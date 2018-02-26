Eurostoxx 50 Daily: Recovery At The End Of The Week
About: SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)
by: Lighthouse Research
Summary
iShares Euro Stoxx 50 ETF gained 0.9% on Friday.
Almost all the sectors gained, especially telecoms and utilities.
Germany GDP in 4Q and Eurozone January's CPI data was in line with analysts' expectations.
iShares Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) gained 0.9% on Friday due to benchmark growth (Euro Stoxx 50) and higher demand for that instrument from some investment funds. Euro Stoxx 50 increased by 0.3%