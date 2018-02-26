Long Ideas | Services  | United Kingdom

Ashtead: Currently Undervalued

About: Ashtead Group plc (ASHTF)
by: Lars Christian Haugen
Lars Christian Haugen
Value, long/short equity, contrarian, long-term horizon
Summary

We believe Ashtead is currently undervalued.

It's one of the top operators in the industry, with several competitive advantages.

Revenues are growing fast, margins are high and they generate a lot of free cash.

The CEO is very capable and has generated tremendous value for the company.

The equipment rental industry is experiencing secular tailwinds.

By Lars Christian Haugen and Roshni Patel

1) About The Company

Ashtead (OTCPK:ASHTF) is the world's second largest equipment rental company, mainly focusing on construction and industrial equipment. Operating through a network of