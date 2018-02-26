Dividend Growth Investing: Come Join My Journey Of Retiring By 40

My objective is to continue building my incoming portfolio and eventually live off of it.

My strategy is to find value for individual stocks I believe in but also utilize and fund robo advising platforms to benchmark my portfolio and reduce risk.

My objective is to provide perspective that readers can use. Aside from guarantees in life such as death and taxes, perspective is highly valuable.

Introduction

Greetings, and thank you for taking time out of your day to check out my post. As a new contributor, my objective is to educate, answer questions and to provide prospective on my investment philosophy to help you reach your financial goals. Although we may have different viewpoints, that is what makes each of our strategies unique. The most important thing is to be open to ideas to help formulate different ways to attack the market and reach our end goal.

Philosophy

Below are a few summary points about how I "invested" 11 years ago when I first opened up my first online brokerage account:

Trade options as a get rich scheme

Own quality names for certain stocks because it sounds cool

Try to time the market

Luckily for me, I did quite well in the options market from 2007 through 2009 and used that as a platform for where I am today. I want to be very clear that I don't trade options anymore, and do not plan to again in the future. Subsequently, my philosophy has changed a bit over the past 11 years as follows:

Dividend growth and stable incoming is key

Evaluate macro level conditions to see where the opportunity is long term

Leverage robo-advising platforms to benchmark and de-risk your portfolio

When investing in broad market indexes, use low cost ETFs only

Attack cost. In my opinion, investing is great but the foundation to invest lies in controlling costs first. If you don't evaluate and control the latter, it's like putting the cart in front of the horse.

Consistently evaluate tax situations and personal risks. In a perfect world, the mathematically prudent decision should always take precedence but let's be honest. We live fairly predictable lives in an unpredictable world.

Don't trade options!

Current Portfolio

Below is a breakout of my current taxable portfolio broken out between two areas: my Ally account and my robo advisor account. This does not include non-equity assets or what is in my 401k since the objective here is to provide insight into the taxable portfolio that is both liquid and provides usable income before retirement.

So why is my portfolio set up this way? I'm sure that is the first question on everyone's mind.

I have my taxable assets split up into two accounts because the Ally account is personally managed while the robo advisor account is actively managed by algorithms benchmarked against a risk portfolio.

I believe ETFs and robo advisors are important to a portfolio because it is a risk reducing mechanism that benchmarks against world indexes. At the end of the day, dividend growth is very important but total return is even more important. Each fund pays dividends and has grown over time, so it fits the strategy.

Why robo advising? From a pure mathematical and modern portfolio theory point of view, robo advising is the revolution the financial services industry has been waiting for. It is single handedly starting to put the financial services industry out of business, but the utilization rate is highest in the younger demographic. This is why you don't hear a lot about it because the total assets under management are still a drop in the bucket compared to the market as a whole. As time progresses, you will see platforms emerge and many of the major banks have started to follow the trend.

