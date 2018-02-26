Warren And Me (The Case For Cash And Homebuilders)

These views of "the Oracle" strengthen my own determination to stay with safety and value within the setting of a growing US and global economy.

In his latest letter, he describes how elevated he finds most prices of private businesses and, by implication, stocks except (maybe) for Apple.

Introduction

The iconic chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Warren Buffett, has released this past Saturday his latest letter to shareholders, which is more downbeat on the price of financial assets and of ongoing businesses than any I have seen from him in memory.

Mr. Buffett has been in some form of business since he began saving, and has been a stock picker and money manager for over 60 years. One of the fathers of value investing, Ben Graham, stated that Buffett was his most brilliant pupil at Columbia Business School; the two became lifelong friends. The Graham-Buffett Wall Street/financial continuity spans the entire Federal Reserve era, which began in 1914, the year Ben Graham began his Wall Street career.

These two people have led value investing through different permutations. A key tenet of value investing is caution, that one should avoid permanent impairment of capital. Value investors profess an understanding that markets may be capricious and are definitely unpredictable. Thus, the reasoning goes, find assets that are either out of favor or incompletely understood and have values that exceed the trading price of the asset. Most simply, that thinking led Graham and Dodd to recommend, in the depths of the Great Depression, stocks selling below the value of their net working capital minus all debts. By the 1950s, enough of these severely depressed equities existed for Graham to show empirically a sort of paradox: pick any one "net-net" stock, and one would likely lose money. However, pick a basket of all of them, and one received alpha versus the general market. Meaning, a minority of net-nets would soar, and most would go nowhere (and few would go to zero). Apple (AAPL) in 2002 was close to a net-net and thus is the most famous modern example of this sort of thinking.

This observation was of its time and became nearly irrelevant as the number of net-nets shrank to nearly zero even in the depressed markets of 1979, when I received my first Value Line Investment Survey (VALU), which tracked a similar metric.

Enter Buffett and the evolution of Graham as per the final edition of his justly famed The Intelligent Investor. As the Age of Inflation became undeniable, "value" changed. Cash was no longer king, it was just something convertible to zero-yielding currency and therefore a loser. In contrast, incessant, unstoppable money printing by the central bank (the Fed) and government-approved credit creation by banks meant that physical and intangible but useful "stuff" would all be better than cash.

Fast forward again to very recent years, and the run-ups in all sorts of asset prices. These culminated in most of the 2015-7 period with very high valuations for both stocks and bonds. It would appear now that Mr. Buffett finds cash a "least bad" form of asset, whereas in "normal" times, he always found some good stocks to accumulate. Lately, it would seem that this applies to Apple and little else. And with AAPL back at $175, up over $400 B in market cap in about 1 1/2 years, who knows whether he still believes that even AAPL is very undervalued?

Two foci from his latest letter are the topic of this article. The first involves "the Oracle of Omaha" settling for very low-yielding cash, and lots of it:

Buffett reverts to cash: but for the "wrong" reasons

It's not that it's 1981 and Paul Volcker's Fed is truly (though temporarily) making cash a very high-yielding asset. It's that cash is now in BRK.B's view among the least bad assets.

This is shown in part in explaining why BRK.B bought so few businesses last year:

In our search for new stand-alone businesses, the key qualities we seek are durable competitive strengths; able and high-grade management; good returns on the net tangible assets required to operate the business; opportunities for internal growth at attractive returns; and, finally, a sensible purchase price. That last requirement proved a barrier to virtually all deals we reviewed in 2017, as prices for decent, but far from spectacular, businesses hit an all-time high. Indeed, price seemed almost irrelevant to an army of optimistic purchasers.

More color on this, continuing on and in reference to what Buffett and his long-time senior partner Charles Munger think:

Both of us believe it is insane to risk what you have and need in order to obtain what you don't need.

That's strong stuff, and Buffett pounds home the point in the ending paragraph of that section (emphasis added):

Despite our recent drought of acquisitions, Charlie and I believe that from time to time Berkshire will have opportunities to make very large purchases. In the meantime, we will stick with our simple guideline: The less the prudence with which others conduct their affairs, the greater the prudence with which we must conduct our own.

