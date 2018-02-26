After beating around the bush and disappointing investors for more than a year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has given investors a nice surprise: a healthy beat to earnings, driven by growth across all of the company's key IT lines of business. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been a messy company ever since divorcing from the PC and printer side of the business (which became HP, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPQ)), intending to become an enterprise software and IT-driven company; shortly afterward, Hewlett Packard Enterprise divested its huge software subsidiary to MicroFocus for $8.8 billion in September 2017. For a long time, Hewlett Packard Enterprise looked like a company without direction - and, after hearing about the sale of its profit-driving software arm, I wasn't inclined to believe in Hewlett Packard Enterprise either.

But there's a wonderful piece of news underlying these fundamental transformations: Meg Whitman is finally out, and new CEO Antonio Neri is at the helm. Neri - who unlike Whitman, is a former engineering leader - is exactly what Hewlett Packard Enterprise needs to show both customers and investors that the company's innovative spark hasn't gone out. After years of "business as usual" under Whitman in which the company continually lost market share and saw declining revenues in nearly every segment, HP looks ready to break out and grow again. Though the company's official position is that Meg Whitman "retired" (she will begin as CEO of a Hollywood startup called NewTV in March), it's fairly clear that HP shareholders and board members were pushing for change.

Of course, it's not completely fair to attribute Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Q1 numbers entirely to Neri's leadership - clearly, a big earnings beat doesn't get engineered overnight. But it's a sign that the new CEO can lead the company out of the woods and back into the market's good graces.

A single quarter's outperformance doesn't necessarily mean Hewlett Packard Enterprise is back on track, either. There's still plenty of risk in this trade as the company continues to identify the key areas it wants to compete in (recall that not so long ago, Hewlett Packard Enterprise billed itself as a software company). But it does seem that HP has latched onto its key strengths in IT infrastructure and backend technologies; and as evidenced by the growth this quarter, it still has a large stable of customers that continue to spend on HP products.

Another thing to note: I still believe that HP Inc. is the better investment of the two HPs at this point in time, with the former delivering superior earnings growth and at a cheaper valuation. HP Inc. is currently trading at an ~11x P/E, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise (at its current price of $18/share) is trading at 13x its FY18 GAAP EPS estimate of $1.35-$1.45. With HP Inc. benefiting from a resurgence in PC sales (not to mention the fact that it has the #1 market share in PC unit shipments), it will likely deliver outsized growth relative to its enterprise cousin.

That said, there are still a lot of positives coming out of Hewlett Packard Enterprise this quarter. The stock is still cheaper relative to the broader market, and its stock hasn't yet seen the run-up that HP Inc. has. The 50% dividend hike beginning in Q3 is also another encouraging sign. Hewlett Packard Enterprise isn't without its risks - but with a new CEO driving a return to growth, Hewlett Packard Enterprise merits at least a hold for a potential turnaround story.

HPE data by YCharts

Q1 highlights: core IT products growing again

See the below earnings summary, taken from Hewlett Packard Enterprise's first quarter press release, for a look at how each of the company's segments performed:

Figure 1. HPE segment results Source: HPE investor relations

Key to notice is the fact that under Neri, HPE reorganized its reporting segments. Previously, HPE had reported three segments - the Enterprise Group (with all the IT segments ex-software), Software, and Financial Services. Now, HPE has fitted all of its IT products under the "Hybrid IT" segment, re-allocated HPE Aruba (which provides enterprise WLAN networking solutions) into its own "Intelligent Edge" segment, and retained Financial Services.

As seen above, all of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's segments saw growth in Q1, after mixed results last quarter in Q4. Compute and storage products, in particular, saw major improvements from last quarter. Compute revenues are up 11% y/y (we can roughly equate this to the -5% y/y decline that Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported in "server" revenues last quarter), echoing strength seen across the wider IT industry. Storage products also saw a 24% y/y increase in revenues, a huge acceleration over 5% y/y growth in Q4 - also echoing the strength that storage and memory vendors like Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) have seen in recent months.

Indeed, Hewlett Packard Enterprise looks well positioned to capture the robust growth expected in IT spending this year. Gartner, the leading industry analyst, predicted in a January report that IT spending would accelerate in 2018. See the firm's summary findings below:

Figure 2. Gartner 2018 IT spending forecast Source: Gartner research

Most of this growth, unfortunately, is being driven by acceleration in software spending - a business Hewlett Packard Enterprise isn't in anymore. The company can still benefit, however, from 5-6% growth in devices and IT services, the latter of which has become its flagship offering.

Despite the growth this quarter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise still has a lot of catch-up to do - a ton of innovation is being driven in the IT infrastructure space right now, with companies like Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) pioneering the concept of "hyperconverged" infrastructures that combine storage, compute, and networking functions into a unified appliance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has its hat in the ring with HPE SimpliVity, but it's still considered second chair in this arena. Hopefully, however, the company can regain some of its innovation momentum under Neri.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise grew total revenues 11% y/y to $7.67 billion, beating analyst consensus calling for $7.04 billion (+2% y/y). After getting so used to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's flat-to-negative performance quarter after quarter, Wall Street was surprised by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's return to double-digit growth.

On the earnings side, Hewlett Packard Enterprise delivered outperformance as well. Pro forma EPS (GAAP numbers are noisy due to the Trump tax bill impacting one-time charges) of $0.34 was a huge beat to analyst consensus of $0.22, a 54% upside surprise margin. The size of the earnings beat at least provides justification for the stock's huge 15% rally post-earnings. One caution to note on the earnings side, however - Hewlett Packard Enterprise's operating margins have shrunk somewhat, as the lack of a high-margin software arm hurts HPE's profit potential. HP's surviving IT services businesses still provide plenty of margin contribution, but the company is still subject to messy comps until at least the following Q1, when HP's software business becomes excluded from prior year comps.

Key takeaways

The bottom line for investors: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's not exactly a strong buy at this point either. A new CEO and a return to growth across key product lines is a good starting point, but there's plenty of work for the company to do.

The resurgence in PCs and printers continues to make HP Inc. the superior buy at this point, but it's at least worth keeping an eye on Hewlett Packard Enterprise for further evidence of a turnaround. The large dividend increase will at least keep investors patient as they wait for a return to more normalized P/E multiples.