much for joining us here today. So you've spent a lot of your career in the world of policy making at the IMF and elsewhere, and you're no doubt a keen observer of developments on the world stage. Can you help level set for us; is the geopolitical landscape really more hazardous today than it's perhaps been in the past?

ISABELLE MATEOS Y LAGO: So I think, look, there are objective ways of measuring the level of attention to geopolitical risks in the world, and they do point to a sense of elevated risk and elevated anxiety right now compared to history. I think it's also fair to say that because markets are more interconnected globally, the same event has a bigger impact on global markets than it might have had 30 years ago when investors in the U.S. or in Europe cared much less about what was happening in the rest of the world.

DAVID BRODNICK: So as we look at the global, macro-political risk landscape, are there any particular hazards that you think are ones that should be particularly on the minds of investors these days?

ISABELLE MATEOS Y LAGO: At BlackRock, we've decided to try to be less reactive in the way we look at geopolitical risks, and so we've actually come up with a Top 10 geopolitical risks that we think require special continuous monitoring. To mention two that are particularly top of mind right now, one would be the discussions around NAFTA, which we feel could be quite significant particularly if they break down. Another one would be the U.S./China relationship, which has the North Korea dimension folded into it, and that's also something with potentially very significant ramifications.

So we're trying to look at these 10 risks along two axes. One is how likely are they to turn from a risk into a shock? And the other one - the other axis - is what would be the market impact if this risk turns into a shock? And we're in the process of developing quantified metrics to assess both, and that's a very interesting line of work.

DAVID BRODNICK: So, Isabelle, just to dive a little bit further on this idea of connectivity amplifying the effective geopolitics on the global stage, what are the catalysts behind this? Emerging markets have grown in terms of their representation in equity and bond markets, global supply chains are becoming increasingly interconnected, but how should we think about this as an amplifying effect?

ISABELLE MATEOS Y LAGO: Many countries didn't used to allow foreign investment on a large scale. I think today most of them do, so global investors simply have a broader opportunity set. Now for a long time, this didn't make much of a difference because investors in developed markets were perfectly happy with the opportunities they were finding there, and only a small number had appetite for the extra risk and volatility that you tend to find in emerging markets.

But in recent years with yields and returns in general being depressed in developed markets, a number of investors have learned to like the extra kick to your returns that you can find in emerging markets. And that's good, that's just allowing better returns to portfolios everywhere. That's healthy. But it does mean that developments in one part of the world are having an impact well beyond the region or the specific country. I think also realistically, a lot of what's been driving this globalization is the growth of China.

So you could say, you know, there's emerging markets, but there's also China that has an outsized impact on both trade flows and capital flows, and what China buys and sells has an impact on all asset markets, on commodities markets, et cetera. So that's been a key driver of market prices globally.

DAVID BRODNICK: So just to conclude things here on a, you know, not overly glum note, clearly all of the news in the world today is not bad. There's a lot of positivity, and I know BlackRock leaders are engaging very heavily with a number of individuals across the world who are advancing very pro-growth, pro-reform, economically liberal agendas.

Are there more positive geopolitical themes out there that are important for investors to be considering alongside the multitude of risks that inevitably grab headlines?

ISABELLE MATEOS Y LAGO: So if I go back to our dashboard of the Top 10 geopolitical risks, I think it's fair to say that if you look at the last six months, maybe, the majority of them have been getting worse. But there are definitely some good trends, and I would say one of those is the risk of fragmentation in Europe, which has gone down very, very significantly since the spring; one would say really since the election of President Macron in France on a very pro-European platform.

I would say another trend is the pursuit of healthy globalization outside of the United States remains very, very strong, and you hear statements in that direction every day coming from leaders in Asia, and in Australia and China and Japan, and in Europe as well. There's increasing focus on not just growth, but the quality of growth and the sustainability of growth, which is really a common thread that you find in many, many countries across the world, China being a prime example and one that is very important because it is the second largest economy in the world and one of the fastest growing ones. But it's also the case in Europe, which has restated very firmly its commitment to the goals of the Paris Treaty on climate change.

So there are very positive trends, and likewise, an appetite for trying to harness technology in a way that supports higher standards of livings rather than undermining jobs and living standards in a number of countries.

DAVID BRODNICK: Wonderful. Well, Isabelle, thank you so much for sharing your insights with us today, and I'm sure we'll continue to circle back with the BlackRock Investment Institute as these geopolitical concerns evolve.

ISABELLE MATEOS Y LAGO: Thank you very much.

DAVID BRODNICK: China's 19th Party Congress concluded on October 24th, leaving investors, China watchers and podcasters alike with a real grab bag of treats: New insights into the path forward for the world's second largest economy, the shifting power dynamics at the top of the Chinese Communist Party, and the rare chance to use the word quinquennial.

We're fortunate to have Wei Li join us from London to help us read the proverbial tea leaves around this notable political happening. Wei, thank you so much for joining us this morning.