This is close to calling current valuations for many businesses, both privately-held and publicly-traded, as being in or near a bubble as the chairman of a public company that owns huge amounts of equities might feel is... well... prudent.

Personally, as I mentioned (in a comment) just last week, I have taken advantage of various "rips" in the market to go to about 25% cash, my highest level since 2009. As with Warren Buffett, that's despite liking the economy.

Interim summary

Please consider:

BRK.B can put its cash to work in two major liquid buckets, stocks and bonds. Buffett hates bonds and updates his views in the letter. And apparently, with $170 B in equities at year-end, he has enough of them, and disclosed the cash balance:

At yearend Berkshire held $116.0 billion in cash and U.S. Treasury Bills (whose average maturity was 88 days), up from $86.4 billion at yearend 2016. This extraordinary liquidity earns only a pittance and is far beyond the level Charlie and I wish Berkshire to have. Our smiles will broaden when we have redeployed Berkshire's excess funds into more productive assets.

This cash/T-bill level is almost identical to the "float" that BRK.B carries (see letter for more detail on this).

The Oracle of Omaha, heir to a century of value-based investing, can't find much to buy, whether in the public equity markets, amongst private businesses, or in the junk or high-quality bond markets.

This strengthens my resolve to stay strong with my own very rare positioning, involving substantial cash reserves. I'm keeping the faith with Mr. Buffett that better new money buys lie ahead.

On the other side of the coin...

What has Berkshire been buying?

BRK.A was not completely inactive over the past year or so. Buffett's letter describes four types of bolt-on acquisitions, not a large number for such a large operating company. Three of the four have a common theme, as the following quotes from the letter demonstrate:

Clayton Homes acquired two builders of conventional homes during 2017, a move that more than doubled our presence in a field we entered only three years ago.

Near the end of 2016, Shaw Industries, our floor coverings business, acquired U.S. Floors ("USF"), a rapidly growing distributor of luxury vinyl tile.

HomeServices... the second-largest brokerage operation in the country... acquired [in 2017] the industry's third-largest operator, Long and Foster; number 12, Houlihan Lawrence; and Gloria Nilson. With those purchases we added 12,300 agents, raising our total to 40,950. HomeServices is now close to leading the country in home sales...

Apparently, BRK.A and Buffett have been seeing housing-related businesses as among the few with both strong fundamentals and attractive acquisition prices. And apparently, as of the current time, values remain, as Buffett added:

Despite its recent acquisitions, HomeServices is on track to do only about 3% of the country's home-brokerage business in 2018. That leaves 97% to go. Given sensible prices, we will keep adding brokers in this most fundamental of businesses.

My reaction:

Yay!

Being in the business already, that BRK.B likes this space, just about the only space it seems to want to truly be in much deeper based on today's prices for businesses, strikes me as a real affirmation that value continues to be present in this sector.

I have been saying something like this for some time. Beginning with a November 2016 article regarding then-president-elect Trump's Reagan 2.0 slogan of MAGA (Make America Great Again), I began putting a lot of focus on a "buy American" strategy in "this most fundamental of businesses," building and selling homes. The first such article was deliberately more general than company specific: Markets Think 'MAGA' - So, Buying Builders; Focus On Toll Brothers.

In the article, I indicated I was looking for "a sector of the market that trades cheap on a P/E basis to the market and is not at a cyclical peak in its business prospects" and added:

I believe that the homebuilders meet these criteria.

Since then, I have contributed at least nine additional related articles, including two more on Toll Brothers (TOL), one on "America's Builder," D.R. Horton (DHI), five on Home Depot (HD) and one on Lowe's (LOW). All have been bullish, and since that Nov. 2016 article, TOL and a homebuilder-focused ETF (ITB) all have generated alpha despite a recent sell-off.

Interestingly, in that 2016 article, I mentioned Berkshire:

TOL would... be a bite-sized morsel for Warren Buffett, joining Berkshire Hathaway's lower-end Clayton Homes subsidiary and its many other assets in the housing industry.

