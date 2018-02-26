Gold: The Sanest Asset To Put One's Capital In These Days But The Right Timing Is 'Gold' Too

Gold analysts linearly extrapolate upside targets to constant new record highs, now when prices have already traded a lot higher and are nearing 1400.00+/-. It is so easy to get swept away by all the hype. However, it seems that gold is not ready for that change yet. That of course, contrasts to market consensus, but taking a contrarian stance at key junctures is what financial-forecasting is all about!

Investment Thesis

Gold, mining stocks and mining-based funds analysis remains overwhelmingly bullish over the longer-term horizon, to ultimately break into new record highs. However, shorter-term, there are some downside retracement risks that lie just ahead. This may have something to do with the minor USD corrective rally expected in 2018 which would force a synchronized counter-trend correction in correlated gold asset classes. Specifically, gold is expected to go through a fake-out at 1420(+/-) and undergo a severe percentage decline back in the range afterwards. At the same time, mining stocks and funds pattern development "amplitude" is matching perfectly in the shorter and longer term financial forecast of gold, synchronizing together in one unified forecast.

Gold Monthly Chart 1970-2018

The first bull market occurred in the 1970s due to the collapse of the Bretton Woods system and the inflationary oil crisis. In the 1980s and 1990s, the U.S. economy flourished while the greenback strengthened, so the yellow metal entered its first bear market. In the 2000s, the confidence in the American economy and its currency dropped, and gold reached its all-time high in 2011. Since then, due to the economic recovery after the financial crisis, gold remains in the downward trend, although the very recent years the shiny metal has decided to continue its bullish trend after Dec '15 reversal confirmation at 1046.54.

It's not often that opportunities in financial markets come around, occurring perhaps just a few times in one's own lifetime. And especially because it's generally very difficult to identify these opportunities early enough to capture meaningful returns. But such an opportunity is presenting itself for precious metals and precious metal mining stocks.

During the last several years, from the pre-financial-crisis highs of 2006-2007, many of the major, global precious metal mining stocks have been engaged in multi-year declines that have unfolded into perfectly formed counter-trend patterns. If these declines were small percentage affairs, then we probably wouldn't be making much noise about it - but these are huge!

Gold Correlation Analysis

I like to take something related to a particular chart, whether be a currency, commodity, stock or whatever, which is correlated to but not 100%, so we get different patterns but confirming the same concept. Mining stocks and mining-based funds are unfolding into entirely different patterns than that of the Gold (GLD), but they all complement each other in synchronous harmonic pattern development.

Mining stocks tend to move with gold prices. For our correlation analysis, we'll compare three mining stocks to gold. We'll look at Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX), Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (GG).

Barrick Gold Corporation has unfolded into an expanding flat pattern but as you can see from its chart, has underperformed basis a comparison on how far it was trading below its financial-crisis low of 17.27. After price plunge, forming a new low at 5.91 with an expanding five-wave impulse pattern, a reversal-confirmation signature occurred. Targets are above 55.95 to new record highs.

Barrick Gold Corp. Weekly Chart (log scale)

Newmont Mining Corporation one of the largest gold miners has also unfolded into the same expanding flat pattern that began from the year-2008 high of 62.72 but in this example, we can view how this expanding flat fits into the larger picture and from this, obtain some upside targets. After witnessing a five-wave price event rally to 46.07 and the completion of the pattern, confirming the upside "appetite", NEM's price target is way above 72.42 to new record highs.

Newmont Mining Corporation Weekly Chart (log scale)

Goldcorp Inc. the largest gold mining company has taken the form of an expanding flat model. After forming an all-time "orthodox" high, taking out the actual high formed by the main impulsive sequence structure, we had this devastating 5-wave decline labeled C(circle) which is the last phase of the expanding flat pattern, paving the way for the larger uptrend continuation.

Goldcorp Inc. Weekly Chart (log scale)

Mining-based funds are also known to have a high correlation with precious metals. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Fund (GDX), has been engaged in a multi-year counter-trend (counter-cyclical) decline since reaching record highs in March '08 at 56.87 labeled A(square). Having unfolded into an expanding flat labeled A-B-C (circle), price surged after forming a low at 12.40 with price targets way above 66.98. The integrity of the entire expanding flat, with each wave sequence together conforming to geometric and harmonic measurements, means that this forecast retains a high probability of realization.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Fund Weekly Chart (log scale)

The Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index (XAU) has unfolded similarly to the GDX, a counter-trend expanding flat pattern that began from the March '08 high of 209.27 and its upside targets are far beyond the old highs of 232.7 in 2010.

