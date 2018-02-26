Introduction

Let's agree on two things right up front. Firstly, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a superb company - arguably the best in the world - with a compelling product and service offering that also achieves unbelievably high customer satisfaction. Secondly, it operates in structurally attractive industries (including e-commerce, cloud and video streaming), all of which should see material growth for years' to come in the USA and the rest of the world. When you add in the fact that management is proactive, visionary and resilient, then one must acknowledge that Amazon has a highly compelling value proposition. Who could reasonably bet against a company of this stature? In my view, anyone who believes that Amazon's stock price is a bubble is completely disregarding the enormous profit potential that should arise via economies of scale and the Prime ecosystem over time. The theme of this article will therefore be based on whether much of the future upside has already been priced into the stock. Certainly, there is a lot more doubt in my mind regarding whether Amazon could achieve robust share price growth from here compared to the other 3 FANG stocks I have written about [(Facebook, Alphabet & Netflix) (FB) (GOOG) (GOOGL) (NFLX)].

Why Amazon is not a Bubble

As alluded to above, Amazon operates in structurally attractive industries and provides high-quality products and services that are widely used. It is one of the dominant players in e-commerce and comfortably the undisputed market leader in cloud. It is widely known that e-commerce, cloud and video streaming are rapidly growing segments of the market, which provides Amazon with a structural tailwind.

We can therefore reasonably expect Amazon to continue to grow revenues well above the rest of the market for the foreseeable future simply by maintaining market share. In the last 3 years, Amazon's net sales have doubled, with service revenue in fact tripling. This demonstrates Amazon's ability to not only maintain, but grow market share, in these industries. However, the company's profit margins remain tight and cash flows (after subtracting capital and finance lease repayments) in particular have deteriorated, which means that the business continues to trade on seemingly unjustifiable trailing PE ratios. The market is therefore clearly betting on Amazon to reverse these trends in the long-term. I do not think that is an unreasonable assumption, based on the below.

Reversing the Trend

Simplistically, many of Amazon's costs (e.g. marketing, technology & content, general and administration and other) should grow slower than net sales over time due to scale. It is also somewhat intuitive that an e-commerce giant should gradually experience better gross margins (including both costs of revenue and fulfillment costs) as sales volumes increase due to the reduced "cost per delivery". As more and more people are ordering and returning goods and services within each region, the impact of economies of scale kicks in and the marginal cost for each new unit stacked into a delivery vehicle is materially lower. Similarly, video streaming is undoubtedly a volumes game, due to the relatively low individual subscriber cost.

This is where the genius behind the Prime ecosystem and benefits program becomes apparent, and is a compelling factor in the overall value proposition of Amazon. Amazon has created an ecosystem through Prime membership that allows the company to reduce the price elasticity of demand of consumers. In time, this will allow Amazon to extract better margins out of customers who would look no further than Amazon for their everyday purchases and benefits. Further, once a customer subscribes for Prime membership, the revenue generation from that client increases significantly as they seek to enjoy the various benefits that Amazon provides. Amazon has consistently noted this in their earnings transcripts. Would you pay 5% extra to obtain a product, which you searched for online, in exactly the right size and have that product delivered to your doorstep? I think a lot of us do, and more around the world eventually will too. Well, to put it into perspective, a 5% increase in operating profit for Amazon would be worth $14.25 (after tax) in EPS based on current revenues (which, as mentioned previously, is far from "mature"). That's not to say that Amazon will hike prices anytime soon to enhance margins - On the contrary, I suspect Amazon is looking to grow Prime membership materially outside of the USA, waiting for e-commerce to take root more widely around the world with a larger share relative to bricks & mortar, and only "once the time is right" and they feel customer churn is sufficiently low, will they start looking to extract more attractive margins.

Analysts appear to expect this to happen relatively soon, with consensus EPS forecasts quite bullish on EPS growth in the next four years (Amazon.com, Inc. Earnings Forecast). However, I would be very surprised if Amazon manages to achieve the FY20 and FY21 EPS forecasts, so will closely monitor in the years' to come.

Figure 1:

Is a Great Company always a Great Stock?

I was actually asked this question in an interview process for a role in investment banking years' ago. My answer then, as it is now, was "No!" Ultimately, the price one should pay for a stock should reflect the present value of the expected cashflows that the company will generate during its lifetime. The cash flows could be paid to shareholders in dividends or re-invested into the company itself at an appropriately high RoI to grow earnings further, which in turn is likely to drive the price at which one could sell the stock in the future. If the stock price is beyond a reasonable / plausible estimate of that level, factoring in the various risks into the discount rate applied, then even the best company in the world could be a terrible medium-term investment. To establish my view on the PV of cashflows, a DCF model or permutation thereof is in my opinion the best form of due diligence. Having said that, it is certainly not a perfect methodology. My personal required rate of return is 12%, and I felt that under relatively conservative base case assumptions, Facebook and Alphabet, and likely Netflix too, could achieve or beat this return. With Amazon, it is actually impossible to tell.