I have kept some focus on housing and ITB since an October 2013 article on the housing sector:

The earnings picture for the companies discussed above is unpredictable, and tincture of time may be needed before the stocks are sounder buys. In addition, the technical situation of ITB and its constituent stocks is not ideal. That said, homebuilding is an absolutely core part of the economy. Thus I'm comfortable trying to pick one specific homebuilding stock to own. As discussed briefly above, I have for now gone with MDC (MDC) as a rebound play with the hope of decent dividend income to cushion whatever wait there may be for it and the sector to return to favor in investors' eyes.

Now I think that though it probably will be choppy, just as the NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has had a choppy ascent since its Great Recession bottom, the housing sector has a long and strong uptrend ahead, and that the publicly-traded stocks in the sector are mostly attractive, especially for patient investors.

Conclusions - Part 1 (re, extra cash): not fighting the Fed

Buffett has to think as a businessman of meeting BRK.B's insurance obligations as a reason to stay safe with cash.

I reason perhaps differently, namely that cash is becoming less abundant and thus is an interesting contrarian asset to accumulate. That's because under its program of reversing QE, the Fed's plans include unburdening itself of the following assets over the next 12 months:

$20 B in March

$90 B from April-June

$120 B from July-September

$250 B from October-February.

That totals $480 B in asset reduction at the Fed, which is more than 11% of its securities owned.

Then the Fed plans to remove $600 B of assets from its books over the next 12 months. That may be around 17% of its securities owned.

What is going to happen as a result?

Holders of the remaining cash, e.g. you, I and other savers and institutions, will buy the debt the Federal government and its agencies, municipalities, and private sector borrowers want to sell. All this cash, eventually perhaps close to $2 T, will be tied up in interest-bearing assets at market rates. But it will not be available to buy dips or help upward rips along.

So I think that even with a good economy, numerous non-recessionary weak spells in stock and/or bond markets in past decades support keeping excess cash to buy in when and if markets revert toward historical valuation norms.

Conclusions - Part 2 (re, homebuilders): staying with a secular trend

It is true that when the Fed increases short-term rates, as it is doing now, housing suffers (That's why I've been talking so much about caution lately; the Fed is executing a pincer movement against both the economy and against the markets). Thus my perspective is in terms of years, not months here. First, I like normally valued builders such as TOL, which has about an 11X forward P/E and a trailing 1.6X price:book multiple. Second, I like the very weak home construction numbers since 2006 as numbers that can turn around a lot over the next 10 years. Third, I like the shake-out that the builders experienced; the survivors have been tested and much of the weak competition is gone.

Last, but not least, I like Buffett liking the sector.

But right now, this could be a battle between a trend that "should" prevail and the Fed.

Summary

Warren and me. The Oracle and a digital ink-stained retired doctor with some time to read and think about the economy and financial matters.

No one is right all the time. That said, the real thrust of Buffett's letter is palpably plausible: bonds are dangerous either due fundamentally to inflation and on a trading basis simply from higher real interest rates; and possibly for both reasons. At the same time, with rare exceptions now, BRK.B has enough publicly-traded stocks and will not sleep well at night buying many privately-held businesses.

Given that I came to similar conclusions from a state of vastly less knowledge and wealth than Buffett and BRK.B, and at least as great a need as BRK.B for "sleep well at night" financial security, this year's Buffett letter to shareholders buttresses the position of avoiding momentum stocks, money-losing enterprises, and other dodgy stocks; not buying dips; and focusing on long-term potential of strong, well-managed companies. TOL strikes me as a somewhat risky but overall attractive specific example of such a stock, along with other members of ITB such as DHI and MDC. And of course the thoroughly discovered HD and LOW look fine long term to me as well.

At the same, because future fundamentals can never be known with certainty until they happen, and the Fed is moving to normalize financial asset valuations, i.e. moving toward higher rates and lower equity P/Es, cash may be in the rare situation of gaining value against assets with longer durations and less safety.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOL, DHI, MDC, HD, LOW, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.