WEI LI: Thanks for having me, David.

DAVID BRODNICK: So let's start with a really basic question here: For those not close to Chinese politics, what is the National Party Congress, and why does it matter?

WEI LI: Every five years the Chinese Communist Party presents a new cohort of senior leaders. The Party Congress is probably the most important date on China's political calendar. It took place this past October, and we saw the unveiling of the latest group of senior party members. They will decide China's next stage of development, and the implication of that will likely last longer than simply just a five-year term the new leaders will serve until the next Party Congress in 2022.

But we're not done yet, though, because it's important to know that the Party Congress is really just the first phase of the leadership reshuffle in China. The second phase is the NPC. It's short for the National People's Congress. That takes place in March 2018, and the difference is that the Party Congress in October is about the leadership of the party and the NPC is about the leadership in the government. In between these two very, very important dates, we also have the Central Economic Working Conference, which is happening in December, and this is an annual event instead of once every five years where the party leaders will discuss economic policies for the next year and they also set the very important GDP growth target.

DAVID BRODNICK: Wei, the opacity of the Chinese Communist Party is the stuff of legends, and perhaps even more so in the Xi era. What would you say are the high points of this conclave in terms of policy-making and signaling of what may be taking place within the leadership ranks of the Chinese Communist Party?

WEI LI: Internally, we're talking about how China will pursue innovation, environmental protection, SOE and supply side reforms, and higher standards of living. Externally, we're talking about how China will likely become more assertive in foreign matters and seek to raise its standing on the international stage. The second aspect of the Party Congress is really about how President Xi Jinping has consolidated greater power after the leadership reshuffle and seems now really well-positioned to push forth even the most challenging structural reforms.

Specifically, if you think about the five new leaders replacing the retiring members of the sevenmember Politburo Standing Committee, they are really a combination of Xi's supporters and reformists from the other camps. So really, subsequently, we expect various reform and cyclical policy adjustments to roll out in stages into mid-next year.

DAVID BRODNICK: The National Party Congress isn't traditionally thought of as a policy setting event, but perhaps a way to telegraph some of the likely policy changes that'll get netted out over the coming months and years. It seems like one of the takeaways from President Xi's three and a half hour opening remarks was a willingness to sacrifice the pace of economic growth in China for higher quality growth.

Obviously, the second order effects of China's economic trajectory are increasingly massive. Could a deceleration or a mixed shift in the drivers of China's economic growth play out in differently in some of the markets that are shackled to its economic growth trajectory?

WEI LI: It's really a fine balance between well, quality and quantity of growth and reform. Specifically, if you think about China's growth model, up until 2008, China's very impressive growth rate was largely dependent on a combination of rising exports and rapid investment. Then came the global financial crisis, which very much undermined the country's previous growth strategy. So external demand then subsequently slowed and competitiveness deteriorated.

Now, things are balancing out a little bit better, and we're moving towards a consumption-driven economy. So as drivers of growth in this enormous machine change, the investment implications differ as well, and potentially warrants a more differentiated, single country approach for those looking to play this theme.

Also, more broadly, emerging market economies are at different points in their cycles. They are still behind where developed markets are, and have more room to run. This has contributed to a lower correlation amongst assets and further raises the importance of country selection. Now tying all of that back to China, we see real GDP growth around the 6% to 6.5% mark really quite achievable and a reasonably desirable outcome for economic growth for next year.

DAVID BRODNICK: So there's an old investment adage that the further you are from China, the risker investing in China looks. And sitting in New York, I quite literally couldn't be farther from Shanghai or Tianjin or Beijing. But nonetheless, it's really impossible to deny the incredible dynamism we see across many areas within the Chinese economy. What has you most enthused and optimistic about China?

WEI LI: There are quite a few, but if I have to pick one, it's going to have to be innovation. Innovation is a cornerstone of President Xi's agenda. Reforming the old economy SOE in sectors such as energy and telecommunications will not be just about reducing capacity and removing redundant workers. It is also about automation and it's also about artificial intelligence.

These are going to play increasingly important roles in really making changes to traditional industries, and at the same time, the world's race for digitalization and AI across a range of problems is really open to anyone, and China's very broad and very deep manufacturing provides a very solid testing ground.

Speaking to investors all over the world, it's clear that even though it is slow in starting, the Chinese market is really going from niche to necessity. The last two decades, if you think about the transformation of China, it's been very much about the integration of China into global trade. But in the next decade, or maybe even shorter, it will be all about the integration of China and Chinese assets into global financial markets. So think about index providers including Chinese assets into their compositions, MSCI for example, all of that is happening and it is massively exciting.

One thing for sure is that China is definitely getting too big to ignore.

DAVID BRODNICK: Thanks so much for joining us, Wei. To our listeners, we'll see you next time on The Bid.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock.