PHLX Gold/Silver Index Weekly Chart (log scale)

Summing-up

Mining stocks and funds have all unfolded to the same expanding flat signature, but for bullion prices of gold, it's a different story. One aspect that can be taken from the extent of upside potential for mining stocks is this: bullion prices will almost certainly soar during the next years. The big, unquestionable result of this pattern is this - the reversal advance is confirmed and a new multi-year uptrend has begun.

Dollar-denominated assets

The fluctuations in the U.S. dollar are often important in determining changes in precious metals. They're all dollar-denominated assets. The higher dollar (UUP) is often negative for precious metals. The inverse relationship between gold and the dollar is depicted in the chart below.

You can read my previous article-analysis about USD: U.S. Dollar Index - A Contradictory View - Major Inflection Point

The dollar's gains after the financial-crisis recovery weren't only harmful to precious metals but also to mining stocks. Taking into account that USD will resume its long-term downtrend after some retracement rise in 2018, the gold's short-term and long-term scenarios are corroborated.

The fundamentally based conventional wisdom

Gold prices tend to do best in environments where financial stability is decreasing, inflation is increasing and interest rates are falling. When financial stability is decreasing, people lose confidence in yield-generating financial assets, instead favoring the safety of gold, which has been used for centuries as a store of value. Inflationary pressures erode the value of currencies, increasing the attractiveness of hard assets such as gold. Since gold does not generate any income, it becomes less desirable when interest rates are high. Thus, falling interest rates are a positive tailwind for gold prices. If we take into account the economic indicators that seem to forecast higher inflationary levels, the USD depreciation in the following years, and the uncertainty, then gold's strength sounds inevitable. Of course, there are so many others factors that may influence the price of gold, that it could be an endless story.

That said, my perspective of the utility of fundamental analysis for prognostication purposes and strategy building or the endlessly "search for the real reasons behind" in such a non-linear, dynamic and complex environment is limited, without that meaning that it's not essential considering.

Elliott-Wave Analysis

Gold's rally from 1046.54 to 1375.12 labeled (i)-(v) confirmed the reversal signature and is indicating the end of the corrective structure from late 2011 with a Double Zig-Zag pattern at 1046.54.

Gold Daily Chart (log scale)

Source: TradingView

This larger pattern is labelled, unfolding as a primary degree impulse, 1(circle), 2(circle) and is getting ready to break to new record highs for gold by the end of this decade when the second corrective wave 2(circle) completes and that's perfectly correlated with the multi-month correction we are expecting for USD.

Gold is going to break above 1375.15 (the previous high) however, that will be a fake-out and not a break-out, dropping again back in the range. This means that once the upside is completed, this market will undergo a severe percentage corrective decline, proportional to the downswing from the July' 16 high, labeled as (A)-wave, giving a sense of equality of waves (A) and (C). A fib. 61.8% retracement of the 1046.54-1375.15 advance projects down to 1170.00+/- for the following 5-wave sequence labeled as wave (C) completing the Running Flat Pattern 2(circle).

Wave (B) is moving in a very overlapping sequence, a corrective format as a Triple Zig-Zag, thus cannot be considered as an impulsive sequence, but as the second part of a larger corrective structure. Implementing Fib-price ratios and proportions model for this pattern, terminal price targets are highlighted where measurements converge at 1420.00(+/-), creating a "reversal standby signature" where a price rejection could be enough to validate the flat's pattern second-wave completion.

Conclusion

Is it now the best time to invest in gold? Not likely. Gold, mining stocks, and funds still involve downside retracement risks and probably 2018 will be a determinant year. The most convincing aspect of the bullish outlook for Gold for the next several years is the way in which the differing Elliott Wave patterns of mining stocks and the underlying bullion price action synchronize together in one unified forecast. This sector is preparing for some amazing gains during this and the next decade - but what exactly triggers this multiple rise remains a point of conjecture.