Modelling Amazon

Trying to perform a plausible base case financial model on Amazon is close to impossible. Any analysis is far too sensitive to assumptions on future revenue growth, consumer price elasticity of demand, the percentage of fixed versus variable costs and growth thereof as well as competitive threats which I believe is likely to increase. Therefore, I decided that I would "backsolve" to figure out what Amazon would need to look like in 10-years' time (in terms of revenue, profits etc.) to justify an investment at $1,500 per share, and then evaluate whether those assumptions are realistically achievable.

I focused on three key metrics, being the expected compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of net sales / revenue, net profit margin (inherently, quite tricky to evaluate) and future PE ratio, all with the aim of achieving a 12% IRR over 10 years. Given the fact that Amazon is unlikely to pay dividends over this period, I assumed it would use most of its cash to re-invest for growth with some cash applied to repurchase shares, and thus the entire return would be "realized" through the future share price. In my modelling, this required a future share price of ~$4,659 to achieve my required rate of return.

To form a basis for the PE ratio calculation, I needed to establish a realistic future share count, which I estimated at around ~500m shares. This is based on my expectation for the share count to grow in the short-term due to the award of stock-based compensation before reducing in the medium-term from share repurchases (over and above the SBC) using excess cash flow generation.

The below table is quite number intensive and "busy". Essentially, it assumes a range of future PE ratios that Amazon might trade at in the future (as it matures), assuming four potential CAGRs of revenue (10% through to 25%) and then backsolves to what net profit margin Amazon would need to achieve the return. I have highlighted the most important numbers in each table, and then walk through the figures in the bullet points beneath.

Figure 2:

Looking at the table top down, it shows that if Amazon is to achieve a share price of $4,659, assuming a 30x PE ratio is a reasonable multiple at the time (i.e. column 5 of first section), Amazon's required EPS would be $155.29.

Then, if we further assume that Amazon grows revenue / net sales at a CAGR of ~15% (i.e. row 2 of second section), it would be generating ~$719.6bn of revenue in FY2027 (i.e. row 2 of third section).

Given the required EPS of ~$155.29, and if we agree on the PE ratio of 30x, it would also require that Amazon is generating ~$77.6bn of net profit (i.e. fourth section, column 5).

Assuming the 15% CAGR of revenue is achieved, we can then match this to the effective ~10.8% profit margin which is directly below the ~$77.6bn required net profit (i.e. fifth section, column 5, row 2).

In my view, this is a very aggressive net profit margin in light of the fact that the current net profit margin is ~1.7%, and that includes a tax benefit of ~$789m from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Amazon's gross margin (including the impact of fulfillment costs) is ~22.9%, and operating profit margin (i.e. pre-tax and net interest expense) is around ~2.3%, both of which would need to improve materially by FY2027 to achieve a ~10.8% net profit margin (or ~13.7% profit before tax margin). There will always be an interplay between the revenue growth achievable versus the profit margin of sales despite Amazon's best efforts with the Prime ecosystem. Consumers have a level of price sensitivity where they may be inclined to choose a cheaper option over a more expensive one. With increased competition, the dual combination of 15% CAGR of revenue (sustained for 10 more years, meaning a total of $642bn of incremental revenue growth from today's level) and margin enhancement to ~10.8% from ~1.7%, strikes me as incredibly bullish.

For completeness, I have also created a second table which again illustrates a range of future PE ratios, but this time assumes four "realistic" net profit margins that Amazon might achieve and then backsolves to what CAGR of revenue Amazon would need to achieve the 12% IRR.

Figure 3:

In this table, even at a 7.5% net profit margin, which is undoubtedly quite high, Amazon would need revenue to grow at an average rate of ~19.3% annually for 10 years to over a trillion dollars (~$1,035bn), which means ~$858bn of revenue greater than today's level. Not impossible, but it certainly won't be an easy task with all major global retailers [Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) etc.] reacting to the threat of e-commerce.

In addition, I believe the competition is formidable in the other business segments, with Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), Google (amongst others) as competitors in the cloud service and hungry for market share. Netflix and Disney (DIS) are incredibly strong, focused competitors in video streaming, and then both Google and Facebook are dominant (for good reason) in advertising and are also going to be competing in the home assistant market.

Another factor that makes me worry about Amazon is their attempt to try to enter and win market share in new industries outside of the above, including the pharmacy business where I believe CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are experienced and resilient competitors. The lack of focus may be costly and whilst I am not necessarily predicting Amazon's downfall, it could set the company back in crucial growth segments.

Conclusion

Amazon is a great company, but I am not sure whether it is a great stock at $1,500 per share. It would require truly remarkable execution of strategy from Amazon for investors' to achieve share price growth beyond 10% per annum for the foreseeable future based on fundamentals. Of course, Amazon could continue to defy the odds and experience a robust rally in share price regardless of whether they meet consensus EPS targets in the short-term. It really is impossible to tell. However, if forced to make a prediction, I would expect Amazon to experience strong competitive pressures in the future, resulting in a scenario where EPS fails to scale the levels currently priced into the stock and expected by analysts who have made buy recommendations. Nonetheless, I would still forecast Amazon to achieve a CAGR of revenue of ~15% - 20% but in so doing experience only moderate margin enhancement to around 6 - 7% net profit margin. Should this scenario transpire, Amazon would likely trade at between $3,000 and $4,000 in 10 years' time, which is not enough for me to pull the trigger at the $1,500 share price.