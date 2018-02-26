Dividend Growth Investing: Come Join My Journey Of Retiring By 40

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Retiring on Steady Income as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »
Introduction
Greetings, and thank you for taking time out of your day to check out my post. As a new contributor, my objective is to educate, answer questions and to provide prospective on my investment philosophy to help you reach your financial goals. Although we may have different viewpoints, that is what makes each of our strategies unique. The most important thing is to be open to ideas to help formulate different ways to attack the market and reach our end goal.
Philosophy
Below are a few summary points about how I "invested" 11 years ago when I first opened up my first online brokerage account:
- Trade options as a get rich scheme
- Own quality names for certain stocks because it sounds cool
- Try to time the market
Luckily for me, I did quite well in the options market from 2007 through 2009 and used that as a platform for where I am today. I want to be very clear that I don't trade options anymore, and do not plan to again in the future. Subsequently, my philosophy has changed a bit over the past 11 years as follows:
- Dividend growth and stable incoming is key
- Evaluate macro level conditions to see where the opportunity is long term
- Leverage robo-advising platforms to benchmark and de-risk your portfolio
- When investing in broad market indexes, use low cost ETFs only
- Attack cost. In my opinion, investing is great but the foundation to invest lies in controlling costs first. If you don't evaluate and control the latter, it's like putting the cart in front of the horse.
- Consistently evaluate tax situations and personal risks. In a perfect world, the mathematically prudent decision should always take precedence but let's be honest. We live fairly predictable lives in an unpredictable world.
- Don't trade options!
Current Portfolio
Below is a breakout of my current taxable portfolio broken out between two areas: my Ally account and my robo advisor account. This does not include non-equity assets or what is in my 401k since the objective here is to provide insight into the taxable portfolio that is both liquid and provides usable income before retirement.
So why is my portfolio set up this way? I'm sure that is the first question on everyone's mind.
- I have my taxable assets split up into two accounts because the Ally account is personally managed while the robo advisor account is actively managed by algorithms benchmarked against a risk portfolio.
- I believe ETFs and robo advisors are important to a portfolio because it is a risk reducing mechanism that benchmarks against world indexes. At the end of the day, dividend growth is very important but total return is even more important. Each fund pays dividends and has grown over time, so it fits the strategy.
- Why robo advising? From a pure mathematical and modern portfolio theory point of view, robo advising is the revolution the financial services industry has been waiting for. It is single handedly starting to put the financial services industry out of business, but the utilization rate is highest in the younger demographic. This is why you don't hear a lot about it because the total assets under management are still a drop in the bucket compared to the market as a whole. As time progresses, you will see platforms emerge and many of the major banks have started to follow the trend.
|Ally
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|Total Value
|Dividend Per Share
|Yearly Dividend
|AAPL
|Apple Inc
|28
|$4,914.00
|$2.52
|$70.56
|ARR
|Armour Residential Reit Inc
|44.681
|$1,020.51
|$2.28
|$101.87
|BHP
|Bhp Billiton Ltd