Ally Ticker Company Shares Total Value Dividend Per Share Yearly Dividend AAPL Apple Inc 28 $4,914.00 $2.52 $70.56 ARR Armour Residential Reit Inc 44.681 $1,020.51 $2.28 $101.87 BHP Bhp Billiton Ltd 29.132 $1,407.08 $1.72 $50.11 BP Bp P L C Sponsored Adr 80 $3,208.00 $2.38 $190.40 CAT Caterpillar Inc 56.477 $9,172.43 $3.12 $176.21 CNK Cinemark Hldgs Inc 54.126 $2,287.91 $1.28 $69.28 CNSL Consolidated 126.089 $1,499.20 $1.55 $195.44 COP Conocophillips 62.961 $3,591.93 $1.14 $71.78 CPT Camden Property Trust 34.138 $2,791.12 $3.08 $105.15 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 151.968 $6,686.59 $1.16 $176.28 CSX Csx Corporation 111.144 $6,206.28 $.88 $97.81 DO Diamond Offshore 29.847 $458.15 $0 $0 HCP Hcp Inc 96.493 $2,157.58 $1.48 $142.81 IBM International Business 21.644 $3,366.07 $6.00 $129.81 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 23 $3,036.46 $3.36 $77.28 JPM Jpmorgan Chase & Co 44.459 $5,215.49 $2.24 $99.59 KHC Kraft Heinz Company 50.45 $3,482.06 $2.50 $126.13 KMB Kimberly Clark Corp 27 $3,068.55 $4.00 $108.00 KMI Kinder Morgan Inc 123.378 $2,098.66 $.50 $61.69 KO Coca Cola Company 114.064 $5,023.38 $1.56 $177.94 MCD Mcdonalds Corp 44.144 $7,198.12 $4.04 $178.34 MO Altria Group Inc 68.914 $4,451.16 $2.64 $181.93 MSFT Microsoft Corp 64 $6,019.84 $1.68 $107.52 NLY Annaly Capital Management 302.091 $3,135.70 $1.20 $362.51 O Realty Income Corp 88.239 $4,429.60 $2.63 $232.07 PB Prosperity Bancshares Inc 62.336 $4,782.42 $1.44 $89.76 PG Procter & Gamble Co 36.124 $2,927.85 $2.76 $99.70 PM Philip Morris International 35.426 $3,759.05 $4.28 $151.62 PTY Pimco Corporate & Income 657.422 $10,768.57 $1.56 $1,025.58 RY Royal Bank Of Canada 37.62 $3,057.38 $3.76 $141.45 SBUX Starbucks Corp 43.126 $2,421.09 $1.20 $51.75 SO Southern Co 61.255 $2,699.51 $2.32 $142.11 SYY Sysco Corp 71.389 $4,260.50 $1.44 $102.80 T At&t Inc 66.668 $2,448.05 $2.00 $133.34 TUP Tupperware Brands 55.44 $2,859.60 $2.72 $150.80 UPS United Parcel Svc Inc 29 $3,062.69 $3.32 $96.28 VEA Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf 610.529 $27,718.02 $1.73 $1,056.22 VWO Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf 496.366 $24,148.21 $.85 $421.91 VXUS Vanguard Star Fd 321.212 $18,668.84 $2.16 $693.82 WEN Wendys Company (the) 347.561 $5,866.83 $.34 $118.17 WFC Wells Fargo & Co 60 $3,550.20 $1.56 $93.60 WM Waste Management Inc 33.947 $2,902.10 $1.86 $63.14 Total $221,826.78 $7,922.60 Ticker Company Shares Total Value Dividend Per Share Yearly Dividend Robo IEMG Ishares Core MSCI ETF 47 $2,815.70 $1.95 $91.65 SCHB Schwab US Broad Market ETF 113 $7,487.38 $1.24 $140.12 SCHD Schwab US Dividend ETF 7 $456.79 $1.38 $9.66 SCHF Schwab International ETF 91 $3,131,31 $.80 $72.80 TFI SPDR Barclays Municipal Bond ETF 4 $191.56 $1.03 $4.12 VEA Vanguard FTSE Developed Market ETF 37 $1,679.80 $1.73 $64.01 VIG Vanguard US Dividend Appreciation ETF 7 $727.30 $2.18 $15.26 VTEB Vanguard Municipal Bond ETF 17 $862.92 $1.00 $17.00 VTI Vanguard Total Market ETF 2 $281.72 $2.69 $5.38 VWO Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF 72 $3,502.80 $.85 $61.20 XLE State Street Energy ETF 16 $1,100.80 $1.83 $29.28 Total $22,238.08 $510.48 Total (Taxable) $244,064.86 $8,433.08

Closing Statement

Thank you for your time and I hope you join me in my journey! My intention is to provide frequent updates on changes in my portfolio and to be as transparent as possible. Will I have winners in my portfolio? You bet. Will I take a black eye on some losses? Absolutely.

