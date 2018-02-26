The story around Apache (NASDAQ:APA) is one of continued disappointments. While the company has delivered on solid returns for investors who have held onto the shares for decades, shares have lost two-thirds of their value over the past decade and are miles away from the 2008 peak of nearly $150.

In fact shares are trading at the lowest levels since the turmoil started in 2014 as shares hit a low of $35 in early 2016. While shares rebounded to $70 later that year, shares have lost half their value again and are re-testing the lows in the mid-thirties despite higher oil and gas prices and the discovery of the Alpine High.

Transformation Nearing Completion

Apache once had global ambitions, but is moving rapidly to become a pure American player. The company has already sold its assets in Australia, Canada, its LNG business and other assets, focusing much needed capital to the Permian and more recently its Alpine High discovery. Of course, the company still has its assets in the North Sea in the UK as well as Egypt, but these are considered cash cows, as they have been in the past. This makes their importance relatively smaller by the day, although they still produced roughly 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q4 of 2017.

For the period 2018-2020, the focus is very clear. The main goal is continued cost discipline and to live within its means (= cash flows) in order to protect the capital program. This means growing the Permian operations and developing and realising the potential of the Alpine High assets.

Q4 In Review

Apache reported fourth-quarter production of 440,000 BOE and adjusted production of 362,000 BOE. The relatively large gap is the result of announced asset sales as well as the fact that Apache has some production sharing to do in Egypt as it is not fully entitled to all proceeds from production for those assets. If you look at the adjusted number, production was flat compared to Q4 of 2016, but increased 2% compared to the third quarter of 2017.

North American production increased by 9% on an annual basis and 7% on a sequential basis to 222,000 BOE, driven by growth in the Permian which was in part offset by declines in the Gulf and MidContinent. This results in the US operations making up 61% of adjusted production, up by 5 percentage points compared to the final quarter of 2016. Growth was offset by a 9% drop in production in Egypt to 82,000 BOE and a 17% reduction in production in the North Sea to 58,000 BOE following unplanned outages for 17 days at a portion of these activities.

While production was relatively flattish, Apache benefited from higher realisations amidst higher prices for crude in particular as product revenues hit $1.64 billion, on which the company reported earnings before taxes of $278 million. This number has to be adjusted for some items including $66 million in hedge losses, $11 million in gains on divestitures, as well as $97 million in interest expenses. If we adjusted for the impact of these items, we end up with operating profits of $430 million and pre-tax profits of $333 million. After applying a 38% tax rate, that yields after-tax earnings power of little over $200 million a quarter for earnings of $0.52 per share.

Apache itself posted adjusted earnings of $126 million, or just $0.33 per share, with the discrepancy relating to inclusion of hedge losses, among others.

Cash Flows & Balance Sheet

While it is nice to see that Apache is able to turn a profit, the income statement is "enjoying" the benefit of a depreciated asset base, following huge impairment charges taken in recent years. This artificially lowered depreciation charges to $573 million in Q4 of 2017. In comparison: total capital spending hit $3.1 billion in 2017 including $862 million in the final quarter.

As the company has announced a $3 billion capital spending budget for 2018, the quarterly run rate, in terms of capital spending, comes in at $750 million. That still surpasses depreciation charges (based on Q4 numbers) by some $177 million a quarter. Those cash outflows pretty much eat all the after-tax earnings power of $200 million, certainly if we take into account the $95 million quarterly dividend payout as well.

Further improvements in terms of cash flow generation is much needed as the company still torches along a sizeable net debt load of $6.8 billion which has only fallen by $400 million over the past year despite the +$700 million divestment from Canada which brought total asset sales to $1.4 billion for the year of 2017. The good news is that improved earnings power and cash flow generating power makes that EBITDAX hit $1.1 billion in the final quarter of 2017, resulting in a leverage ratio of just 1.5 times if the fourth-quarter numbers can be annualised.

The good thing is that realisations are only on the increase. Little over half of production takes place in the form of oil, in fact nearly 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, complemented by natural gas and NGL. As oil prices have easily risen $10 per barrel so far in Q1 of 2018 versus the final quarter of 2017, that brings in $2 million in additional revenues per day, or close to $200 million a quarter.

While part of this "leaks" away in production taxes and higher service costs, such additional sales should at least provide a $100 million pre-tax boost to the bottom line, allowing the company to be cash flow neutral (including the $0.25 per share dividend). Note that the company has hedged roughly 40% of its oil production in 2018, but more than 80% of this is in the form of puts and collars, with swaps being very modest, allowing the company to nearly "fully" benefit from higher oil prices. On the call, management stressed the expectation to be cash flow neutral (including dividends) at $60/61 per share.

Why So Negative?

The swings in the valuation of the stock have been substantial. The 383 million outstanding shares currently value equity at $13.8 billion, which including net debt rounds up to a $20 billion enterprise valuation. This compares to a $32 billion valuation about a year ago when oil prices were far lower.

Part of the disappointment comes from Alpine High which was supposed to be game changer. After the company made substantial investments into the project, production grew to 25,000 BOE by the end of 2017. Apache will invest another $500 million into the Alpine this year in terms of midstream assets, after $700 million investments have already been made last year.

Continued investments in the production and eventual monetization of the midstream assets in the Alpine should allow Apache to hit a rather aggressive production goal of 160,000-180,000 BOE per day in 2020. This is very encouraging, but shows that the rest of the company is expected to grow at a very modest pace as the production compounded annual growth rate has been set at 12% through 2018-2020.

The lower pace of investments in the Alpine might be in part to blame for just "modest" adjusted production growth in 2018, as Alpine is very "heavy" in terms of natural gas and NGL, thereby reducing realisation and margins on a BOE basis going forward. In the final quarter, just 7% of the production volumes in Alpine High were comprised out of oil. Worse, management confirmed on the call that the percentage of oil is not going to increase by 2020, although NGL will rise to an expected 30% of total production.

Despite announcing a $3 billion capital spending program in 2018 (similar to the level in 2017), adjusted production growth is seen at just 7-13% in 2018 across the globe, accompanied by just 9% oil production growth in the Permian.

What Now?

Apache reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, or $126 million in Q4. Given the shift toward the US (which makes it a key beneficiary of lower US tax rates and higher realizations based on current pricing), the earnings number could rise a bit, although capital spending is probably still outpacing depreciation charges to some degree in 2018.

That makes that the company is on track to break even in terms of cash flow, or is posting even slightly positive cash flows after accounting for the $1 dividend with oil in the low sixties. That near 3% yield is interesting, but note that excess cash flows on top of the dividend are very limited, to non-existing, which creates concerns for investors.

As the company guides for 40% cumulative production growth in the coming three years (with little to no net capital expenditures required), the outlook looks very bright. The problem is that growth has to come entirely from Alpine High. The problem with this growth is that just 7% of this additional production is seen in oil, while Apache itself produces more than half of its energy in oil at the moment.

While the share of NGL will increase, realisations of NGL in relation to headline oil prices are depressed as a result of the natural gas boom (at least for now) which seems to temper the enthusiasm regarding the resource play a great deal by investors.

Hence I completely understand why investors are disappointed as the huge discovery could deliver on impressive total production growth, but utterly disappoint in terms of oil production. The good thing for an (perspective) investor is the serious lagging of the share price despite the Alpine discovery and the fact that oil prices have risen a lot. On the negative side is the continued lack of current profitability (versus peers) as well as reduced oil expectations for Alpine High, which makes me more reserved.

Perhaps a small speculative position could be warranted, and while I am usually attracted to lagging companies, Apache's management has few arguments or performance to make me an aggressive buyer of this dip.