|29.132
|$1,407.08
|$1.72
|$50.11
|BP
|Bp P L C Sponsored Adr
|80
|$3,208.00
|$2.38
|$190.40
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc
|56.477
|$9,172.43
|$3.12
|$176.21
|CNK
|Cinemark Hldgs Inc
|54.126
|$2,287.91
|$1.28
|$69.28
|CNSL
|Consolidated
|126.089
|$1,499.20
|$1.55
|$195.44
|COP
|Conocophillips
|62.961
|$3,591.93
|$1.14
|$71.78
|CPT
|Camden Property Trust
|34.138
|$2,791.12
|$3.08
|$105.15
|CSCO
|Cisco Systems Inc
|151.968
|$6,686.59
|$1.16
|$176.28
|CSX
|Csx Corporation
|111.144
|$6,206.28
|$.88
|$97.81
|DO
|Diamond Offshore
|29.847
|$458.15
|$0
|$0
|HCP
|Hcp Inc
|96.493
|$2,157.58
|$1.48
|$142.81
|IBM
|International Business
|21.644
|$3,366.07
|$6.00
|$129.81
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|23
|$3,036.46
|$3.36
|$77.28
|JPM
|Jpmorgan Chase & Co
|44.459
|$5,215.49
|$2.24
|$99.59
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Company
|50.45
|$3,482.06
|$2.50
|$126.13
|KMB
|Kimberly Clark Corp
|27
|$3,068.55
|$4.00
|$108.00
|KMI
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|123.378
|$2,098.66
|$.50
|$61.69
|KO
|Coca Cola Company
|114.064
|$5,023.38
|$1.56
|$177.94
|MCD
|Mcdonalds Corp
|44.144
|$7,198.12
|$4.04
|$178.34
|MO
|Altria Group Inc
|68.914
|$4,451.16
|$2.64
|$181.93
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp
|64
|$6,019.84
|$1.68
|$107.52
|NLY
|Annaly Capital Management
|302.091
|$3,135.70
|$1.20
|$362.51
|O
|Realty Income Corp
|88.239
|$4,429.60
|$2.63
|$232.07
|PB
|Prosperity Bancshares Inc
|62.336
|$4,782.42
|$1.44
|$89.76
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Co
|36.124
|$2,927.85
|$2.76
|$99.70
|PM
|Philip Morris International
|35.426
|$3,759.05
|$4.28
|$151.62
|PTY
|Pimco Corporate & Income
|657.422
|$10,768.57
|$1.56
|$1,025.58
|RY
|Royal Bank Of Canada
|37.62
|$3,057.38
|$3.76
|$141.45
|SBUX
|Starbucks Corp
|43.126
|$2,421.09
|$1.20
|$51.75
|SO
|Southern Co
|61.255
|$2,699.51
|$2.32
|$142.11
|SYY
|Sysco Corp
|71.389
|$4,260.50
|$1.44
|$102.80
|T
|At&t Inc
|66.668
|$2,448.05
|$2.00
|$133.34
|TUP
|Tupperware Brands
|55.44
|$2,859.60
|$2.72
|$150.80
|UPS
|United Parcel Svc Inc
|29
|$3,062.69
|$3.32
|$96.28
|VEA
|Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf
|610.529
|$27,718.02
|$1.73
|$1,056.22
|VWO
|Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf
|496.366
|$24,148.21
|$.85
|$421.91
|VXUS
|Vanguard Star Fd
|321.212
|$18,668.84
|$2.16
|$693.82
|WEN
|Wendys Company (the)
|347.561
|$5,866.83
|$.34
|$118.17
|WFC
|Wells Fargo & Co
|60
|$3,550.20
|$1.56
|$93.60
|WM
|Waste Management Inc
|33.947
|$2,902.10
|$1.86
|$63.14
|Total
|$221,826.78
|$7,922.60
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|Total Value
|Dividend Per Share
|Yearly Dividend
|Robo
|IEMG
|Ishares Core MSCI ETF
|47
|$2,815.70
|$1.95
|$91.65
|SCHB
|Schwab US Broad Market ETF
|113
|$7,487.38
|$1.24
|$140.12
|SCHD
|Schwab US Dividend ETF
|7
|$456.79
|$1.38
|$9.66
|SCHF
|Schwab International ETF
|91
|$3,131,31
|$.80
|$72.80
|TFI
|SPDR Barclays Municipal Bond ETF
|4
|$191.56
|$1.03
|$4.12
|VEA
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Market ETF
|37
|$1,679.80
|$1.73
|$64.01
|VIG
|Vanguard US Dividend Appreciation ETF
|7
|$727.30
|$2.18
|$15.26
|VTEB
|Vanguard Municipal Bond ETF
|17
|$862.92
|$1.00
|$17.00
|VTI
|Vanguard Total Market ETF
|2
|$281.72
|$2.69
|$5.38
|VWO
|Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF
|72
|$3,502.80
|$.85
|$61.20
|XLE
|State Street Energy ETF
|16
|$1,100.80
|$1.83
|$29.28
|Total
|$22,238.08
|$510.48
|Total (Taxable)
|
$244,064.86
|$8,433.08
Closing Statement
Thank you for your time and I hope you join me in my journey! My intention is to provide frequent updates on changes in my portfolio and to be as transparent as possible. Will I have winners in my portfolio? You bet. Will I take a black eye on some losses? Absolutely.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.